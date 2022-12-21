ajc logo
All-region teams: Sandy Creek QB Latimer voted 5-3A player of the year

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 5-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year:

QB Geimere Latimer, Sandy Creek

Offensive player of the year:

QB Elliott Colson, Cedar Grove

Defensive player of the year:

DL Aquantis Clemmons, Carver (Atlanta)

Offensive freshman of the year:

Devon Carter, Cedar Grove

Defensive freshman of the year:

Lataious Stepp Jr., Carver (Atlanta)

Athletes of the year:

DeAndre Buchannon, Carver (Atlanta)

Ricky Lee, Cedar Grove

Jontae Gilbert, Douglass

Cameron Watts, Sandy Creek

Scholar-athlete of the year:

Aquantis Clemmons, Carver (Atlanta)

Coach of the year:

Brett Garvin - Sandy Creek

First-team offense

QB – Bryce Bowens, Carver (Atlanta)

RB – Shoun Bilal, Carver (Atlanta)

RB – Boden Walker, Cedar Grove

TE – Marcus Young, Carver (Atlanta)

TE – Darien Harding, Douglass

WR – Kaleb Cost, Sandy Creek

WR – Cameron Watts, Sandy Creek

WR – Zyee’K Mender, Carver (Atlanta)

WR – DeAndre Buchannon, Carver (Atlanta)

WR – Barry Jackson, Cedar Grove

WR – Ricky Lee, Cedar Grove

OL – Micheal Muldrow, Sandy Creek

OL – Devon Waller, Sandy Creek

OL –Thelrrian Rucker, Carver (Atlanta)

OL – Dexter Mitchell, Carver (Atlanta)

OL – Darius Neals, Cedar Grove

OL – Jaylen Slaughter, Cedar Grove

First-team defense

DL – Akilass Smith, Carver (Atlanta)

DL – Adonijah Green, Cedar Grove

DL – Chase Kerns, Cedar Grove

DL – Kyle Mosely. Cedar Grove

LB – Marcellius Pulliam, Sandy Creek

LB – Shingo Weems, Carver (Atlanta)

LB – Marcus Young, Carver (Atlanta)

LB – Carson Pritchett, Douglass

LB – Quinterio Lawson, Cedar Grove

LB – Everett Rousaw, Cedar Grove

DB – Travis Franklin, Sandy Creek

DB - Kaleb Cost, Sandy Creek

DB – Rodrick Hunter, Carver (Atlanta)

DB – Jarvis Murray, Caver

DB – Jontae Gilbert, Douglass

DB – Jakyre Horton, Cedar Grove

DB – Kayin Lee, Cedar Grove

First-team specialists

K – Amari Forte, Cedar Grove

P – Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek

LS – Uriah Scott, Cedar Grove

Second-team offense

QB – John Wilson - Douglass

RB – Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek

RB – Demarcus Smith, Cedar Grove

WR – Keyshon Kenny, Sandy Creek

WR – Calik Hill, Carver (Atlanta)

WR – Rodrick Hunter, Carver (Atlanta)

WR – Miami Jones. Cedar Grove

TE – Javon Beckford, Cedar Grove

OL – Justin Moore, Sandy Creek

OL – Jerall Joyner, Sandy Creek

OL – Masai Smith, Carver (Atlanta)

OL – Kelton McCrary, Carver (Atlanta)

OL – Ja’corey Johnson, Carver (Atlanta)

Second-team defense

DL – Travius Franklin, Sandy Creek

DL – Jamontez Hines, Carver (Atlanta)

DL – Micheal Johnson, Carver (Atlanta)

DL – Collin Davis, Cedar Grove

LB – Joel Reid, Sandy Creek

LB – Mathis Haygood, Sandy Creek

LB – Quintis Adams Jr., Carver (Atlanta)

LB – Torrance Polk, Douglass

LB – Gregory Turner, Cedar Grove

DB – Cameron Watts, Sandy Creek

DB – Diondre Thurman, Carver (Atlanta)

DB – Ricky Lee, Cedar Grove

DB – Lakhi Roland, Cedar Grove

Second-team specialists

K – Jakob Norris, Sandy Creek

K – Hermilio Pineda-Gutierrez, Douglass

P – Amari Forte, Cedar Grove

P - DeAndre Buchannon, Carver (Atlanta)

LS – Joel Reid, Sandy Creek

Honorable mention: RB – Travis Franklin, Sandy Creek; Tarin Kemp, Carver (Atlanta); Jaquavious Bryant-Brown, Carver (Atlanta); Duce Hood, Douglass. WR - Jaden Ford, Carver (Atlanta); Anthony Harris, Douglass. TE – Arlando Crafton, Carver (Atlanta). OL – Solomon Hall, Cedar Grove; Thomas Bailey, Sandy Creek; Xavier Canales, Douglass. DL – William Lyles, Sandy Creek; Cohen Jordan, Sandy Creek; Naim Bilal, Carver (Atlanta); Martavious Carter Jr., Carver (Atlanta). LB – Jakob Gude, Sandy Creek; Kieth Bass, Cedar Grove; Devon Meadows, Carver (Atlanta); Jaiden Dowdell, Carver (Atlanta); Josiah Peeples, Douglass. DB – Arlington Burney, Sandy Creek; Sheron McKee, Douglass; Terrious Favors, Carver (Atlanta); Braelen Dory, Cedar Grove. LS – Marcu Young, Carver (Atlanta).

