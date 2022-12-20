ajc logo
All-region teams: Norcross places 13 players on 7-7A first team

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 7-7A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

First-team offense

QB - A.J. Watkins, Norcross

QB - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek

RB - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek

RB - Julian Walters, North Gwinnett

WR - Zion Taylor, Norcross

WR - Nakai Poole, Norcross

WR - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek

WR - Keshaun Singleton, Meadowcreek

TE - Lawson Luckie, Norcross

TE/HB - Anthony Miller, Duluth

OL - Sean Kimani, Duluth

OL - Jaiden Brown, Meadowcreek

OL - Miada Jones, Norcross

OL - Charles Thorpe, North Gwinnett

OL - Jordan Vang, Meadowcreek

OL - Ethan La Pia, Norcross

OL - Maddox Brix, North Gwinnett

K - Ahmed Mohamed, Peachtree Ridge

First-team defense

DL - Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett

DL - Sha’Kwan McKnight, Norcross

DL - Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek

DL - Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett

LB - Andre Thompson, Norcross

LB - Demarco Ward, Duluth

LB - Jonathan Mathis, Norcross

LB - Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett

LB - Muhammad Alcine, Discovery

DB - A.J. Holloman, Duluth

DB - Antonio Molder II, Norcross

DB - Jivan Baly, Meadowcreek

DB - Christian Smith, North Gwinnett

DB - Devin Hunter, Norcross

DB - Kody Suddeth, North Gwinnett

DB - Tywan Royal, Norcross

KR - Jordan Ghant, Peachtree Ridge

K/P - Drew Duva, Norcross

Second-team offense

QB - Ryan Hall, North Gwinnett

QB - David Jamieson, Duluth

RB - River Thompson-Brown, Duluth

RB - Jacob Davis, Discovery

RB - Michael Ammons, Norcross

WR - Tavion Jackson, Duluth

WR - A.J. Bonds, Peachtree Ridge

WR - Marek Briley, North Gwinnett

OL - Joshua Jamieson, Duluth

OL - Cesar Champac, Berkmar

OL - Luke Fitts, Peachtree Ridge

OL - Josiah Goldsmith, Discovery

OL - Jaidyn Williams, Norcross

PK - Constantine Dallis, North Gwinnett

Second-team defense

DL - John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge

DL - Cole Funderburk, North Gwinnett

DL - Braxton Kyle, North Gwinnett

DL - Jackson Bussey, Norcross

DL - Jaylen Brown, Norcross

DL - Gio West, Meadowcreek

LB - Ashton Bridwell, Peachtree Ridge

LB - Chandler Jordan, North Gwinnett

LB - Maison James, Meadowcreek

DB - Josh Brown, Peachtree Ridge

DB - Demilade Maclean, Discovery

DB - Andrew Dopp, Duluth

DB - Gabriel Ansah, Berkmar

DB - Darius Wallace, Peachtree Ridge

Falcons' Dean Pees back at work; team to monitor his status
16h ago

