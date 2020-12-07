All-region teams: Taylor, Stanford earn top honors in 7A Public

Here is the all-region team for 7-A Public, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Offensive player of the year: Jamal Taylor, Hancock Central, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: Justyn Stanford, Warren County, Sr.
Kicker/punter of the year: Levi Ward, Georgia Military, So.
Returner/athlete of the year: Kaylon Palmer, ACE Charter, Sr.
Coach of the year: Marleau Blount, Hancock Central
Offense
QB - Jaylon Hatcher, Hancock Central, Sr.
QB - Tyler Saunders, Georgia Military, So.
RB - Keveon Robbins, Hancock Central, Sr.
RB - Kyree Evans, Warren County, Sr.
RB - Yasir Saleem, Georgia Military, Jr.
RB - Marquavious Jones, Wilkinson County, Sr.
RB - Derontae Stewart, Crawford County, Sr.
WR - Sam Whitley, ACE Charter, So.
WR - Tylik Grantling, Crawford County, Jr.
WR - M.J. Ingram, Georgia Military, Sr.
WR - Ken’Vonte Brinkley, Warren County, So.
WR - Deonte Lowe, Hancock Central, So.
OL - Amari Benson, Hancock Central, Sr.
OL - Jamerious Moore, Hancock Central, Sr.
OL - Diamonte Devero, Warren County, Sr.
OL - Tyler Collins, Warren County, So.
OL - Ashton Grable, Wilkinson County, Sr.
OL - Michael Maldonado, Georgia Military, Sr.
Defense
DB - Jatavian Allen, Warren County, Sr.
DB - JaKeem Meadows, Warren County, Sr.
DB - Alex French, Georgia Military, Jr.
DB - Johnathon Roach, Georgia Military, Fr
DB - Dexter Walker, Wilkinson County, Sr.
DB - Toby Smith, ACE Charter, Sr.
DB - Devinaire Samuels, Wilkinson County, Jr.
LB - Marquavious Lawrence, Hancock Central, Sr.
LB - Qeontavious Ivey, Hancock Central, Sr.
LB - Trey Woods, Georgia Military, Jr.
LB - Jesse Washington, Georgia Military, Fr.
LB - Braelyn Cain, Crawford County, Jr.
LB - Tay Turner, ACE Charter, Sr.
LB - Tayvion Robertson, Warren County, Sr.
LB - Tony Wynn, Warren County, Sr.
DL - Travis Moss, Warren County, Jr.
DL - O’Marrion Jackson, Warren County, Jr.
DL - Justin Berdier, ACE Charter, Sr.
DL - Nate Murray, Georgia Military, Sr.
DL - Kumasi Washington, Hancock Central, So.
DL - Jontavious Roberson, Hancock Central, Sr.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author