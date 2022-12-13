All-region teams: Gainesville’s Cheeks voted 8-6A player of the year

Athlete of the year: WR/ATH Logan Curry, North Forsyth, Sr.

Defensive lineman of the year: Stacy Hopkins, Gainesville, Sr.

Offensive linemen of the year: Ethan Couch, Gainesville, Sr.; and Abdiel Esponiza, North Forsyth, Jr.

Specialists of the year: RET Darius Cannon, Gainesville, Sr.; and RET Myles Smith, Shiloh, Sr.

Coach of the year: Josh Niblett, Gainesville

First-team offense

QB - West Roberts, North Forsyth, Sr.

RB - Karson McBrayer, North Forsyth, So.

RB - Jamir Imuzai, Shiloh, Jr.

WR - Tre Reece, Gainesville, Sr.

WR - Travien Watson, Gainesville, Jr.

WR - Chase Jameson, Lanier, Jr.

WR - Aiden Ruckh, North Forsyth, Sr.

TE - Sky Niblett, Gainesville, Jr.

OL - Noe Covarrubias, Gainesville, Jr.

OL - Alex Payne, Gainesville, So.

OL - Xavier Bew, Shiloh, Sr.

OL - Marcus Head, Shiloh, Sr.

OL - Ben Claypole, Lanier, Sr.

OL - Rylan Haight, Lanier, Jr.

PK - Adrian Droze, North Forsyth, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Jarrious Harris, Gainesville, Sr.

DL - Collin Miller, North Forsyth, Sr.

DL - Mandjou Berte, Shiloh, Sr.

DL - Quincy Smith, Shiloh, Jr.

DL - Peyton Scott, Jackson County, Jr.

DL - Jesse Combs, Jackson County, Sr.

DL - Jahvon Wells, Apalachee, Sr.

LB - Jeremiah Telander, Gainesville, Sr.

LB - Braden Henslee, Habersham Central, Jr.

LB - Braydon Wright, Habersham Central, Sr.

LB - Cole Leroy, North Forsyth, Sr.

LB - Andrew Reaves, Shiloh, Sr.

LB - Ryan Jean, Lanier, Sr.

DB - Elias Ballard, Gainesville, Sr.

DB - Ja’quez Sims, Gainesville, Sr.

DB - Carter Barrett, Habersham Central, Jr.

DB - J.D. Galligan, North Forsyth, Sr.

DB - Brice Pollock, Shiloh, Sr.

DB - Alex Pope, Shiloh, Sr.

P - Ben Haynes, Lanier, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Jeremiah Harden, Shiloh, Sr.

RB - Kaden Beard, Lanier, Sr.

RB - Blandon Grizzle, Habersham Central, Sr.

WR - Nazier Griffen, Shiloh, Sr.

WR - Devin Florence, Shiloh, Sr.

WR - Zach Shirley, North Forsyth, Sr.

TE - Cooper Eglian, North Forsyth, Sr.

OL - Brad Chosewood, Habersham Central, Jr.

OL - Colin Kelley, North Forsyth, So.

OL - John William Jira, Apalachee, Sr.

OL - Dylan Villarouel, North Forsyth, So.

OL - Holden Gilstrap, Jackson County, Sr.

PK - Brice Rogers, Jackson County, Jr.

Second-team defense

DL - Julius Columbus, Gainesville, So.

DL - Kadin Fossung, Gainesville, Fr.

DL - Braden O’Shields, North Forsyth, Jr.

DL - Brody Hancock, North Forsyth, Jr.

DL - Joel Parrish, Lanier, Sr.

DL - Tomas Hernandez, Lanier, So.

LB - Luke Cooper, Gainesville, Sr.

LB - Mason Lawson, North Forsyth, Sr.

LB - J’shaun Stroud, Shiloh, Sr.

LB - Gabe Falade, Lanier, Jr.

LB - Daniel Stites, Jackson County, Jr.

LB - Luke Mobbs, Jackson County, So.

DB - Dre Raven, Gainesville, Sr.

DB - Cash O’Callaghan, Gainesville, So.

DB - Chase Colbert, Habersham Central, Sr.

DB - Colton Constable, North Forsyth, So.

DB - Kamron Moore, Lanier, Jr.

DB - Cooper Galley, Jackson County, So.

P - John White, Gainesville, Jr.

P - Judah Powell, Apalachee, Jr.

Honorable mention: Apalachee - Aiden Jackson, Jr.; Jacob Galamo, Jr. Gainesville - Carmelo Byrd, So.; Adarian Cheek, Sr.; Samaj Brown, Sr.; Christian Green, Jr. Habersham Central - Canon Wilbanks, Sr.; Markel Oliver, Sr. Habersham Central - Hayden Gailey, Jr.; Thomas Deals, Sr.; Sombdee Satiphone, Jr. Jackson County - Riley Konarski, Sr.; Bo Souto, Jr.; Chase Berrong, Jr. Lanier - Blaine Garner, Jr.; Damarcus Ash, Sr.; Tayo Ashedele, Jr.; Josh Gallagher, Jr. North Forsyth - Gavin Busse, Sr.; William Verdirame, Sr.; Colter Vela, So.; Jackson Coulter, So. Shiloh - George Benjamin, Sr.; Mekhi Phillips, Sr.; Ajai Cummings, So.; Marlin Mathis, So.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.