All-region teams: Gainesville’s Cheeks voted 8-6A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 8-6A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: RB Naim Cheeks, Gainesville, Sr.
Offensive players of the year: WR Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central, So.; and QB Baxter Wright, Gainesville, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: DL Chris Herock, North Forsyth, Sr.
Two-way player of the year: RB/LB M.J. Spurlin, Jackson County, Jr.
Athlete of the year: WR/ATH Logan Curry, North Forsyth, Sr.
Defensive lineman of the year: Stacy Hopkins, Gainesville, Sr.
Offensive linemen of the year: Ethan Couch, Gainesville, Sr.; and Abdiel Esponiza, North Forsyth, Jr.
Specialists of the year: RET Darius Cannon, Gainesville, Sr.; and RET Myles Smith, Shiloh, Sr.
Coach of the year: Josh Niblett, Gainesville
First-team offense
QB - West Roberts, North Forsyth, Sr.
RB - Karson McBrayer, North Forsyth, So.
RB - Jamir Imuzai, Shiloh, Jr.
WR - Tre Reece, Gainesville, Sr.
WR - Travien Watson, Gainesville, Jr.
WR - Chase Jameson, Lanier, Jr.
WR - Aiden Ruckh, North Forsyth, Sr.
TE - Sky Niblett, Gainesville, Jr.
OL - Noe Covarrubias, Gainesville, Jr.
OL - Alex Payne, Gainesville, So.
OL - Xavier Bew, Shiloh, Sr.
OL - Marcus Head, Shiloh, Sr.
OL - Ben Claypole, Lanier, Sr.
OL - Rylan Haight, Lanier, Jr.
PK - Adrian Droze, North Forsyth, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Jarrious Harris, Gainesville, Sr.
DL - Collin Miller, North Forsyth, Sr.
DL - Mandjou Berte, Shiloh, Sr.
DL - Quincy Smith, Shiloh, Jr.
DL - Peyton Scott, Jackson County, Jr.
DL - Jesse Combs, Jackson County, Sr.
DL - Jahvon Wells, Apalachee, Sr.
LB - Jeremiah Telander, Gainesville, Sr.
LB - Braden Henslee, Habersham Central, Jr.
LB - Braydon Wright, Habersham Central, Sr.
LB - Cole Leroy, North Forsyth, Sr.
LB - Andrew Reaves, Shiloh, Sr.
LB - Ryan Jean, Lanier, Sr.
DB - Elias Ballard, Gainesville, Sr.
DB - Ja’quez Sims, Gainesville, Sr.
DB - Carter Barrett, Habersham Central, Jr.
DB - J.D. Galligan, North Forsyth, Sr.
DB - Brice Pollock, Shiloh, Sr.
DB - Alex Pope, Shiloh, Sr.
P - Ben Haynes, Lanier, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh, Sr.
RB - Kaden Beard, Lanier, Sr.
RB - Blandon Grizzle, Habersham Central, Sr.
WR - Nazier Griffen, Shiloh, Sr.
WR - Devin Florence, Shiloh, Sr.
WR - Zach Shirley, North Forsyth, Sr.
TE - Cooper Eglian, North Forsyth, Sr.
OL - Brad Chosewood, Habersham Central, Jr.
OL - Colin Kelley, North Forsyth, So.
OL - John William Jira, Apalachee, Sr.
OL - Dylan Villarouel, North Forsyth, So.
OL - Holden Gilstrap, Jackson County, Sr.
PK - Brice Rogers, Jackson County, Jr.
Second-team defense
DL - Julius Columbus, Gainesville, So.
DL - Kadin Fossung, Gainesville, Fr.
DL - Braden O’Shields, North Forsyth, Jr.
DL - Brody Hancock, North Forsyth, Jr.
DL - Joel Parrish, Lanier, Sr.
DL - Tomas Hernandez, Lanier, So.
LB - Luke Cooper, Gainesville, Sr.
LB - Mason Lawson, North Forsyth, Sr.
LB - J’shaun Stroud, Shiloh, Sr.
LB - Gabe Falade, Lanier, Jr.
LB - Daniel Stites, Jackson County, Jr.
LB - Luke Mobbs, Jackson County, So.
DB - Dre Raven, Gainesville, Sr.
DB - Cash O’Callaghan, Gainesville, So.
DB - Chase Colbert, Habersham Central, Sr.
DB - Colton Constable, North Forsyth, So.
DB - Kamron Moore, Lanier, Jr.
DB - Cooper Galley, Jackson County, So.
P - John White, Gainesville, Jr.
P - Judah Powell, Apalachee, Jr.
Honorable mention: Apalachee - Aiden Jackson, Jr.; Jacob Galamo, Jr. Gainesville - Carmelo Byrd, So.; Adarian Cheek, Sr.; Samaj Brown, Sr.; Christian Green, Jr. Habersham Central - Canon Wilbanks, Sr.; Markel Oliver, Sr. Habersham Central - Hayden Gailey, Jr.; Thomas Deals, Sr.; Sombdee Satiphone, Jr. Jackson County - Riley Konarski, Sr.; Bo Souto, Jr.; Chase Berrong, Jr. Lanier - Blaine Garner, Jr.; Damarcus Ash, Sr.; Tayo Ashedele, Jr.; Josh Gallagher, Jr. North Forsyth - Gavin Busse, Sr.; William Verdirame, Sr.; Colter Vela, So.; Jackson Coulter, So. Shiloh - George Benjamin, Sr.; Mekhi Phillips, Sr.; Ajai Cummings, So.; Marlin Mathis, So.
