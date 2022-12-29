All-region teams: Crisp County’s Fox voted 1-3A player of the year

Here is the all-region team for 1-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Player of the year: LB Julian Fox, Crisp County, Sr.
Offensive player of the year: QB Kam Davis, Dougherty, Jr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Kam Bradshaw, Thomasville, Sr.
Defensive line player of the year: LB Tre’mon Henry, Carver (Columbus), Sr.
Courage award: Braylen Jakes, Carver (Columbus), So.
Athlete of the year: Jay Randall, Thomasville, Jr.
Freshman of the year: Cam Hill, Thomasville, Fr.
Coach of the year: Jonathan DeLay, Thomasville
First-team offense
QB - Corey Randle, Monroe, Jr.
RB - Jamari Riley, Carver (Columbus), Sr.
RB - Jacob Stallworth, Dougherty, Sr.
WR - An’Drico Jackson, Monroe, Sr.
WR - Larry Lane, Dougherty, Sr.
WR - Trae Walker, Crisp, Sr.
WR - Cole Shaw, Thomasville, Jr.
TE/H - Jamarion Troutman, Crisp, Sr.
OL - Barry Walker, Crisp, Jr.
OL - Cam Bates, Thomasville, Sr.
OL - Kam Dawkins, Carver (Columbus), Jr.
OL - Anthony Harvey, Carver (Columbus), Jr.
OL - Tavian Thomas, Dougherty, Sr.
OL - Caden Shokat, Thomasville, Sr.
ATH - AJ Brown, Crisp, Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Octavious Griffin, Dougherty, Sr.
DL - Ian Kleckley, Crisp, Sr.
DL - Darron Reed, Carver (Columbus), Sr.
DL - Keshawn Jordan, Thomasville, Jr.
DL - Jaquan Maddox, Monroe, Jr.
LB - Jordan Thomas, Monroe, Jr.
LB - Chancie Brown, Dougherty, Jr.
LB - Omarion Young, Crisp, Jr.
LB - Cortez West, Carver (Columbus), Sr.
LB - Jayden Alston, Thomasville, Sr.
DB - Zymarion Jackson, Crisp, Sr.
DB - Jacobi Hatter, Carver (Columbus), Sr.
DB - M.J. Davis, Carver (Columbus), Sr.
DB - Jackson Belyn, Columbus, Sr.
DB - D.J. Thurman, Thomasville, Sr.
ATH - Beck Nicholson, Thomasville, Sr.
First-team specialists
PK - David Mitchell, Crisp, Sr.
P - Andrew Bennett, Thomasville, Jr.
LS - Jaylyn Weitman, Crisp, Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Bryant Mansfield, Columbus, Sr.
RB - Lavonte Cole, Thomasville, Fr.
RB - Deontay Childs, Carver (Columbus), Jr.
RB - Brooklyn Davis, Columbus, Sr.
WR - Fidel Small, Columbus, Sr.
WR - Terrell Dewberry, Carver (Columbus), Sr.
WR - Cameryn Randle, Monroe, Jr.
WR - Malik Dixon, Dougherty, Sr.
TE/H - Deandre Pridgett, Carver (Columbus), Sr.
OL - Demontriel Price, Monroe, Sr.
OL - Ralpheal Williams, Crisp, Jr.
OL - Charles Black, Crisp, Fr.
OL - Tyranny McGowan, Columbus, Jr.
OL - Hakeem Myrick, Thomasville, Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Geremiah Humbert, Thomasville, So.
DL - Tyranny McGowan, Columbus, Jr.
DL - Miquan Merriweather, Carver (Columbus), Sr.
DL - Amir Dwight, Crisp, Sr.
DL - Makel Williams, Monroe, Jr.
LB - Evan Wynn, Thomasville, Sr.
LB - Andrew Bentley, Columbus, Sr.
LB - AJ Wilson, Carver (Columbus), So.
LB - Jaylen Adams, Monroe, Jr.
LB - Kameyon Green, Monroe, So.
DB - Javion Luster, Carver (Columbus), Sr.
DB - Justin Lane, Monroe, Jr.
DB - Johnny Cauley, Monroe, Sr.
DB - Brandon Webb, Carver (Columbus), Sr.
Second-team specialists
K - Ian Camp, Columbus, Sr.
P - Jashauwn Hall, Carver (Columbus), So.
LS - Dadrian Merriweather, Carver (Columbus), So.
