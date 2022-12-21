All-region teams: Sandy Creek QB Latimer voted 5-3A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 5-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year:
QB Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek
Offensive player of the year:
QB Elliott Colson, Cedar Grove
Defensive player of the year:
DL Aquantis Clemmons, Carver (Atlanta)
Offensive freshman of the year:
Devon Carter, Cedar Grove
Defensive freshman of the year:
Lataious Stepp Jr., Carver (Atlanta)
Athletes of the year:
DeAndre Buchannon, Carver (Atlanta)
Ricky Lee, Cedar Grove
Jontae Gilbert, Douglass
Cameron Watts, Sandy Creek
Scholar-athlete of the year:
Aquantis Clemmons, Carver (Atlanta)
Coach of the year:
Brett Garvin - Sandy Creek
First-team offense
QB – Bryce Bowens, Carver (Atlanta)
RB – Shoun Bilal, Carver (Atlanta)
RB – Boden Walker, Cedar Grove
TE – Marcus Young, Carver (Atlanta)
TE – Darien Harding, Douglass
WR – Kaleb Cost, Sandy Creek
WR – Cameron Watts, Sandy Creek
WR – Zyee’K Mender, Carver (Atlanta)
WR – DeAndre Buchannon, Carver (Atlanta)
WR – Barry Jackson, Cedar Grove
WR – Ricky Lee, Cedar Grove
OL – Micheal Muldrow, Sandy Creek
OL – Devon Waller, Sandy Creek
OL –Thelrrian Rucker, Carver (Atlanta)
OL – Dexter Mitchell, Carver (Atlanta)
OL – Darius Neals, Cedar Grove
OL – Jaylen Slaughter, Cedar Grove
First-team defense
DL – Akilass Smith, Carver (Atlanta)
DL – Adonijah Green, Cedar Grove
DL – Chase Kerns, Cedar Grove
DL – Kyle Mosely. Cedar Grove
LB – Marcellius Pulliam, Sandy Creek
LB – Shingo Weems, Carver (Atlanta)
LB – Marcus Young, Carver (Atlanta)
LB – Carson Pritchett, Douglass
LB – Quinterio Lawson, Cedar Grove
LB – Everett Rousaw, Cedar Grove
DB – Travis Franklin, Sandy Creek
DB - Kaleb Cost, Sandy Creek
DB – Rodrick Hunter, Carver (Atlanta)
DB – Jarvis Murray, Caver
DB – Jontae Gilbert, Douglass
DB – Jakyre Horton, Cedar Grove
DB – Kayin Lee, Cedar Grove
First-team specialists
K – Amari Forte, Cedar Grove
P – Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek
LS – Uriah Scott, Cedar Grove
Second-team offense
QB – John Wilson - Douglass
RB – Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek
RB – Demarcus Smith, Cedar Grove
WR – Keyshon Kenny, Sandy Creek
WR – Calik Hill, Carver (Atlanta)
WR – Rodrick Hunter, Carver (Atlanta)
WR – Miami Jones. Cedar Grove
TE – Javon Beckford, Cedar Grove
OL – Justin Moore, Sandy Creek
OL – Jerall Joyner, Sandy Creek
OL – Masai Smith, Carver (Atlanta)
OL – Kelton McCrary, Carver (Atlanta)
OL – Ja’corey Johnson, Carver (Atlanta)
Second-team defense
DL – Travius Franklin, Sandy Creek
DL – Jamontez Hines, Carver (Atlanta)
DL – Micheal Johnson, Carver (Atlanta)
DL – Collin Davis, Cedar Grove
LB – Joel Reid, Sandy Creek
LB – Mathis Haygood, Sandy Creek
LB – Quintis Adams Jr., Carver (Atlanta)
LB – Torrance Polk, Douglass
LB – Gregory Turner, Cedar Grove
DB – Cameron Watts, Sandy Creek
DB – Diondre Thurman, Carver (Atlanta)
DB – Ricky Lee, Cedar Grove
DB – Lakhi Roland, Cedar Grove
Second-team specialists
K – Jakob Norris, Sandy Creek
K – Hermilio Pineda-Gutierrez, Douglass
P – Amari Forte, Cedar Grove
P - DeAndre Buchannon, Carver (Atlanta)
LS – Joel Reid, Sandy Creek
Honorable mention: RB – Travis Franklin, Sandy Creek; Tarin Kemp, Carver (Atlanta); Jaquavious Bryant-Brown, Carver (Atlanta); Duce Hood, Douglass. WR - Jaden Ford, Carver (Atlanta); Anthony Harris, Douglass. TE – Arlando Crafton, Carver (Atlanta). OL – Solomon Hall, Cedar Grove; Thomas Bailey, Sandy Creek; Xavier Canales, Douglass. DL – William Lyles, Sandy Creek; Cohen Jordan, Sandy Creek; Naim Bilal, Carver (Atlanta); Martavious Carter Jr., Carver (Atlanta). LB – Jakob Gude, Sandy Creek; Kieth Bass, Cedar Grove; Devon Meadows, Carver (Atlanta); Jaiden Dowdell, Carver (Atlanta); Josiah Peeples, Douglass. DB – Arlington Burney, Sandy Creek; Sheron McKee, Douglass; Terrious Favors, Carver (Atlanta); Braelen Dory, Cedar Grove. LS – Marcu Young, Carver (Atlanta).
