X

Baseball blog: Two No. 1 teams face top-10 opponents in round 2

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Two No. 1-ranked teams will face top-10 opponents this weekend in the second round of the state baseball playoffs, which resume Friday. Playoffs in Class A’s divisions I and II were to begin Thursday.

No. 1 Cartersville vs. No. 8 Cambridge in Class 5A and No. 1 Fellowship Christian vs. No. 9 Walker in 2A are among 11 second-round matching top-10 teams.

Class 6A has the most compelling second round on the docket with three of those top-10 games. Those are No. 3 Pope, the defending champion, at No. 10 Woodstock; No. 4 Lassister at No. 9 River Ridge; and No. 6 Tift County at No. 5 North Atlanta.

Pope and Lassiter, both from East Cobb, are on the road against region champions because they finished behind second-ranked Blessed Trinity in region play.

Another 6A game to watch is No. 1 Houston County at home against unranked but historically powerful Marist.

In Class 7A, No. 9 Forsyth Central is playing at No. 4 North Gwinnett. That’s after Forsyth Central upset another top-10 team, No. 6 Cherokee, 9-8, 7-0 in the first round. Also in 7A, No. 5 Walton beat No. 10 South Forsyth 3-2, 2-6, 4-0 in the first round and will play unranked Region 8 champion and traditional power Buford.

In 5A, Cartersville blanked No. 10 Jefferson 11-0, 2-0 in the first round and now faces No. 8 Cambridge. In another top-10 matchup, No. 6 Villa Rica will be host to No. 7 Winder-Barrow. Villa Rica survived Kell 4-5, 11-5, 8-6 in the first round.

In 4A, two top-10 teams went out earlier this week. No. 3 Cedartown beat No. 10 North Hall 3-0, 13-7 and will face Westminster next. No. 9 Whitewater beat No. 7 Benedictine 7-5, 2-4, 11-4 and will travel to No. 5 West Laurens.

Two Class 3A top-10 teams from Region 6 will be tested. The champion, No. 6 Ringgold, is at home against No. 8 Wesleyan. The runner-up, No. 7 Gordon Lee, is on the road to No. 3 Pickens. The No. 1 Class 3A team, Harlem, had a tough first-round matchup with No. 5 Long County but rolled 10-4, 11-1 and will face unranked Thomasville, the Region 1 champion.

Class 2A’s No. 1 team, Fellowship, is playing at home against No. 9 Walker after dusting Fannin County 5-2, 2-0 in the first round. Walker got by Landmark Christian 14-4 in a Game 3 Tuesday.

Also in 2A, No. 3 Mount Paran Christian beat No. 7 ELCA 10-0, 14-2 in the first round and must play at No. 5 Model, the Region 7 champion. Mount Paran is road-bound because it was the runner-up to No. 2 North Cobb Christian in Region 6.

Class A was to begin Thursday. The only first-round game between ranked teams is No, 8 Clinch County at No. 6 Baconton Charter. The No. 1 teams are Prince Avenue Christian (I) and Charlton County (II).

All baseball playoff rounds are best-of-three series that begin with a double-header. Home team is the higher-seeded team.

Next week’s quarterfinals mark the first time that same-seeded teams can meet. When they do, the teams lower on the bracket will be the home team as determined by the GHSA’s universal coin toss this week.

Here are this weekend’s games matching top-10 opponents. Click the link for full draws and start times.

Class 7A

No. 9 Forsyth Central at No. 4 North Gwinnett

Class 6A

No. 3 Pope at No. 10 Woodstock

No. 4 Lassiter at No. 9 River Ridge

No. 6 Tift County at No. 5 North Atlanta

Class 5A

No. 8 Cambridge at No. 1 Cartersville

No. 7 Winder-Barrow at 6. Villa Rica

Class 4A

No. 9 Whitewater at No. 5 West Laurens

Class 3A

No. 7 Gordon Lee at No 3. Pickens

No. 8 Wesleyan at No. 6. Ringgold

Class 2A

No. 9 Walker at No. 1 Fellowship Christian

No. 3 Mount Paran Christian at No. 5 Model

Class A (first round)

No. 8 Clinch County at No. 6 Baconton Charter

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Vaughn Grissom comes through in Braves’ comeback vs. Marlins4h ago

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Trade down? Trade up? Falcons having conversations before NFL draft
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Michael Harris reaches base twice in first rehab game
12h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech lands Ole Miss transfer Amaree Abram
22h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech lands Ole Miss transfer Amaree Abram
22h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs expect to flex again in NFL draft
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark Brock / DeKalb County Schools

Girls soccer blog: Chamblee, Midtown to meet in rematch of 2022 final
9h ago
St. Francis coach Barden takes Christian Heritage job
19h ago
6 former Georgia high school players projected in NFL draft’s first round
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top