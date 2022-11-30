All-region teams: Terrell County’s James named top player in 1-A Division II

Here is the all-region team for 1-A Division II, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: DB/WR De’Vontae James, Terrell County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Cemyrian Stapleton, Early County, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Ryshawn Brown, Seminole County, Sr.
Athlete of the year: J.P. Powell, Miller County, So.
Coach of the year: Joel Harvin, Early County
First-team offense
QB - Onterious Williams, Terrell County, Sr.
QB - Juderek Gee-Simmons, Mitchell County, Sr.
RB - Michael Doriety, Baconton Charter, Jr.
RB - Charles Williams, Early County, So
RB - Jeremiah Hutchins, Early County, Sr
RB - Elijah Williams, Miller County, Sr.
WR - Kamauri Johnson, Seminole County, Fr.
WR - Antwan Gilbert, Mitchell County, Sr.
WR - Donterrius Galvin, Miller County, Sr.
WR - Kahari Bogan, Terrell County, Sr.
WR - Ladavion Williams, Seminole County, Sr.
TE - David Lee, Early County, Sr.
OL - Isiah Carter, Miller County, Sr.
OL - Tylik Silas, Mitchell County, Jr.
OL - Darreontae Jackson, Early County, Sr.
OL - Dontavius Pickett, Terrell County, Sr.
OL - Jaylon Dydell, Terrell County, Sr.
OL - Garrett Landon, Seminole County, Jr.
First-team defense
DL - London Nash, Miller County, Jr.
DL - Keonte Nunnally, Randolph-Clay, Jr.
DL - Al Childs, Mitchell County, Sr.
DL - Nacavious Henderson, Seminole County, Jr.
DL - B’Anthony Wade, Early County, Jr.
DL - Demaja Ivey, Terrell County, Sr.
LB - Stanley Sheppard, Miller County, So.
LB - Hilton Newsome, Seminole County, Sr.
LB - Ja’Maryion Holder, Mitchell County, Sr.
LB - Jikhael Charispen, Early County, Sr.
LB - Dontravious Laney, Terrell County, Sr.
LB - Isaiah Mango, Mitchell County, Sr.
DB - Jaharee Williams, Miller County, Jr.
DB - Boris Melton, Seminole County, Sr.
DB - Antwan Gilbert, Mitchell County, Sr.
DB - Josh Lee, Early County, Jr.
DB - Rantavious Jackson, Randolph-Clay, Sr.
DB - Zayveon Lee, Terrell County, Jr.
First-team specialists
P - Royce Robinson, Seminole County, Sr.
RET - J.P. Powell, Miller County, So.
PK - McKave Reynolds, Seminole County, Jr.
LS - Hugh Scarborough, Seminole County, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Dru Johnson, Miller County, Fr.
QB - Astyn Grimes, Early County, Jr.
RB - Devin Gale Seminole So.
RB - Tony Burkes, Mitchell County, Sr.
RB - T.J. Grant, Miller County, So.
RB - Jayden McCray, Miller County, So.
WR - David Campbell, Mitchell County, So.
WR - Keondre Hardy, Randolph-Clay, Jr.
WR - Jaylin Perry, Terrell County, Jr.
WR - Lavarius Hutchins, Seminole County, Sr.
WR - Jaylen Jackmon, Miller County, Jr.
TE - Tyler Thorton, Miller County, So.
OL - Michael Beard, Seminole County, So.
OL - Nyjavius Curry, Randolph-Clay, Fr.
OL - Russell Spence, Baconton Charter, Jr.
OL - Hunter Tabb, Miller County, Jr.
OL - Kelvin Washington, Mitchell County, Sr.
OL - Tracy Williams, Early County, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL - Anthony Jones, Baconton Charter, Sr.
DL - Adrian Price, Randolph-Clay, Sr.
DL - Jaron Davis, Early County, Sr.
DL - Dontavious Johnson, Mitchell County, Jr.
DL - Jordan Beard, Seminole County, Jr.
DL - Isiah Carter, Miller County, Sr.
LB - Tayshawn Prince, Randolph-Clay, Jr.
LB - Jayden McCray, Miller County, So.
LB - Tra Hines, Mitchell County, Sr.
LB - T.J. Grant, Miller County, So.
LB - Chris Quimby, Mitchell County, So.
LB - Monterrius Lee, Terrell County, So.
DB - Donterrius Galvin, Miller County, Sr.
DB - Quentin Chrispen, Early County, So.
DB - Jakavian Ealey, Early County, Sr.
DB - James McDaniel, Baconton Charter, Sr.
DB - Desmond Silas, Mitchell County, Sr.
DB - Kendan Miller, Seminole County, So.
Second-team specialists
P - Hunter Hoskins, Baconton Charter, So.
P - Drew Johnson, Miller County, Fr.
RET - Kendan Seminole County, So.
PK - Cam Daniels, Mitchell County, Sr.
LS - David Campbell, Mitchell County, So.
