UPDATE: 1 dead after 2 teens fall into partially frozen Cobb lake
All-region teams: Crisp County’s Fox voted 1-3A player of the year

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here is the all-region team for 1-3A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Player of the year: LB Julian Fox, Crisp County, Sr.

Offensive player of the year: QB Kam Davis, Dougherty, Jr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Kam Bradshaw, Thomasville, Sr.

Defensive line player of the year: LB Tre’mon Henry, Carver (Columbus), Sr.

Courage award: Braylen Jakes, Carver (Columbus), So.

Athlete of the year: Jay Randall, Thomasville, Jr.

Freshman of the year: Cam Hill, Thomasville, Fr.

Coach of the year: Jonathan DeLay, Thomasville

First-team offense

QB - Corey Randle, Monroe, Jr.

RB - Jamari Riley, Carver (Columbus), Sr.

RB - Jacob Stallworth, Dougherty, Sr.

WR - An’Drico Jackson, Monroe, Sr.

WR - Larry Lane, Dougherty, Sr.

WR - Trae Walker, Crisp, Sr.

WR - Cole Shaw, Thomasville, Jr.

TE/H - Jamarion Troutman, Crisp, Sr.

OL - Barry Walker, Crisp, Jr.

OL - Cam Bates, Thomasville, Sr.

OL - Kam Dawkins, Carver (Columbus), Jr.

OL - Anthony Harvey, Carver (Columbus), Jr.

OL - Tavian Thomas, Dougherty, Sr.

OL - Caden Shokat, Thomasville, Sr.

ATH - AJ Brown, Crisp, Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Octavious Griffin, Dougherty, Sr.

DL - Ian Kleckley, Crisp, Sr.

DL - Darron Reed, Carver (Columbus), Sr.

DL - Keshawn Jordan, Thomasville, Jr.

DL - Jaquan Maddox, Monroe, Jr.

LB - Jordan Thomas, Monroe, Jr.

LB - Chancie Brown, Dougherty, Jr.

LB - Omarion Young, Crisp, Jr.

LB - Cortez West, Carver (Columbus), Sr.

LB - Jayden Alston, Thomasville, Sr.

DB - Zymarion Jackson, Crisp, Sr.

DB - Jacobi Hatter, Carver (Columbus), Sr.

DB - M.J. Davis, Carver (Columbus), Sr.

DB - Jackson Belyn, Columbus, Sr.

DB - D.J. Thurman, Thomasville, Sr.

ATH - Beck Nicholson, Thomasville, Sr.

First-team specialists

PK - David Mitchell, Crisp, Sr.

P - Andrew Bennett, Thomasville, Jr.

LS - Jaylyn Weitman, Crisp, Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Bryant Mansfield, Columbus, Sr.

RB - Lavonte Cole, Thomasville, Fr.

RB - Deontay Childs, Carver (Columbus), Jr.

RB - Brooklyn Davis, Columbus, Sr.

WR - Fidel Small, Columbus, Sr.

WR - Terrell Dewberry, Carver (Columbus), Sr.

WR - Cameryn Randle, Monroe, Jr.

WR - Malik Dixon, Dougherty, Sr.

TE/H - Deandre Pridgett, Carver (Columbus), Sr.

OL - Demontriel Price, Monroe, Sr.

OL - Ralpheal Williams, Crisp, Jr.

OL - Charles Black, Crisp, Fr.

OL - Tyranny McGowan, Columbus, Jr.

OL - Hakeem Myrick, Thomasville, Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Geremiah Humbert, Thomasville, So.

DL - Tyranny McGowan, Columbus, Jr.

DL - Miquan Merriweather, Carver (Columbus), Sr.

DL - Amir Dwight, Crisp, Sr.

DL - Makel Williams, Monroe, Jr.

LB - Evan Wynn, Thomasville, Sr.

LB - Andrew Bentley, Columbus, Sr.

LB - AJ Wilson, Carver (Columbus), So.

LB - Jaylen Adams, Monroe, Jr.

LB - Kameyon Green, Monroe, So.

DB - Javion Luster, Carver (Columbus), Sr.

DB - Justin Lane, Monroe, Jr.

DB - Johnny Cauley, Monroe, Sr.

DB - Brandon Webb, Carver (Columbus), Sr.

Second-team specialists

K - Ian Camp, Columbus, Sr.

P - Jashauwn Hall, Carver (Columbus), So.

LS - Dadrian Merriweather, Carver (Columbus), So.

