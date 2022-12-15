ajc logo
All-region teams: North Oconee’s Barnes named 8-4A player of the year

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 8-4A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: WR/DB Khalil Barnes, North Oconee, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Max Wilson, North Oconee, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Jack Fabris, North Oconee, Sr.

Special teams player of the year: K/P J.J. Poole, North Oconee, Jr.

Athlete of the year: RB/DB Camden Smith, Madison County, Jr.

Lineman of the year: OL Jacob Benjamin, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

Coach of the year: Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee,

First-team offense

QB - Mandrell Glenn, Cedar Shoals, Sr.

RB - Dominic Elder Jr., North Oconee, Sr.

RB - Emadd Howard, Walnut Grove, So.

WR - Max Eubanks, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

WR - Devin Hester, Cedar Shoals, Jr.

WR - Ajay Jones, North Hall, Sr.

WR - Jason Massey, Cedar Shoals, Sr.

TE - Jack Brumbelow, East Forsyth, Jr.

TE - Jack Kelly, North Oconee, Jr.

OL - Jose Balver, Cedar Shoals, Jr.

OL - Alex Day, East Forsyth, Jr.

OL - Collin Ginn, Walnut Grove, Sr.

OL - Wyatt Gowan, North Hall, Sr.

OL - Daniel Waldrop, North Oconee, Jr.

OL - Parker Waldrop, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.

OL - Braxton Waller, Madison County, Jr.

OL - Caleb Williford, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.

OL - Maleek Wong, Walnut Grove, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Brady Burruss, North Oconee, Sr.

DL - Landon Potter, North Hall, Jr.

DL - Justin Pressley, Walnut Grove, Sr.

DL - Caleb Pruitt, East Hall, Sr.

DL - D’lante Overstreet, Walnut Grove, So.

DL - Garrett Wiggins, East Forsyth, Sr.

LB - Mack Brice, North Oconee, Jr.

LB - Ethan Clark, Chestatee, Sr.

LB - Cameron Frady, East Forsyth, Jr.

LB - Connor Griffin, Cherokee Bluff, So.

LB - Landen Moss, Walnut Grove, Sr.

LB - Damir Pittard, Cedar Shoals, Sr.

S - Toby Bolton, Cedar Shoals, Sr.

S - Cole Ferguson, East Forsyth, Jr.

S - Elijah Pruitt, Chestatee, Sr.

S - Avery Schnier, Walnut Grove, Sr.

S - Brooks Thompson, North Oconee, Jr.

CB - Gage Gilley, East Forsyth, Sr.

CB - Britton Glover, North Hall, Sr.

CB - Cassius Hann, Walnut Grove, Sr.

CB - Cole Hillsman, Madison County, Sr.

CB - Trey Lenhardt, North Oconee, Jr.

First-team special teams

K - Xavier Diaz, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

P - Luke Droegemueller, East Forsyth, Sr.

RET - Ryals Puryear, North Hall, Jr.

LS - Mitchell Dunlap, East Forsyth, Jr.

Second-team defense

QB - Ashton Adams, Walnut Grove, Sr.

RB - Brandon Peoples, East Forsyth, Sr.

RB - Tate Ruth, North Hall, Jr.

WR - Caden Daniels, East Hall, So.

WR - Vick Hajdu, Madison County, Sr.

WR - Christian Jarrard, Chestatee, Sr.

WR - Damoni Taylor, North Oconee, Jr.

TE - A.J. Chafin, Walnut Grove, Sr.

TE - Deshaun Johnson, Madison County, Jr.

TE - Breckan Kriby, North Hall, Jr.

OL - Cade Cagle, North Oconee, Jr.

OL - Hayden Chase, North Hall, Sr.

OL - Will Huntsinger, Madison County, Jr.

OL - Wyatt Morris, Madison County, Jr.

OL - Kevin Parsons, East Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Walker Simmons, Madison County, Jr.

OL - Damion Wasendorf, Walnut Grove, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Jake Evans, East Hall, Sr.

DL - Dewan Foote, Cedar Shoals, Jr.

DL - Nolan Gibbs, East Forsyth, Sr.

DL - Nicholas Smith, Walnut Grove, So.

LB - Khamari Brooks, North Oconee, Fr.

LB - Carter Couch, North Oconee, Sr.

LB - Bryson Drake, Madison County, Jr.

LB - Zeke Harris, North Hall, Jr.

LB - Will Moffit, East Forsyth, Jr.

LB - Trey Patterson, North Hall, Jr.

LB - Sergio Soto, East Hall, So.

S - Davin Busby, North Oconee, Sr.

S - Casen Duggins, Madison County, Jr.

S - Conner Free, North Hall, Jr.

S - Cameron Selman, Walnut Grove, So.

S - K.T. Thompson, Cherokee Bluff, So.

CB - Tumari Collins, Cedar Shoals, Sr.

CB - Zack Ford, Walnut Grove, Sr.

CB - Carlos Marlow, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.

CB - Temeris Morrison, East Hall, Sr.

CB - Christian Vargas, Chestatee, Sr.

Second-team special teams

K - Brenden Hamrick, Walnut Grove, Sr.

P - Jayden Hernandez, East Hall, So.

RET - David Navarrete, East Forsyth, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

