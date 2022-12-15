All-region teams: North Oconee’s Barnes named 8-4A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 8-4A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: WR/DB Khalil Barnes, North Oconee, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Max Wilson, North Oconee, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Jack Fabris, North Oconee, Sr.
Special teams player of the year: K/P J.J. Poole, North Oconee, Jr.
Athlete of the year: RB/DB Camden Smith, Madison County, Jr.
Lineman of the year: OL Jacob Benjamin, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
Coach of the year: Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee,
First-team offense
QB - Mandrell Glenn, Cedar Shoals, Sr.
RB - Dominic Elder Jr., North Oconee, Sr.
RB - Emadd Howard, Walnut Grove, So.
WR - Max Eubanks, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
WR - Devin Hester, Cedar Shoals, Jr.
WR - Ajay Jones, North Hall, Sr.
WR - Jason Massey, Cedar Shoals, Sr.
TE - Jack Brumbelow, East Forsyth, Jr.
TE - Jack Kelly, North Oconee, Jr.
OL - Jose Balver, Cedar Shoals, Jr.
OL - Alex Day, East Forsyth, Jr.
OL - Collin Ginn, Walnut Grove, Sr.
OL - Wyatt Gowan, North Hall, Sr.
OL - Daniel Waldrop, North Oconee, Jr.
OL - Parker Waldrop, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.
OL - Braxton Waller, Madison County, Jr.
OL - Caleb Williford, Cherokee Bluff, Jr.
OL - Maleek Wong, Walnut Grove, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Brady Burruss, North Oconee, Sr.
DL - Landon Potter, North Hall, Jr.
DL - Justin Pressley, Walnut Grove, Sr.
DL - Caleb Pruitt, East Hall, Sr.
DL - D’lante Overstreet, Walnut Grove, So.
DL - Garrett Wiggins, East Forsyth, Sr.
LB - Mack Brice, North Oconee, Jr.
LB - Ethan Clark, Chestatee, Sr.
LB - Cameron Frady, East Forsyth, Jr.
LB - Connor Griffin, Cherokee Bluff, So.
LB - Landen Moss, Walnut Grove, Sr.
LB - Damir Pittard, Cedar Shoals, Sr.
S - Toby Bolton, Cedar Shoals, Sr.
S - Cole Ferguson, East Forsyth, Jr.
S - Elijah Pruitt, Chestatee, Sr.
S - Avery Schnier, Walnut Grove, Sr.
S - Brooks Thompson, North Oconee, Jr.
CB - Gage Gilley, East Forsyth, Sr.
CB - Britton Glover, North Hall, Sr.
CB - Cassius Hann, Walnut Grove, Sr.
CB - Cole Hillsman, Madison County, Sr.
CB - Trey Lenhardt, North Oconee, Jr.
First-team special teams
K - Xavier Diaz, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
P - Luke Droegemueller, East Forsyth, Sr.
RET - Ryals Puryear, North Hall, Jr.
LS - Mitchell Dunlap, East Forsyth, Jr.
Second-team defense
QB - Ashton Adams, Walnut Grove, Sr.
RB - Brandon Peoples, East Forsyth, Sr.
RB - Tate Ruth, North Hall, Jr.
WR - Caden Daniels, East Hall, So.
WR - Vick Hajdu, Madison County, Sr.
WR - Christian Jarrard, Chestatee, Sr.
WR - Damoni Taylor, North Oconee, Jr.
TE - A.J. Chafin, Walnut Grove, Sr.
TE - Deshaun Johnson, Madison County, Jr.
TE - Breckan Kriby, North Hall, Jr.
OL - Cade Cagle, North Oconee, Jr.
OL - Hayden Chase, North Hall, Sr.
OL - Will Huntsinger, Madison County, Jr.
OL - Wyatt Morris, Madison County, Jr.
OL - Kevin Parsons, East Forsyth, Sr.
OL - Walker Simmons, Madison County, Jr.
OL - Damion Wasendorf, Walnut Grove, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Jake Evans, East Hall, Sr.
DL - Dewan Foote, Cedar Shoals, Jr.
DL - Nolan Gibbs, East Forsyth, Sr.
DL - Nicholas Smith, Walnut Grove, So.
LB - Khamari Brooks, North Oconee, Fr.
LB - Carter Couch, North Oconee, Sr.
LB - Bryson Drake, Madison County, Jr.
LB - Zeke Harris, North Hall, Jr.
LB - Will Moffit, East Forsyth, Jr.
LB - Trey Patterson, North Hall, Jr.
LB - Sergio Soto, East Hall, So.
S - Davin Busby, North Oconee, Sr.
S - Casen Duggins, Madison County, Jr.
S - Conner Free, North Hall, Jr.
S - Cameron Selman, Walnut Grove, So.
S - K.T. Thompson, Cherokee Bluff, So.
CB - Tumari Collins, Cedar Shoals, Sr.
CB - Zack Ford, Walnut Grove, Sr.
CB - Carlos Marlow, Cherokee Bluff, Sr.
CB - Temeris Morrison, East Hall, Sr.
CB - Christian Vargas, Chestatee, Sr.
Second-team special teams
K - Brenden Hamrick, Walnut Grove, Sr.
P - Jayden Hernandez, East Hall, So.
RET - David Navarrete, East Forsyth, Sr.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.
About the Author