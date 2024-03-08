High School Sports Blog

Bainbridge football hires Jay Walls

Bainbridge LB Anthony Brooks returns a punt for a touchdown after a Warner Robins punt was deflected off the backside of a player during their class 5A high school championship football game, Tuesday, Dec., 11, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta. (John Amis/Special)

1 hour ago

Bainbridge is hiring Florida coach Jay Walls as football coach to replace Jeff Littleton, who took the Tift County job last month.

Walls coincidentally was Tift County’s coach from 2005 to 2011 and led the Blue Devils to the 2006 Class 5A semifinals.

Walls was head coach at Navarre High near Pensacola for 12 seasons and won 102 games. He led three teams to the semifinals.

Bainbridge, a Class 4A school on the Florida border, won its fourth straight region title last season and was the Class 5A champion under Littleton in 2018.

The Navarre Press was the first to report the news of Walls’ hire.

