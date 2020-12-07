X

All-region teams: Taylor, Stanford earn top honors in 7A Public

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 6 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 7-A Public, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Offensive player of the year: Jamal Taylor, Hancock Central, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: Justyn Stanford, Warren County, Sr.

Kicker/punter of the year: Levi Ward, Georgia Military, So.

Returner/athlete of the year: Kaylon Palmer, ACE Charter, Sr.

Coach of the year: Marleau Blount, Hancock Central

Offense

QB - Jaylon Hatcher, Hancock Central, Sr.

QB - Tyler Saunders, Georgia Military, So.

RB - Keveon Robbins, Hancock Central, Sr.

RB - Kyree Evans, Warren County, Sr.

RB - Yasir Saleem, Georgia Military, Jr.

RB - Marquavious Jones, Wilkinson County, Sr.

RB - Derontae Stewart, Crawford County, Sr.

WR - Sam Whitley, ACE Charter, So.

WR - Tylik Grantling, Crawford County, Jr.

WR - M.J. Ingram, Georgia Military, Sr.

WR - Ken’Vonte Brinkley, Warren County, So.

WR - Deonte Lowe, Hancock Central, So.

OL - Amari Benson, Hancock Central, Sr.

OL - Jamerious Moore, Hancock Central, Sr.

OL - Diamonte Devero, Warren County, Sr.

OL - Tyler Collins, Warren County, So.

OL - Ashton Grable, Wilkinson County, Sr.

OL - Michael Maldonado, Georgia Military, Sr.

Defense

DB - Jatavian Allen, Warren County, Sr.

DB - JaKeem Meadows, Warren County, Sr.

DB - Alex French, Georgia Military, Jr.

DB - Johnathon Roach, Georgia Military, Fr

DB - Dexter Walker, Wilkinson County, Sr.

DB - Toby Smith, ACE Charter, Sr.

DB - Devinaire Samuels, Wilkinson County, Jr.

LB - Marquavious Lawrence, Hancock Central, Sr.

LB - Qeontavious Ivey, Hancock Central, Sr.

LB - Trey Woods, Georgia Military, Jr.

LB - Jesse Washington, Georgia Military, Fr.

LB - Braelyn Cain, Crawford County, Jr.

LB - Tay Turner, ACE Charter, Sr.

LB - Tayvion Robertson, Warren County, Sr.

LB - Tony Wynn, Warren County, Sr.

DL - Travis Moss, Warren County, Jr.

DL - O’Marrion Jackson, Warren County, Jr.

DL - Justin Berdier, ACE Charter, Sr.

DL - Nate Murray, Georgia Military, Sr.

DL - Kumasi Washington, Hancock Central, So.

DL - Jontavious Roberson, Hancock Central, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.