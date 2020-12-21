X

All-region teams: Pickett, Mews share top honors in 8-6A

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 10 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here is the all-region team for 8-6A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Region 8-6A

Players of the year: WR/DB Joshua Pickett, Habersham Central, Sr.; and WR/RB Mekhi Mews, Central Gwinnett, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: RB Jackson Clouatre, Habersham Central, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Jacob Merrifield, Winder-Barrow, Sr.

Two-way player of the year: RB/LB Kyle Efford, Dacula, Jr.

Athlete of the year: DB/WR/RB Kaleb Edwards, Dacula, Sr.

Lineman of the year: Jacob Smith, Buford, Sr.

Specialist of the year: Alejandro Mata, Buford, Jr.

Coach of the year: Bryant Appling, Buford

Offense

QB - Justin Johnson, Central Gwinnett, So.

QB - Dylan Wittke, Buford, So.

RB - J.C. Green, Winder-Barrow, Sr.

RB - Gabe Ervin, Buford, Sr.

RB - Bryan Williams, Lanier, So.

RB - Victor Venn, Buford, Jr.

WR - Eldrick Mason, Central Gwinnett, Sr.

WR - Antonio Meeks, Shiloh, Sr.

WR - Reese Scott, Lanier, Jr.

WR - Jake Pope, Buford, Jr.

WR - Myles Smith, Shiloh, So.

WR - Isaiah Bond, Buford, Jr.

TE - Daniel Poole, Dacula, Jr.

TE - Lorenzo Moore, Shiloh, Jr.

OL - Adam Watkins, Dacula, Sr.

OL - Christian Culbreth, Shiloh, Jr.

OL - Caleb Archer, Buford, Sr.

OL - Price Campbell, Lanier, Sr.

OL - Pierce Vickery, Habersham Central, Sr.

OL - Tyrek McDaniel, Dacula, Sr.

OL - Ahmand Tate, Shiloh, Sr.

OL - T.J. Lowe, Buford, Sr.

OL - Nick Claypole, Lanier, So.

OL - Butch Cassidy, Habersham Central, Sr.

RET - Tyler Washington, Lanier, Sr.

PK - Mason Mancilla, Lanier, Sr.

PK - Erick Quiquivix, Shiloh, Jr.

P - Sutton Dover, Habersham Central, Sr.

Defense

DL - Aidan Thompson, Winder-Barrow, So.

DL - Ladanian Thompson, Shiloh, Sr.

DL - Matthew Alexander, Buford, Sr.

DL - Kyle King, Lanier, Sr.

DL - Josiah Wyatt, Buford, Jr.

DL - Tanner Wade, Habersham Central, Sr.

DL - Damon Gaskin, Shiloh, Jr.

DL - Malik Cunningham, Buford, Jr.

OLB - Ahmad Edwards, Shiloh, Sr.

OLB - Malik Spencer, Buford, Sr.

OLB - Grayson Taylor, Habersham Central, Sr.

OLB - Nick Perry, Buford, Sr.

OLB - Caleb Wade, Habersham Central, Jr.

OLB - Victor Payne, Buford, Jr.

ILB - T.J. Young, Dacula, Sr.

ILB - Rylan Serna, Lanier, Sr.

ILB - Chandler Maxwell, Winder-Barrow, Sr.

ILB - Isaac Prince, Shiloh, Jr.

ILB - Tommy Beuglas, Buford, Sr.

ILB - Moses Pryor, Central Gwinnett, Sr.

ILB - Garrett Heaton, Habersham Central, Jr.

DB - Amir Taylor, Central Gwinnett, Sr.

DB - Yanis Kasende, Lanier, Sr.

DB - Dylan Hand, Dacula, Sr.

DB - Marquis Hepburn, Shiloh, Sr.

DB - Amari Wansley, Buford, Sr.

DB - Brice Pollock, Shiloh, So.

DB - Boyd Farmer, Buford, Sr.

DB - Austin Wood, Habersham Central, Sr.

DB - Andrew Lewis, Winder-Barrow, Sr.

DB - Montae Boyd, Shiloh, Sr.

DB - Patrick Tedder, Habersham Central, Sr.

Honorable mention: Buford - LB Aubrey Smith, DB Ryland Gandy, LB Nate Norys, RB C.J. Clinkscales, DB Malik Willis. Central Gwinnett - LB Jayoland Threat. Dacula - LB Reggie Icilien, LB Festus Davies. Habersham Central - WR Gage Hurt, WR/LB Azzi Cervantes, OL/DL Jonathan Adams, DL Alex Aaron. Lanier - LB Ford Reasons, DL Tyson Cooper, WR/DB Aaron Prum, OL Luke Jones, DB Braylon Alexander. Shiloh - LB Ryan Green, OL Elijah Johnson, WR Xavier Wright, RB Christion Barker. Winder-Barrow - LB Timmy Presley, WR Stewart Allen, OL Jacob Atkinson, OL Devan Berry, DB Omarious Smith Jr., DB Jay Smith

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.