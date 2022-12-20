All-region teams: Norcross places 13 players on 7-7A first team

Here is the all-region team for 7-7A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
First-team offense
QB - A.J. Watkins, Norcross
QB - Cameron Ellis, Meadowcreek
RB - Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek
RB - Julian Walters, North Gwinnett
WR - Zion Taylor, Norcross
WR - Nakai Poole, Norcross
WR - Andre Craig, Meadowcreek
WR - Keshaun Singleton, Meadowcreek
TE - Lawson Luckie, Norcross
TE/HB - Anthony Miller, Duluth
OL - Sean Kimani, Duluth
OL - Jaiden Brown, Meadowcreek
OL - Miada Jones, Norcross
OL - Charles Thorpe, North Gwinnett
OL - Jordan Vang, Meadowcreek
OL - Ethan La Pia, Norcross
OL - Maddox Brix, North Gwinnett
K - Ahmed Mohamed, Peachtree Ridge
First-team defense
DL - Kayden McDonald, North Gwinnett
DL - Sha’Kwan McKnight, Norcross
DL - Champ Thompson, Meadowcreek
DL - Tyler Walton, North Gwinnett
LB - Andre Thompson, Norcross
LB - Demarco Ward, Duluth
LB - Jonathan Mathis, Norcross
LB - Grant Godfrey, North Gwinnett
LB - Muhammad Alcine, Discovery
DB - A.J. Holloman, Duluth
DB - Antonio Molder II, Norcross
DB - Jivan Baly, Meadowcreek
DB - Christian Smith, North Gwinnett
DB - Devin Hunter, Norcross
DB - Kody Suddeth, North Gwinnett
DB - Tywan Royal, Norcross
KR - Jordan Ghant, Peachtree Ridge
K/P - Drew Duva, Norcross
Second-team offense
QB - Ryan Hall, North Gwinnett
QB - David Jamieson, Duluth
RB - River Thompson-Brown, Duluth
RB - Jacob Davis, Discovery
RB - Michael Ammons, Norcross
WR - Tavion Jackson, Duluth
WR - A.J. Bonds, Peachtree Ridge
WR - Marek Briley, North Gwinnett
OL - Joshua Jamieson, Duluth
OL - Cesar Champac, Berkmar
OL - Luke Fitts, Peachtree Ridge
OL - Josiah Goldsmith, Discovery
OL - Jaidyn Williams, Norcross
PK - Constantine Dallis, North Gwinnett
Second-team defense
DL - John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge
DL - Cole Funderburk, North Gwinnett
DL - Braxton Kyle, North Gwinnett
DL - Jackson Bussey, Norcross
DL - Jaylen Brown, Norcross
DL - Gio West, Meadowcreek
LB - Ashton Bridwell, Peachtree Ridge
LB - Chandler Jordan, North Gwinnett
LB - Maison James, Meadowcreek
DB - Josh Brown, Peachtree Ridge
DB - Demilade Maclean, Discovery
DB - Andrew Dopp, Duluth
DB - Gabriel Ansah, Berkmar
DB - Darius Wallace, Peachtree Ridge
