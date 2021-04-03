X

Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Friday

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score AtlantaSeth Ellerbee

Baseball

Appling County 9, Tattnall County 3

Banks County 9, Lakeview Academy 3

Bremen 3, Callaway 1

Brookwood 10, South Gwinnett 0

Calhoun 11, Cass 0

Carrollton 13, Paulding County 2

Charlton County 4, Irwin County 0

Clinch County 7, Brooks County 3

Coffee 3, Veterans 0

Coosa 4, Model 0

Dodge County 8, Lamar County 4

Duluth 11, Peachtree Ridge 1

East Coweta 10, McEachern 0

East Jackson 7, Stephens County 6

Echols County 5, Atkinson County 2

Elbert County 13, Rabun County 0

Fayette County 8, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6

Flowery Branch 10, Jefferson 2

Forsyth Central 6, Lambert 1

Franklin County 10, Hart County 1

Gordon Lee 5, Silverdale 3

Grovetown 18, Rockdale County 2

GSIC 1, Academy For Classical Education 1

Jeff Davis 12, Bacon County 0

Jonesboro 10, Creekside 0

LaFayette 13, North Murray 0

Lanier County 11, Turner County 0

Lanier County 13, Turner County 4

Lincoln County 4, Social Circle 3

Loganville 4, Parkview 3

Lowndes 7, Colquitt County 2

Marietta 3, Harrison 0

Mary Persons 14, Americus-Sumter 1

McIntosh 13, Griffin 2

Mill Creek 8, Mountain View 3

Morgan County 9, Cross Creek 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 4, Central-Carroll 1

Mundy’s Mill 11, Banneker 1

North Florida Christ 18, Deerfield-Windsor 1

North Gwinnett 2, Collins Hill 1

North Springs 26, New Manchester 0

Pickens 10, Cedartown 8

Roswell 2, Milton 1

Sonoraville 8, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2

Spalding 12, Baldwin 0

Starr’s Mill 4, Harris County 3

Stephenson 24, Hapeville Charter 0

Swainsboro 8, East Laurens 2

Tift County 3, Camden County 1

Tucker 9, North Springs 7

Wayne County 11, Brantley County 1

West Forsyth 6, Gainesville 1

West Hall 12, Lumpkin County 0

West Laurens 19, Rutland 0

White County 7, Gilmer 1

Wilkinson County 7, Glascock County 6

Worth County 3, Fitzgerald 2

Boys Soccer

Academy For Classical Education 4, Georgia Military 3

Luella 3, Alcovy 1

West Laurens 5, Central-Carroll 0

Girls Soccer

Dacula 5, Central Gwinnett 0

Druid Hills 3, Southeast Whitfield 0

Lambert 8, South Forsyth 0

Luella 10, Stephenson 0

Lumpkin County 1, North Hall 0

North Oconee 4, Oconee County 0

River Ridge 4, Rome 1

West Laurens 5, Howard 1

Boys Lacrosse

Greenbrier 14, George Walton Academy 3

Milton 7, Alpharetta 4

Girls Lacrosse

Milton 14, North Atlanta 0

