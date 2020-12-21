All-region teams: Pickett, Mews share top honors in 8-6A

Here is the all-region team for 8-6A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Region 8-6A
Players of the year: WR/DB Joshua Pickett, Habersham Central, Sr.; and WR/RB Mekhi Mews, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: RB Jackson Clouatre, Habersham Central, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Jacob Merrifield, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
Two-way player of the year: RB/LB Kyle Efford, Dacula, Jr.
Athlete of the year: DB/WR/RB Kaleb Edwards, Dacula, Sr.
Lineman of the year: Jacob Smith, Buford, Sr.
Specialist of the year: Alejandro Mata, Buford, Jr.
Coach of the year: Bryant Appling, Buford
Offense
QB - Justin Johnson, Central Gwinnett, So.
QB - Dylan Wittke, Buford, So.
RB - J.C. Green, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
RB - Gabe Ervin, Buford, Sr.
RB - Bryan Williams, Lanier, So.
RB - Victor Venn, Buford, Jr.
WR - Eldrick Mason, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
WR - Antonio Meeks, Shiloh, Sr.
WR - Reese Scott, Lanier, Jr.
WR - Jake Pope, Buford, Jr.
WR - Myles Smith, Shiloh, So.
WR - Isaiah Bond, Buford, Jr.
TE - Daniel Poole, Dacula, Jr.
TE - Lorenzo Moore, Shiloh, Jr.
OL - Adam Watkins, Dacula, Sr.
OL - Christian Culbreth, Shiloh, Jr.
OL - Caleb Archer, Buford, Sr.
OL - Price Campbell, Lanier, Sr.
OL - Pierce Vickery, Habersham Central, Sr.
OL - Tyrek McDaniel, Dacula, Sr.
OL - Ahmand Tate, Shiloh, Sr.
OL - T.J. Lowe, Buford, Sr.
OL - Nick Claypole, Lanier, So.
OL - Butch Cassidy, Habersham Central, Sr.
RET - Tyler Washington, Lanier, Sr.
PK - Mason Mancilla, Lanier, Sr.
PK - Erick Quiquivix, Shiloh, Jr.
P - Sutton Dover, Habersham Central, Sr.
Defense
DL - Aidan Thompson, Winder-Barrow, So.
DL - Ladanian Thompson, Shiloh, Sr.
DL - Matthew Alexander, Buford, Sr.
DL - Kyle King, Lanier, Sr.
DL - Josiah Wyatt, Buford, Jr.
DL - Tanner Wade, Habersham Central, Sr.
DL - Damon Gaskin, Shiloh, Jr.
DL - Malik Cunningham, Buford, Jr.
OLB - Ahmad Edwards, Shiloh, Sr.
OLB - Malik Spencer, Buford, Sr.
OLB - Grayson Taylor, Habersham Central, Sr.
OLB - Nick Perry, Buford, Sr.
OLB - Caleb Wade, Habersham Central, Jr.
OLB - Victor Payne, Buford, Jr.
ILB - T.J. Young, Dacula, Sr.
ILB - Rylan Serna, Lanier, Sr.
ILB - Chandler Maxwell, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
ILB - Isaac Prince, Shiloh, Jr.
ILB - Tommy Beuglas, Buford, Sr.
ILB - Moses Pryor, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
ILB - Garrett Heaton, Habersham Central, Jr.
DB - Amir Taylor, Central Gwinnett, Sr.
DB - Yanis Kasende, Lanier, Sr.
DB - Dylan Hand, Dacula, Sr.
DB - Marquis Hepburn, Shiloh, Sr.
DB - Amari Wansley, Buford, Sr.
DB - Brice Pollock, Shiloh, So.
DB - Boyd Farmer, Buford, Sr.
DB - Austin Wood, Habersham Central, Sr.
DB - Andrew Lewis, Winder-Barrow, Sr.
DB - Montae Boyd, Shiloh, Sr.
DB - Patrick Tedder, Habersham Central, Sr.
Honorable mention: Buford - LB Aubrey Smith, DB Ryland Gandy, LB Nate Norys, RB C.J. Clinkscales, DB Malik Willis. Central Gwinnett - LB Jayoland Threat. Dacula - LB Reggie Icilien, LB Festus Davies. Habersham Central - WR Gage Hurt, WR/LB Azzi Cervantes, OL/DL Jonathan Adams, DL Alex Aaron. Lanier - LB Ford Reasons, DL Tyson Cooper, WR/DB Aaron Prum, OL Luke Jones, DB Braylon Alexander. Shiloh - LB Ryan Green, OL Elijah Johnson, WR Xavier Wright, RB Christion Barker. Winder-Barrow - LB Timmy Presley, WR Stewart Allen, OL Jacob Atkinson, OL Devan Berry, DB Omarious Smith Jr., DB Jay Smith
