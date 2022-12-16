ajc logo
X

All-region teams: Thomson’s Curry voted 4-2A player of the year

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 4-2A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year:

Jontavis Curry, Thomson

Offensive player of the year:

DJay Braswell, Washington County

Defensive player of the year:

Jalon Kilgore, Putnam County

Athlete of the year:

Carl Holmes, Laney

Special teams player of the year:

Christian Wiggins, Washington County

Coach of the year:

Michael Youngblood, Thomson

First-team offense

QB - Jah’Kaius Jones, Thomson

QB - Morgan Jones, Washington County

RB - Tre Tre Jeffery, Thomson

RB - Tamarion Peters, Putnam County

RB - Amarion Grant, Butler

WR - Ka’Monta Durden, Washington County

WR - D.J. Bland, Putnam County

WR - Jakobi Jones, Glenn Hills

WR - Altravion Simpkins, Josey

TE/HB - Riley Walker, Westside (Augusta)

TE/HB - Demarion Dixon, Washington County

OL - Cain Coulter, Thomson

OL - Keith Fraley, Washington County

OL - William Butler, Butler

OL - Mark Watkins, Putnam County

OL - Malachi Moreland, Westside (Augusta)

OL - Jonathan Ashley, Laney

OL - Gregory Grace, Laney

OL - Chance Bush, Laney

PK - Sean Medcalfe, Westside (Augusta)

P - Noah Story, Thomson

First-team defense

DL - Dan’quavious Cummings, Thomson

DL - Jordan Jones, Thomson

DL - Marlo East, Washington County

DL - Jumanni Hughes, Glenn Hills

DL - Tra Smith, Putnam County

DL - Nickolas Smalls, Westside (Augusta)

DL - Kalon Curry, Laney

LB - Jaquan Hart, Thomson

LB - Davonta Babbs, Thomson

LB - Jauquine Hines, Washington County

LB - Rashod Daniel, Putnam County

LB - Tyson Waller, Putnam County

LB - Jayden Shaw, Laney

LB - Brenton Potts, Laney

LB - Darryl Kirkland, Josey

DB - Storm Hunt, Thomson

DB - Marcellus Brigham, Thomson

DB - Joseph Goodlow, Washington County

DB - C.J. Strickland, Washington County

DB - Brayon Farley, Putnam County

DB - Willie Booker, Laney

DB - Walter Jackson, Laney

DB - Gabriel Coker, Josey

Second-team offense

QB - Jacorin Thomas, Butler

QB - Keshaun Sanders, Laney

RB - Jordan Lane, Thomson

RB - James Pride, Laney

RB - Trever Sims, Glenn Hills

WR - Devantae Leverette, Glenn Hills

WR - Kamerion Hall, Washington County

WR - Keywon Blue, Putnam County

WR - Jalik Johnson, Thomson

WR - Cameron Marshall, Laney

WR - Jakarri Lewis, Laney

TE/HB - Natron White, Butler

TE/HB - Zacoree Wallace, Putnam County

OL - Amarius Battle, Washington County

OL - Amyrion Slestelle, Laney

OL - Kaleb Middleton, Laney

OL - Jack Gordon, Thomson

OL - Evan Holbrook, Thomson

OL - Marcel Grifin, Josey

OL - Dylan Leggett, Putnam County

OL - Vintavious Scott, Washington County

K - Gadiel Hernandez, Glenn Hills

P - Marvin Carrera, Washington County

Second-team defense

DL - John Salleywhite, Thomson

DL - A.J. Davis, Washington County

DL - Blake Tiller, Putnam County

DL - Jananie Thompson, Glenn Hills

DL - Kenneth Corsey, Josey

DL - Tavion Collins, Thomson

DL - Jayson Smith, Putnam County

LB - Nari Kamga, Westside (Augusta)

LB - Travion Curry, Thomson

LB - Seth Boyer, Putnam County

LB - Chance Canty, Washington County

LB - Kameron Allen, Glenn Hills

LB - Charles Scott, Laney

LB - Dannie Daggett, Laney

LB - Cervuntes Felts, Thomson

DB - Dez Boyd, Thomson

DB - Jamere Roberts, Thomson

DB - Jowonzia Ivey, Washington County

DB - Artez Smith, Glenn Hills

DB - Armon Webster, Putnam County

DB - Daryus Moore, Laney

DB - Joshua Crawford, Westside (Augusta)

DB - Nolan Norman, Thomson

Honorable mention: Butler - LB Deon Williams, DL Chrisard Avery. Glenn Hills - LB Frashawn Sankoh, OL Jayln Jenkins, DL Anthony Rainy, LB Judd Brown, DL Caleb Johnson, QB Caymon Edgar. Josey - ATH Maurice Holmes, RB Drevantez Gillead, OL Omari McCladdie, DL Nasir Sims, LB Jaylin Prince, DB Ty’Quavian Slelton. Laney - OL Joseph Braziel, DL Marcus Taylor, FB/LB Demarion Johnson, DL Marcus Taylor, DL Demontrez Harris. Putnam County - K Andrew Hildreth, OL Tyler Dennis, OL Ryan Parks, DL Mark Little. Thomson - WR Jaden Moss, OL Malik Ramsey, WR Tyrickus Jones, TE Immauri McAllister, DL Jayden Thomas, H Rishad Lewis, OL Keyon Collins. Washington County - LB Micheal Parker JR., DB Izavion Durden, DL Tyler Brown, LB Cameron Hegwood, WR Linton Robinson. Westside (Augusta) - DL Chase Burley, LB Jeffrey Hughes, DB Armani Thomas, OL Kenston Smith

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If Braves don’t retain Dansby Swanson it won’t be because they can’t afford it15h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Drake London could benefit from QB switch to Desmond Ridder
22h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

After long layoff, Georgia Bulldogs face Notre Dame
12h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

After long layoff, Georgia Bulldogs face Notre Dame
12h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey/AJC

GHSA signs 3-year deal to bring football finals back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

All-region teams: Carrollton’s Hicks earns top honor in 2-7A
33m ago
All-region teams: Bowdon’s Harvison named top player in 7-A Division II
1h ago
Class 4A Blog: Newcomers heighten classification’s championship pedigree
13h ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
18h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top