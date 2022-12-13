ajc logo
X

All-region teams: Gainesville’s Cheeks voted 8-6A player of the year

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 8-6A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: RB Naim Cheeks, Gainesville, Sr.

Offensive players of the year: WR Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central, So.; and QB Baxter Wright, Gainesville, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: DL Chris Herock, North Forsyth, Sr.

Two-way player of the year: RB/LB M.J. Spurlin, Jackson County, Jr.

Athlete of the year: WR/ATH Logan Curry, North Forsyth, Sr.

Defensive lineman of the year: Stacy Hopkins, Gainesville, Sr.

Offensive linemen of the year: Ethan Couch, Gainesville, Sr.; and Abdiel Esponiza, North Forsyth, Jr.

Specialists of the year: RET Darius Cannon, Gainesville, Sr.; and RET Myles Smith, Shiloh, Sr.

Coach of the year: Josh Niblett, Gainesville

First-team offense

QB - West Roberts, North Forsyth, Sr.

RB - Karson McBrayer, North Forsyth, So.

RB - Jamir Imuzai, Shiloh, Jr.

WR - Tre Reece, Gainesville, Sr.

WR - Travien Watson, Gainesville, Jr.

WR - Chase Jameson, Lanier, Jr.

WR - Aiden Ruckh, North Forsyth, Sr.

TE - Sky Niblett, Gainesville, Jr.

OL - Noe Covarrubias, Gainesville, Jr.

OL - Alex Payne, Gainesville, So.

OL - Xavier Bew, Shiloh, Sr.

OL - Marcus Head, Shiloh, Sr.

OL - Ben Claypole, Lanier, Sr.

OL - Rylan Haight, Lanier, Jr.

PK - Adrian Droze, North Forsyth, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Jarrious Harris, Gainesville, Sr.

DL - Collin Miller, North Forsyth, Sr.

DL - Mandjou Berte, Shiloh, Sr.

DL - Quincy Smith, Shiloh, Jr.

DL - Peyton Scott, Jackson County, Jr.

DL - Jesse Combs, Jackson County, Sr.

DL - Jahvon Wells, Apalachee, Sr.

LB - Jeremiah Telander, Gainesville, Sr.

LB - Braden Henslee, Habersham Central, Jr.

LB - Braydon Wright, Habersham Central, Sr.

LB - Cole Leroy, North Forsyth, Sr.

LB - Andrew Reaves, Shiloh, Sr.

LB - Ryan Jean, Lanier, Sr.

DB - Elias Ballard, Gainesville, Sr.

DB - Ja’quez Sims, Gainesville, Sr.

DB - Carter Barrett, Habersham Central, Jr.

DB - J.D. Galligan, North Forsyth, Sr.

DB - Brice Pollock, Shiloh, Sr.

DB - Alex Pope, Shiloh, Sr.

P - Ben Haynes, Lanier, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh, Sr.

RB - Kaden Beard, Lanier, Sr.

RB - Blandon Grizzle, Habersham Central, Sr.

WR - Nazier Griffen, Shiloh, Sr.

WR - Devin Florence, Shiloh, Sr.

WR - Zach Shirley, North Forsyth, Sr.

TE - Cooper Eglian, North Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Brad Chosewood, Habersham Central, Jr.

OL - Colin Kelley, North Forsyth, So.

OL - John William Jira, Apalachee, Sr.

OL - Dylan Villarouel, North Forsyth, So.

OL - Holden Gilstrap, Jackson County, Sr.

PK - Brice Rogers, Jackson County, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Julius Columbus, Gainesville, So.

DL - Kadin Fossung, Gainesville, Fr.

DL - Braden O’Shields, North Forsyth, Jr.

DL - Brody Hancock, North Forsyth, Jr.

DL - Joel Parrish, Lanier, Sr.

DL - Tomas Hernandez, Lanier, So.

LB - Luke Cooper, Gainesville, Sr.

LB - Mason Lawson, North Forsyth, Sr.

LB - J’shaun Stroud, Shiloh, Sr.

LB - Gabe Falade, Lanier, Jr.

LB - Daniel Stites, Jackson County, Jr.

LB - Luke Mobbs, Jackson County, So.

DB - Dre Raven, Gainesville, Sr.

DB - Cash O’Callaghan, Gainesville, So.

DB - Chase Colbert, Habersham Central, Sr.

DB - Colton Constable, North Forsyth, So.

DB - Kamron Moore, Lanier, Jr.

DB - Cooper Galley, Jackson County, So.

P - John White, Gainesville, Jr.

P - Judah Powell, Apalachee, Jr.

Honorable mention: Apalachee - Aiden Jackson, Jr.; Jacob Galamo, Jr. Gainesville - Carmelo Byrd, So.; Adarian Cheek, Sr.; Samaj Brown, Sr.; Christian Green, Jr. Habersham Central - Canon Wilbanks, Sr.; Markel Oliver, Sr. Habersham Central - Hayden Gailey, Jr.; Thomas Deals, Sr.; Sombdee Satiphone, Jr. Jackson County - Riley Konarski, Sr.; Bo Souto, Jr.; Chase Berrong, Jr. Lanier - Blaine Garner, Jr.; Damarcus Ash, Sr.; Tayo Ashedele, Jr.; Josh Gallagher, Jr. North Forsyth - Gavin Busse, Sr.; William Verdirame, Sr.; Colter Vela, So.; Jackson Coulter, So. Shiloh - George Benjamin, Sr.; Mekhi Phillips, Sr.; Ajai Cummings, So.; Marlin Mathis, So.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire Oakland Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy in three-team trade10h ago

Georgia Tech hires Buster Faulkner as offensive coordinator
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
18h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks’ Trae Young fined for end-of-game celebration
12h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks’ Trae Young fined for end-of-game celebration
12h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons sign QB Logan Woodside, release LB Nate Landman, RB Damien Williams
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: For the AJC

All-region teams: Ware County LB Hargrove named top player in 1-5A
24m ago
Class A blog: Prince Avenue, Bowdon make the most of finals appearances
12h ago
Class 3A blog: GHSA doesn’t need to consider instant replay; make the move
12h ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

DOJ subpoenas Georgia elections office in probe of Trump efforts to overturn 2020 result
13h ago
Two Georgia men released after 25 years in prison after podcast sheds light on...
16h ago
GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top