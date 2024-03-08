Bainbridge football hires Jay Walls

Bainbridge is hiring Florida coach Jay Walls as football coach to replace Jeff Littleton, who took the Tift County job last month.

Walls coincidentally was Tift County’s coach from 2005 to 2011 and led the Blue Devils to the 2006 Class 5A semifinals.

Walls was head coach at Navarre High near Pensacola for 12 seasons and won 102 games. He led three teams to the semifinals.