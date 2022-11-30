ajc logo
All-region teams: Terrell County’s James named top player in 1-A Division II

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here is the all-region team for 1-A Division II, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: DB/WR De’Vontae James, Terrell County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Cemyrian Stapleton, Early County, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Ryshawn Brown, Seminole County, Sr.

Athlete of the year: J.P. Powell, Miller County, So.

Coach of the year: Joel Harvin, Early County

First-team offense

QB - Onterious Williams, Terrell County, Sr.

QB - Juderek Gee-Simmons, Mitchell County, Sr.

RB - Michael Doriety, Baconton Charter, Jr.

RB - Charles Williams, Early County, So

RB - Jeremiah Hutchins, Early County, Sr

RB - Elijah Williams, Miller County, Sr.

WR - Kamauri Johnson, Seminole County, Fr.

WR - Antwan Gilbert, Mitchell County, Sr.

WR - Donterrius Galvin, Miller County, Sr.

WR - Kahari Bogan, Terrell County, Sr.

WR - Ladavion Williams, Seminole County, Sr.

TE - David Lee, Early County, Sr.

OL - Isiah Carter, Miller County, Sr.

OL - Tylik Silas, Mitchell County, Jr.

OL - Darreontae Jackson, Early County, Sr.

OL - Dontavius Pickett, Terrell County, Sr.

OL - Jaylon Dydell, Terrell County, Sr.

OL - Garrett Landon, Seminole County, Jr.

First-team defense

DL - London Nash, Miller County, Jr.

DL - Keonte Nunnally, Randolph-Clay, Jr.

DL - Al Childs, Mitchell County, Sr.

DL - Nacavious Henderson, Seminole County, Jr.

DL - B’Anthony Wade, Early County, Jr.

DL - Demaja Ivey, Terrell County, Sr.

LB - Stanley Sheppard, Miller County, So.

LB - Hilton Newsome, Seminole County, Sr.

LB - Ja’Maryion Holder, Mitchell County, Sr.

LB - Jikhael Charispen, Early County, Sr.

LB - Dontravious Laney, Terrell County, Sr.

LB - Isaiah Mango, Mitchell County, Sr.

DB - Jaharee Williams, Miller County, Jr.

DB - Boris Melton, Seminole County, Sr.

DB - Antwan Gilbert, Mitchell County, Sr.

DB - Josh Lee, Early County, Jr.

DB - Rantavious Jackson, Randolph-Clay, Sr.

DB - Zayveon Lee, Terrell County, Jr.

First-team specialists

P - Royce Robinson, Seminole County, Sr.

RET - J.P. Powell, Miller County, So.

PK - McKave Reynolds, Seminole County, Jr.

LS - Hugh Scarborough, Seminole County, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Dru Johnson, Miller County, Fr.

QB - Astyn Grimes, Early County, Jr.

RB - Devin Gale Seminole So.

RB - Tony Burkes, Mitchell County, Sr.

RB - T.J. Grant, Miller County, So.

RB - Jayden McCray, Miller County, So.

WR - David Campbell, Mitchell County, So.

WR - Keondre Hardy, Randolph-Clay, Jr.

WR - Jaylin Perry, Terrell County, Jr.

WR - Lavarius Hutchins, Seminole County, Sr.

WR - Jaylen Jackmon, Miller County, Jr.

TE - Tyler Thorton, Miller County, So.

OL - Michael Beard, Seminole County, So.

OL - Nyjavius Curry, Randolph-Clay, Fr.

OL - Russell Spence, Baconton Charter, Jr.

OL - Hunter Tabb, Miller County, Jr.

OL - Kelvin Washington, Mitchell County, Sr.

OL - Tracy Williams, Early County, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Anthony Jones, Baconton Charter, Sr.

DL - Adrian Price, Randolph-Clay, Sr.

DL - Jaron Davis, Early County, Sr.

DL - Dontavious Johnson, Mitchell County, Jr.

DL - Jordan Beard, Seminole County, Jr.

DL - Isiah Carter, Miller County, Sr.

LB - Tayshawn Prince, Randolph-Clay, Jr.

LB - Jayden McCray, Miller County, So.

LB - Tra Hines, Mitchell County, Sr.

LB - T.J. Grant, Miller County, So.

LB - Chris Quimby, Mitchell County, So.

LB - Monterrius Lee, Terrell County, So.

DB - Donterrius Galvin, Miller County, Sr.

DB - Quentin Chrispen, Early County, So.

DB - Jakavian Ealey, Early County, Sr.

DB - James McDaniel, Baconton Charter, Sr.

DB - Desmond Silas, Mitchell County, Sr.

DB - Kendan Miller, Seminole County, So.

Second-team specialists

P - Hunter Hoskins, Baconton Charter, So.

P - Drew Johnson, Miller County, Fr.

RET - Kendan Seminole County, So.

PK - Cam Daniels, Mitchell County, Sr.

LS - David Campbell, Mitchell County, So.

