All-region teams: Thomson’s Curry voted 4-2A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 4-2A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year:
Jontavis Curry, Thomson
Offensive player of the year:
DJay Braswell, Washington County
Defensive player of the year:
Jalon Kilgore, Putnam County
Athlete of the year:
Carl Holmes, Laney
Special teams player of the year:
Christian Wiggins, Washington County
Coach of the year:
Michael Youngblood, Thomson
First-team offense
QB - Jah’Kaius Jones, Thomson
QB - Morgan Jones, Washington County
RB - Tre Tre Jeffery, Thomson
RB - Tamarion Peters, Putnam County
RB - Amarion Grant, Butler
WR - Ka’Monta Durden, Washington County
WR - D.J. Bland, Putnam County
WR - Jakobi Jones, Glenn Hills
WR - Altravion Simpkins, Josey
TE/HB - Riley Walker, Westside (Augusta)
TE/HB - Demarion Dixon, Washington County
OL - Cain Coulter, Thomson
OL - Keith Fraley, Washington County
OL - William Butler, Butler
OL - Mark Watkins, Putnam County
OL - Malachi Moreland, Westside (Augusta)
OL - Jonathan Ashley, Laney
OL - Gregory Grace, Laney
OL - Chance Bush, Laney
PK - Sean Medcalfe, Westside (Augusta)
P - Noah Story, Thomson
First-team defense
DL - Dan’quavious Cummings, Thomson
DL - Jordan Jones, Thomson
DL - Marlo East, Washington County
DL - Jumanni Hughes, Glenn Hills
DL - Tra Smith, Putnam County
DL - Nickolas Smalls, Westside (Augusta)
DL - Kalon Curry, Laney
LB - Jaquan Hart, Thomson
LB - Davonta Babbs, Thomson
LB - Jauquine Hines, Washington County
LB - Rashod Daniel, Putnam County
LB - Tyson Waller, Putnam County
LB - Jayden Shaw, Laney
LB - Brenton Potts, Laney
LB - Darryl Kirkland, Josey
DB - Storm Hunt, Thomson
DB - Marcellus Brigham, Thomson
DB - Joseph Goodlow, Washington County
DB - C.J. Strickland, Washington County
DB - Brayon Farley, Putnam County
DB - Willie Booker, Laney
DB - Walter Jackson, Laney
DB - Gabriel Coker, Josey
Second-team offense
QB - Jacorin Thomas, Butler
QB - Keshaun Sanders, Laney
RB - Jordan Lane, Thomson
RB - James Pride, Laney
RB - Trever Sims, Glenn Hills
WR - Devantae Leverette, Glenn Hills
WR - Kamerion Hall, Washington County
WR - Keywon Blue, Putnam County
WR - Jalik Johnson, Thomson
WR - Cameron Marshall, Laney
WR - Jakarri Lewis, Laney
TE/HB - Natron White, Butler
TE/HB - Zacoree Wallace, Putnam County
OL - Amarius Battle, Washington County
OL - Amyrion Slestelle, Laney
OL - Kaleb Middleton, Laney
OL - Jack Gordon, Thomson
OL - Evan Holbrook, Thomson
OL - Marcel Grifin, Josey
OL - Dylan Leggett, Putnam County
OL - Vintavious Scott, Washington County
K - Gadiel Hernandez, Glenn Hills
P - Marvin Carrera, Washington County
Second-team defense
DL - John Salleywhite, Thomson
DL - A.J. Davis, Washington County
DL - Blake Tiller, Putnam County
DL - Jananie Thompson, Glenn Hills
DL - Kenneth Corsey, Josey
DL - Tavion Collins, Thomson
DL - Jayson Smith, Putnam County
LB - Nari Kamga, Westside (Augusta)
LB - Travion Curry, Thomson
LB - Seth Boyer, Putnam County
LB - Chance Canty, Washington County
LB - Kameron Allen, Glenn Hills
LB - Charles Scott, Laney
LB - Dannie Daggett, Laney
LB - Cervuntes Felts, Thomson
DB - Dez Boyd, Thomson
DB - Jamere Roberts, Thomson
DB - Jowonzia Ivey, Washington County
DB - Artez Smith, Glenn Hills
DB - Armon Webster, Putnam County
DB - Daryus Moore, Laney
DB - Joshua Crawford, Westside (Augusta)
DB - Nolan Norman, Thomson
Honorable mention: Butler - LB Deon Williams, DL Chrisard Avery. Glenn Hills - LB Frashawn Sankoh, OL Jayln Jenkins, DL Anthony Rainy, LB Judd Brown, DL Caleb Johnson, QB Caymon Edgar. Josey - ATH Maurice Holmes, RB Drevantez Gillead, OL Omari McCladdie, DL Nasir Sims, LB Jaylin Prince, DB Ty’Quavian Slelton. Laney - OL Joseph Braziel, DL Marcus Taylor, FB/LB Demarion Johnson, DL Marcus Taylor, DL Demontrez Harris. Putnam County - K Andrew Hildreth, OL Tyler Dennis, OL Ryan Parks, DL Mark Little. Thomson - WR Jaden Moss, OL Malik Ramsey, WR Tyrickus Jones, TE Immauri McAllister, DL Jayden Thomas, H Rishad Lewis, OL Keyon Collins. Washington County - LB Micheal Parker JR., DB Izavion Durden, DL Tyler Brown, LB Cameron Hegwood, WR Linton Robinson. Westside (Augusta) - DL Chase Burley, LB Jeffrey Hughes, DB Armani Thomas, OL Kenston Smith
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author