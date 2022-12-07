All-region teams: Northeast’s Woodford voted 2-2A player of the year

Iron Man award: WR/DB Brice Whitley, ACE Charter, So.

Coach of the year: Joe Kegler, Spencer

First-team offense

QB - Kaleb Scarbary, ACE Charter, Jr.

RB - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter, Jr.

RB - Salathia Sampson, Kendrick, Sr.

RB - Tony Montgomery, Spencer, So.

RB - James May Jr, Southwest, Jr.

WR - Sam Whitley, ACE Charter, Sr.

WR - Carmelo Mays, Southwest, Jr.

WR - Dejuandre Riggins, Southwest, Jr.

WR - Tycen McDaniels, Spencer, Sr.

WR - Timothy Hallman, Central (Macon), Sr.

TE - Noah Sanderson, ACE Charter, Sr.

OL - Johnny Williams, Northeast, Sr.

OL - Jacorey Higgins, Northeast, Jr.

OL - Malachi Hancock, Northeast, Jr.

OL - Jushon Gaines, Spencer, Sr.

OL - Cameron Weaver, Kendrick, Jr.

OL - Justin Smith, Southwest, Sr.

PK - Jaquez Valentine, Southwest, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Antonio Cochran, Spencer, Sr.

DL - Caleb Heard, Central (Macon), Sr.

DL - Tarique Thomas, Kendrick, Sr.

DL - Cordaricus Stanley, Northeast, Sr.

DL - Carlton Jackson, Northeast, Sr.

LB - Jalen Darden, Central (Macon), Sr.

LB - Christian Krietzer, Rutland, Jr.

LB - Talieon Sampson, Northeast, Fr.

LB - Gavin West, ACE Charter, Sr.

LB - David Ruddell, ACE Charter, Jr.

LB - Fernando Washington, ACE Charter, Sr.

DB - Dray Duncan, Spencer, Jr.

DB - Elijah Johnson, Northeast, So.

DB - Christian Hill, Southwest, So.

DB - Jordan Green, Rutland, Jr.

DB - Kavon Concario, Northeast, Jr.

DB - Ashton Brown, Northeast, Sr.

DB - Reggie Hill, Spencer, Sr.

P - Jordan Owens, Kendrick, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Chase Dupree, Southwest, Fr.

RB - Justyn Williams, Spencer, So.

RB - Jacori Brown, Rutland, Jr.

RB - Jmari Lester, Southwest, Jr.

RB - Darraly Cody, Jordan, So.

WR - Caleb Knight, Jordan, Sr.

WR - Demarcus Horne, Spencer, So.

WR - TJ Wright, Northeast, Jr.

WR - Keith Johnson, Rutland, Sr.

WR - Steve Robinson Jr., Southwest, So.

TE - Marlo Foster, Northeast, Sr.

OL - Owen Cannon, ACE Charter, Sr.

OL - Sawyer Raugh, ACE Charter, So.

OL - Artause Johnson, Spencer, So.

OL - Jordan Thomas, Northeast, Sr.

OL - Jacorey London, Jordan, So.

OL - Zantavious Fowles, Northeast, So.

PK - Henry Carter, ACE Charter, Fr.

Second-team defense

DL - Rinardo Callaway, Southwest, Fr.

DL - Jhalianne Drake, Spencer, Sr.

DL - Vasean Moody, Spencer, Sr.

DL - Darius Daniel, Northeast, Sr.

DL - Kamari Veal, Rutland, Sr.

LB - Jalen Harpe, Southwest, Sr.

LB - Javier Dean, Southwest, Sr.

LB - Ben Watson, Spencer, So.

LB - Khalil Wright, Spencer, Jr.

LB - Santana Balkcom, Northeast, So.

LB - Anthony Harris, Northeast, Sr.

DB - Javoris Morgan, Northeast, Fr.

DB - Chris Feasel, Jordan, Fr.

DB - Terrell Gasaway, Rutland, So.

DB - Tyshelton Beard, Central (Macon), So.

DB - Orinate Curry, Northeast, Jr.

DB - Kabren Holley, Spencer, So.

DB - Zachary Girtman, Central (Macon), Sr.

P - Jacquez Robinson, Northeast, Sr.

Honorable mention: QB - Marquis Latner, Rutland, Jr. RB - Reginald Glover, Northeast, Fr.; Zion Biggers, Kendrick, Sr. WR - Keyshaun Sampton, Spencer, Jr.; Caylen Brunson, Spencer, So.; Zahkie Denson, Northeast, So.; Xavier Davis, Southwest, Jr. TE - Za’quan McGee, Kendrick, Sr. OL - Zerrick Henderson, Rutland, Sr.; Porter Bullington, ACE Charter, So.; Xavier Smith, Southwest, Jr.; Demarcus Thompson, Central (Macon), Jr.; Xavier Bailey, Rutland, So. DL - Gavin Beamon, ACE Charter, Fr.; Adonis McDuffie, Southwest, Jr.; Jamarian Riggins, Rutland, Sr.; Ajon Coley, Southwest, Jr.; Tristan Mitchell, Kendrick, Fr. LB - Mitchell Washington, Southwest, Jr.; Robbie Woods, Rutland, So. DB - Bryson Vincent, ACE Charter, Fr.; Jeremiah Stroud, Kendrick, So.; Burhary Littles, Kendrick, So.; Tahir Wright, Spencer, Jr.; Antonio Taylor, Rutland, So.; Jarvis Washington, Rutland, So.; Reggie Parsons, Rutland, So. PK - Sebastian Marks, Spencer, Jr.; Jakwon Woodford, Northeast, So.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.