All-region teams: Cedartown’s Diamond, Barrow earn top honors in 7-4A

Here is the all-region team for 7-4A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:
Players of the year: Harlem Diamond, Cedartown, Sr.; and Eli Barrow, Cedartown, Sr.
Offensive players of the year: Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.; and Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville, Jr.
Defensive players of the year: Tristan Mullins, Sonoraville, Sr.; and Bryce Travillian, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.
Athlete of the year: Vicari Swain, Central (Carrollton), Sr.
Offensive lineman of the year: Grant Dempsey, Cedartown, Sr.
Defensive linemen of the year: Patrick Gardner, Cedartown, Sr.; and Juliuz Walton, Central (Carrollton), Sr.
Coach of the year: Jamie Abrams, Cedartown
First-team offense
QB - Devan Powell, Central (Carrollton), Jr.
RB - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton), Fr.
WR - Brant Bryant, Sonoraville, Sr.
WR - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield, Jr.
WR - Isaiah McMichael, Central (Carrollton), Sr.
WR - Max Owens, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.
TE - Ridge Redd, Sonoraville, Sr.
HB/FB - Payton Newman, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.
OL - Jayden Calhoun, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.
OL - Preston Gilbert, Sonoraville, Sr.
OL - Dustin Green, Cedartown, Sr.
OL - Tray Hodges, Central (Carrollton), Sr.
OL - Peyton Nikolopoulus, Cedartown, Sr.
OL - Eli Summerville, Central (Carrollton), So.
ATH - Tyler Cheatwood, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.
ATH - Reece Tanner, Cedartown, Sr.
PK - Chipper Grayson, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.
First-team defense
DL - Kampris Bailey, Central (Carrollton), Jr.
DL - Myles Mays, Northwest Whitfield, So.
DL - Cornell Medellin, Cedartown, Sr.
DL - Dawson Young, Sonoraville, Sr.
ILB - Jax Brooker, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.
ILB - Ty Brewer, Central (Carrollton), Jr.
ILB - Xavier Hargrove, Cedartown, Sr.
OLB - Kameron Edge, Central (Carrollton), Sr.
OLB - Ike Ralston, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.
OLB - Wyatt Springfield, Sonoraville, Sr.
DB - Demarcus Gardner, Cedartown, So.
DB - Tae Harris, Cedartown, So.
DB - Donovan McDaniel, Sonoraville, Jr.
DB - Jasiah North, Central (Carrollton), Sr.
P - Walker Altman, Central (Carrollton), Sr.
Second-team offense
QB - Kaden Swope, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.
RB - Zach Lyles, Sonoraville, Sr.
RB - Paxton McCrary, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.
WR - Matthew Brock, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.
WR - Khamarion Davis, Cedartown, Sr.
WR - Isaiah Foster, Northwest Whitfield, Jr.
WR - Keegan Townsend, Sonoraville, Jr.
TE - Edgar Martinez, Cedartown, Jr.
HB/FB - Ty Brown, Sonoraville, Jr.
OL - Zander Burkett, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.
OL - Demari Gibson, Cedartown, Sr.
OL - Gyan Gomez, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.
OL - Dirk Junkins, Sonoraville, Jr.
OL - Rhett McDonald, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.
OL - Jacob Wilburn, Central (Carrollton), Sr.
ATH - Brant Bryant, Sonoraville, Sr.
PK - Rafael Guevara, Central (Carrollton), Sr.
Second-team defense
DL - Bryce Bryant, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.
DL - Jakoby Diamond, Cedartown, So.
DL - Eric Moore, Central (Carrollton), Jr.
DL - T.j. Oliver, Sonoraville, Jr.
ILB - Brady Ensley, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.
ILB - Nate Horsley, Central (Carrollton), So.
ILB - Zach Mcafee, Sonoraville, Sr.
OLB - Conner Cummings, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.
OLB - Sam Smith, Cedartown, So.
OLB - Evan Wingrove, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.
DB - Drew Dietz, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.
DB - Taidji Neal, Cedartown, Jr.
DB - Aiden Relthford, Central (Carrollton), Jr.
DB - Andrew Sheffield, Central (Carrollton), So.
P - Chipper Grayson, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.
Honorable mention: QB Brayden Miles, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.; RB Josh Johnson, Central (Carrollton), So.; WR Braxton Floyd, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.; WR Zyleigh Person, Central (Carrollton), So.; WR Jayelen White, Central (Carrollton), Jr.; TE Jonah Wilson, Central (Carrollton), Fr.; HB/FB Caiden Kitchings, Central (Carrollton), So.; HB/FB Jase Talley, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.; OL Caid Combs, Northwest Whitfield, Jr.; OL Everett Fitts, Central (Carrollton), Sr.; OL Jaxson Greeson, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.; OL Lane Hall, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.; OL Ben Lokey, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.; OL Malaki Massey, Central (Carrollton), Jr.; OL Andreas Rios, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.; OL Landon Silvers, Sonoraville, Jr.; OL Zak Tillery, Cedartown, Sr.; DL Jared Barnes, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.; DL Skyler Bradley, Sonoraville, Jr.; DL Roberto Rios, Southeast Whitfield, So.; DL Caden Walling, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.; ILB Kaleb Padilla, Southeast Whitfield, Jr.; ILB Caden Ramsey, Northwest Whitfield, So.; OLB Tanner Hall, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.; OLB Samuel Harper, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.; OLB Carlos Jones, Cedartown, Sr.; DB Landon Cansler, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.; DB Rayvon Foster, Northwest Whitfield, So.; DB Jacob Layman, Southeast Whitfield, Jr.; DB Decarlos Williams, Central (Carrollton), Jr.; PK Grant Holder, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.
