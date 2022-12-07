ajc logo
X

All-region teams: Northeast’s Woodford voted 2-2A player of the year

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here is the all-region team for 2-2A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: RB Nick Woodford, Northeast, So.

Offensive player of the year: QB Gary Gaither, Spencer, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Antonio Wilson, Spencer, Sr.

Iron Man award: WR/DB Neico Sandifer, Rutland, Sr.

Iron Man award: WR/DB Brice Whitley, ACE Charter, So.

Coach of the year: Joe Kegler, Spencer

First-team offense

QB - Kaleb Scarbary, ACE Charter, Jr.

RB - Aaron Davis, ACE Charter, Jr.

RB - Salathia Sampson, Kendrick, Sr.

RB - Tony Montgomery, Spencer, So.

RB - James May Jr, Southwest, Jr.

WR - Sam Whitley, ACE Charter, Sr.

WR - Carmelo Mays, Southwest, Jr.

WR - Dejuandre Riggins, Southwest, Jr.

WR - Tycen McDaniels, Spencer, Sr.

WR - Timothy Hallman, Central (Macon), Sr.

TE - Noah Sanderson, ACE Charter, Sr.

OL - Johnny Williams, Northeast, Sr.

OL - Jacorey Higgins, Northeast, Jr.

OL - Malachi Hancock, Northeast, Jr.

OL - Jushon Gaines, Spencer, Sr.

OL - Cameron Weaver, Kendrick, Jr.

OL - Justin Smith, Southwest, Sr.

PK - Jaquez Valentine, Southwest, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Antonio Cochran, Spencer, Sr.

DL - Caleb Heard, Central (Macon), Sr.

DL - Tarique Thomas, Kendrick, Sr.

DL - Cordaricus Stanley, Northeast, Sr.

DL - Carlton Jackson, Northeast, Sr.

LB - Jalen Darden, Central (Macon), Sr.

LB - Christian Krietzer, Rutland, Jr.

LB - Talieon Sampson, Northeast, Fr.

LB - Gavin West, ACE Charter, Sr.

LB - David Ruddell, ACE Charter, Jr.

LB - Fernando Washington, ACE Charter, Sr.

DB - Dray Duncan, Spencer, Jr.

DB - Elijah Johnson, Northeast, So.

DB - Christian Hill, Southwest, So.

DB - Jordan Green, Rutland, Jr.

DB - Kavon Concario, Northeast, Jr.

DB - Ashton Brown, Northeast, Sr.

DB - Reggie Hill, Spencer, Sr.

P - Jordan Owens, Kendrick, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Chase Dupree, Southwest, Fr.

RB - Justyn Williams, Spencer, So.

RB - Jacori Brown, Rutland, Jr.

RB - Jmari Lester, Southwest, Jr.

RB - Darraly Cody, Jordan, So.

WR - Caleb Knight, Jordan, Sr.

WR - Demarcus Horne, Spencer, So.

WR - TJ Wright, Northeast, Jr.

WR - Keith Johnson, Rutland, Sr.

WR - Steve Robinson Jr., Southwest, So.

TE - Marlo Foster, Northeast, Sr.

OL - Owen Cannon, ACE Charter, Sr.

OL - Sawyer Raugh, ACE Charter, So.

OL - Artause Johnson, Spencer, So.

OL - Jordan Thomas, Northeast, Sr.

OL - Jacorey London, Jordan, So.

OL - Zantavious Fowles, Northeast, So.

PK - Henry Carter, ACE Charter, Fr.

Second-team defense

DL - Rinardo Callaway, Southwest, Fr.

DL - Jhalianne Drake, Spencer, Sr.

DL - Vasean Moody, Spencer, Sr.

DL - Darius Daniel, Northeast, Sr.

DL - Kamari Veal, Rutland, Sr.

LB - Jalen Harpe, Southwest, Sr.

LB - Javier Dean, Southwest, Sr.

LB - Ben Watson, Spencer, So.

LB - Khalil Wright, Spencer, Jr.

LB - Santana Balkcom, Northeast, So.

LB - Anthony Harris, Northeast, Sr.

DB - Javoris Morgan, Northeast, Fr.

DB - Chris Feasel, Jordan, Fr.

DB - Terrell Gasaway, Rutland, So.

DB - Tyshelton Beard, Central (Macon), So.

DB - Orinate Curry, Northeast, Jr.

DB - Kabren Holley, Spencer, So.

DB - Zachary Girtman, Central (Macon), Sr.

P - Jacquez Robinson, Northeast, Sr.

Honorable mention: QB - Marquis Latner, Rutland, Jr. RB - Reginald Glover, Northeast, Fr.; Zion Biggers, Kendrick, Sr. WR - Keyshaun Sampton, Spencer, Jr.; Caylen Brunson, Spencer, So.; Zahkie Denson, Northeast, So.; Xavier Davis, Southwest, Jr. TE - Za’quan McGee, Kendrick, Sr. OL - Zerrick Henderson, Rutland, Sr.; Porter Bullington, ACE Charter, So.; Xavier Smith, Southwest, Jr.; Demarcus Thompson, Central (Macon), Jr.; Xavier Bailey, Rutland, So. DL - Gavin Beamon, ACE Charter, Fr.; Adonis McDuffie, Southwest, Jr.; Jamarian Riggins, Rutland, Sr.; Ajon Coley, Southwest, Jr.; Tristan Mitchell, Kendrick, Fr. LB - Mitchell Washington, Southwest, Jr.; Robbie Woods, Rutland, So. DB - Bryson Vincent, ACE Charter, Fr.; Jeremiah Stroud, Kendrick, So.; Burhary Littles, Kendrick, So.; Tahir Wright, Spencer, Jr.; Antonio Taylor, Rutland, So.; Jarvis Washington, Rutland, So.; Reggie Parsons, Rutland, So. PK - Sebastian Marks, Spencer, Jr.; Jakwon Woodford, Northeast, So.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Mets, Phillies spend big. Will Braves do same for Dansby Swanson? 15h ago

Brent Key to hire A.J. Artis of South Florida as new strength coach
15h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Braves know the NL East won’t be easy, but they’re ready for the challenge
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Manager Brian Snitker remains one of the Braves’ biggest strengths, advantages
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Manager Brian Snitker remains one of the Braves’ biggest strengths, advantages
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun ‘in great spirits’ following medical emergency
17h ago
The Latest

Putnam County’s Pope retiring; 2 more schools seeking new coaches
7m ago
List: Where Warner Robins’ finals, title streaks rank in history
27m ago
All-region teams: Holy Innocents’ DL Murray named top player in 6-4A
52m ago
Featured

What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
9h ago
Updated Georgia runoff election results
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top