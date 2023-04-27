Baseball blog: Two No. 1 teams face top-10 opponents in round 2

In Class 7A, No. 9 Forsyth Central is playing at No. 4 North Gwinnett. That’s after Forsyth Central upset another top-10 team, No. 6 Cherokee, 9-8, 7-0 in the first round. Also in 7A, No. 5 Walton beat No. 10 South Forsyth 3-2, 2-6, 4-0 in the first round and will play unranked Region 8 champion and traditional power Buford.

In 5A, Cartersville blanked No. 10 Jefferson 11-0, 2-0 in the first round and now faces No. 8 Cambridge. In another top-10 matchup, No. 6 Villa Rica will be host to No. 7 Winder-Barrow. Villa Rica survived Kell 4-5, 11-5, 8-6 in the first round.

In 4A, two top-10 teams went out earlier this week. No. 3 Cedartown beat No. 10 North Hall 3-0, 13-7 and will face Westminster next. No. 9 Whitewater beat No. 7 Benedictine 7-5, 2-4, 11-4 and will travel to No. 5 West Laurens.

Two Class 3A top-10 teams from Region 6 will be tested. The champion, No. 6 Ringgold, is at home against No. 8 Wesleyan. The runner-up, No. 7 Gordon Lee, is on the road to No. 3 Pickens. The No. 1 Class 3A team, Harlem, had a tough first-round matchup with No. 5 Long County but rolled 10-4, 11-1 and will face unranked Thomasville, the Region 1 champion.

Class 2A’s No. 1 team, Fellowship, is playing at home against No. 9 Walker after dusting Fannin County 5-2, 2-0 in the first round. Walker got by Landmark Christian 14-4 in a Game 3 Tuesday.

Also in 2A, No. 3 Mount Paran Christian beat No. 7 ELCA 10-0, 14-2 in the first round and must play at No. 5 Model, the Region 7 champion. Mount Paran is road-bound because it was the runner-up to No. 2 North Cobb Christian in Region 6.

Class A was to begin Thursday. The only first-round game between ranked teams is No, 8 Clinch County at No. 6 Baconton Charter. The No. 1 teams are Prince Avenue Christian (I) and Charlton County (II).

All baseball playoff rounds are best-of-three series that begin with a double-header. Home team is the higher-seeded team.

Next week’s quarterfinals mark the first time that same-seeded teams can meet. When they do, the teams lower on the bracket will be the home team as determined by the GHSA’s universal coin toss this week.

Here are this weekend’s games matching top-10 opponents. Click the link for full draws and start times.

Class 7A

No. 9 Forsyth Central at No. 4 North Gwinnett

Class 6A

No. 3 Pope at No. 10 Woodstock

No. 4 Lassiter at No. 9 River Ridge

No. 6 Tift County at No. 5 North Atlanta

Class 5A

No. 8 Cambridge at No. 1 Cartersville

No. 7 Winder-Barrow at 6. Villa Rica

Class 4A

No. 9 Whitewater at No. 5 West Laurens

Class 3A

No. 7 Gordon Lee at No 3. Pickens

No. 8 Wesleyan at No. 6. Ringgold

Class 2A

No. 9 Walker at No. 1 Fellowship Christian

No. 3 Mount Paran Christian at No. 5 Model

Class A (first round)

No. 8 Clinch County at No. 6 Baconton Charter