Baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores from Friday

Baseball
Appling County 9, Tattnall County 3
Banks County 9, Lakeview Academy 3
Bremen 3, Callaway 1
Brookwood 10, South Gwinnett 0
Calhoun 11, Cass 0
Carrollton 13, Paulding County 2
Charlton County 4, Irwin County 0
Clinch County 7, Brooks County 3
Coffee 3, Veterans 0
Coosa 4, Model 0
Dodge County 8, Lamar County 4
Duluth 11, Peachtree Ridge 1
East Coweta 10, McEachern 0
East Jackson 7, Stephens County 6
Echols County 5, Atkinson County 2
Elbert County 13, Rabun County 0
Fayette County 8, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6
Flowery Branch 10, Jefferson 2
Forsyth Central 6, Lambert 1
Franklin County 10, Hart County 1
Gordon Lee 5, Silverdale 3
Grovetown 18, Rockdale County 2
GSIC 1, Academy For Classical Education 1
Jeff Davis 12, Bacon County 0
Jonesboro 10, Creekside 0
LaFayette 13, North Murray 0
Lanier County 11, Turner County 0
Lanier County 13, Turner County 4
Lincoln County 4, Social Circle 3
Loganville 4, Parkview 3
Lowndes 7, Colquitt County 2
Marietta 3, Harrison 0
Mary Persons 14, Americus-Sumter 1
McIntosh 13, Griffin 2
Mill Creek 8, Mountain View 3
Morgan County 9, Cross Creek 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 4, Central-Carroll 1
Mundy’s Mill 11, Banneker 1
North Florida Christ 18, Deerfield-Windsor 1
North Gwinnett 2, Collins Hill 1
North Springs 26, New Manchester 0
Pickens 10, Cedartown 8
Roswell 2, Milton 1
Sonoraville 8, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 2
Spalding 12, Baldwin 0
Starr’s Mill 4, Harris County 3
Stephenson 24, Hapeville Charter 0
Swainsboro 8, East Laurens 2
Tift County 3, Camden County 1
Tucker 9, North Springs 7
Wayne County 11, Brantley County 1
West Forsyth 6, Gainesville 1
West Hall 12, Lumpkin County 0
West Laurens 19, Rutland 0
White County 7, Gilmer 1
Wilkinson County 7, Glascock County 6
Worth County 3, Fitzgerald 2
Boys Soccer
Academy For Classical Education 4, Georgia Military 3
Luella 3, Alcovy 1
West Laurens 5, Central-Carroll 0
Girls Soccer
Dacula 5, Central Gwinnett 0
Druid Hills 3, Southeast Whitfield 0
Lambert 8, South Forsyth 0
Luella 10, Stephenson 0
Lumpkin County 1, North Hall 0
North Oconee 4, Oconee County 0
River Ridge 4, Rome 1
West Laurens 5, Howard 1
Boys Lacrosse
Greenbrier 14, George Walton Academy 3
Milton 7, Alpharetta 4
Girls Lacrosse
Milton 14, North Atlanta 0
