All-region teams: Northeast’s Woodford voted 2-2A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 2-2A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: RB Nick Woodford, Northeast, So.
Offensive player of the year: QB Gary Gaither, Spencer, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Antonio Wilson, Spencer, Sr.
Iron Man award: WR/DB Neico Sandifer, Rutland, Sr.
Iron Man award: WR/DB Brice Whitley, ACE Charter, So.
Coach of the year: Joe Kegler, Spencer
First-team offense
QB - Kaleb Scarbary, ACE Charter, Jr.
RB - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter, Jr.
RB - Salathia Sampson, Kendrick, Sr.
RB - Tony Montgomery, Spencer, So.
RB - James May Jr, Southwest, Jr.
WR - Sam Whitley, ACE Charter, Sr.
WR - Carmelo Mays, Southwest, Jr.
WR - Dejuandre Riggins, Southwest, Jr.
WR - Tycen McDaniels, Spencer, Sr.
WR - Timothy Hallman, Central (Macon), Sr.
TE - Noah Sanderson, ACE Charter, Sr.
OL - Johnny Williams, Northeast, Sr.
OL - Jacorey Higgins, Northeast, Jr.
OL - Malachi Hancock, Northeast, Jr.
OL - Jushon Gaines, Spencer, Sr.
OL - Cameron Weaver, Kendrick, Jr.
OL - Justin Smith, Southwest, Sr.
PK - Jaquez Valentine, Southwest, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Antonio Cochran, Spencer, Sr.
DL - Caleb Heard, Central (Macon), Sr.
DL - Tarique Thomas, Kendrick, Sr.
DL - Cordaricus Stanley, Northeast, Sr.
DL - Carlton Jackson, Northeast, Sr.
LB - Jalen Darden, Central (Macon), Sr.
LB - Christian Krietzer, Rutland, Jr.
LB - Talieon Sampson, Northeast, Fr.
LB - Gavin West, ACE Charter, Sr.
LB - David Ruddell, ACE Charter, Jr.
LB - Fernando Washington, ACE Charter, Sr.
DB - Dray Duncan, Spencer, Jr.
DB - Elijah Johnson, Northeast, So.
DB - Christian Hill, Southwest, So.
DB - Jordan Green, Rutland, Jr.
DB - Kavon Concario, Northeast, Jr.
DB - Ashton Brown, Northeast, Sr.
DB - Reggie Hill, Spencer, Sr.
P - Jordan Owens, Kendrick, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Chase Dupree, Southwest, Fr.
RB - Justyn Williams, Spencer, So.
RB - Jacori Brown, Rutland, Jr.
RB - Jmari Lester, Southwest, Jr.
RB - Darraly Cody, Jordan, So.
WR - Caleb Knight, Jordan, Sr.
WR - Demarcus Horne, Spencer, So.
WR - TJ Wright, Northeast, Jr.
WR - Keith Johnson, Rutland, Sr.
WR - Steve Robinson Jr., Southwest, So.
TE - Marlo Foster, Northeast, Sr.
OL - Owen Cannon, ACE Charter, Sr.
OL - Sawyer Raugh, ACE Charter, So.
OL - Artause Johnson, Spencer, So.
OL - Jordan Thomas, Northeast, Sr.
OL - Jacorey London, Jordan, So.
OL - Zantavious Fowles, Northeast, So.
PK - Henry Carter, ACE Charter, Fr.
Second-team defense
DL - Rinardo Callaway, Southwest, Fr.
DL - Jhalianne Drake, Spencer, Sr.
DL - Vasean Moody, Spencer, Sr.
DL - Darius Daniel, Northeast, Sr.
DL - Kamari Veal, Rutland, Sr.
LB - Jalen Harpe, Southwest, Sr.
LB - Javier Dean, Southwest, Sr.
LB - Ben Watson, Spencer, So.
LB - Khalil Wright, Spencer, Jr.
LB - Santana Balkcom, Northeast, So.
LB - Anthony Harris, Northeast, Sr.
DB - Javoris Morgan, Northeast, Fr.
DB - Chris Feasel, Jordan, Fr.
DB - Terrell Gasaway, Rutland, So.
DB - Tyshelton Beard, Central (Macon), So.
DB - Orinate Curry, Northeast, Jr.
DB - Kabren Holley, Spencer, So.
DB - Zachary Girtman, Central (Macon), Sr.
P - Jacquez Robinson, Northeast, Sr.
Honorable mention: QB - Marquis Latner, Rutland, Jr. RB - Reginald Glover, Northeast, Fr.; Zion Biggers, Kendrick, Sr. WR - Keyshaun Sampton, Spencer, Jr.; Caylen Brunson, Spencer, So.; Zahkie Denson, Northeast, So.; Xavier Davis, Southwest, Jr. TE - Za’quan McGee, Kendrick, Sr. OL - Zerrick Henderson, Rutland, Sr.; Porter Bullington, ACE Charter, So.; Xavier Smith, Southwest, Jr.; Demarcus Thompson, Central (Macon), Jr.; Xavier Bailey, Rutland, So. DL - Gavin Beamon, ACE Charter, Fr.; Adonis McDuffie, Southwest, Jr.; Jamarian Riggins, Rutland, Sr.; Ajon Coley, Southwest, Jr.; Tristan Mitchell, Kendrick, Fr. LB - Mitchell Washington, Southwest, Jr.; Robbie Woods, Rutland, So. DB - Bryson Vincent, ACE Charter, Fr.; Jeremiah Stroud, Kendrick, So.; Burhary Littles, Kendrick, So.; Tahir Wright, Spencer, Jr.; Antonio Taylor, Rutland, So.; Jarvis Washington, Rutland, So.; Reggie Parsons, Rutland, So. PK - Sebastian Marks, Spencer, Jr.; Jakwon Woodford, Northeast, So.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: Curtis Compton