All-region teams: Cedartown’s Diamond, Barrow earn top honors in 7-4A

High School Sports Blog
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Here is the all-region team for 7-4A, as voted by the leagues’ coaches:

Players of the year: Harlem Diamond, Cedartown, Sr.; and Eli Barrow, Cedartown, Sr.

Offensive players of the year: Owen Brooker, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.; and Jaxon Pate, Sonoraville, Jr.

Defensive players of the year: Tristan Mullins, Sonoraville, Sr.; and Bryce Travillian, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.

Athlete of the year: Vicari Swain, Central (Carrollton), Sr.

Offensive lineman of the year: Grant Dempsey, Cedartown, Sr.

Defensive linemen of the year: Patrick Gardner, Cedartown, Sr.; and Juliuz Walton, Central (Carrollton), Sr.

Coach of the year: Jamie Abrams, Cedartown

First-team offense

QB - Devan Powell, Central (Carrollton), Jr.

RB - Jonaz Walton, Central (Carrollton), Fr.

WR - Brant Bryant, Sonoraville, Sr.

WR - Hudson Gray, Northwest Whitfield, Jr.

WR - Isaiah McMichael, Central (Carrollton), Sr.

WR - Max Owens, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.

TE - Ridge Redd, Sonoraville, Sr.

HB/FB - Payton Newman, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.

OL - Jayden Calhoun, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.

OL - Preston Gilbert, Sonoraville, Sr.

OL - Dustin Green, Cedartown, Sr.

OL - Tray Hodges, Central (Carrollton), Sr.

OL - Peyton Nikolopoulus, Cedartown, Sr.

OL - Eli Summerville, Central (Carrollton), So.

ATH - Tyler Cheatwood, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.

ATH - Reece Tanner, Cedartown, Sr.

PK - Chipper Grayson, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.

First-team defense

DL - Kampris Bailey, Central (Carrollton), Jr.

DL - Myles Mays, Northwest Whitfield, So.

DL - Cornell Medellin, Cedartown, Sr.

DL - Dawson Young, Sonoraville, Sr.

ILB - Jax Brooker, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.

ILB - Ty Brewer, Central (Carrollton), Jr.

ILB - Xavier Hargrove, Cedartown, Sr.

OLB - Kameron Edge, Central (Carrollton), Sr.

OLB - Ike Ralston, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.

OLB - Wyatt Springfield, Sonoraville, Sr.

DB - Demarcus Gardner, Cedartown, So.

DB - Tae Harris, Cedartown, So.

DB - Donovan McDaniel, Sonoraville, Jr.

DB - Jasiah North, Central (Carrollton), Sr.

P - Walker Altman, Central (Carrollton), Sr.

Second-team offense

QB - Kaden Swope, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.

RB - Zach Lyles, Sonoraville, Sr.

RB - Paxton McCrary, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.

WR - Matthew Brock, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.

WR - Khamarion Davis, Cedartown, Sr.

WR - Isaiah Foster, Northwest Whitfield, Jr.

WR - Keegan Townsend, Sonoraville, Jr.

TE - Edgar Martinez, Cedartown, Jr.

HB/FB - Ty Brown, Sonoraville, Jr.

OL - Zander Burkett, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.

OL - Demari Gibson, Cedartown, Sr.

OL - Gyan Gomez, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.

OL - Dirk Junkins, Sonoraville, Jr.

OL - Rhett McDonald, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.

OL - Jacob Wilburn, Central (Carrollton), Sr.

ATH - Brant Bryant, Sonoraville, Sr.

PK - Rafael Guevara, Central (Carrollton), Sr.

Second-team defense

DL - Bryce Bryant, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.

DL - Jakoby Diamond, Cedartown, So.

DL - Eric Moore, Central (Carrollton), Jr.

DL - T.j. Oliver, Sonoraville, Jr.

ILB - Brady Ensley, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.

ILB - Nate Horsley, Central (Carrollton), So.

ILB - Zach Mcafee, Sonoraville, Sr.

OLB - Conner Cummings, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.

OLB - Sam Smith, Cedartown, So.

OLB - Evan Wingrove, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.

DB - Drew Dietz, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.

DB - Taidji Neal, Cedartown, Jr.

DB - Aiden Relthford, Central (Carrollton), Jr.

DB - Andrew Sheffield, Central (Carrollton), So.

P - Chipper Grayson, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.

Honorable mention: QB Brayden Miles, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.; RB Josh Johnson, Central (Carrollton), So.; WR Braxton Floyd, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.; WR Zyleigh Person, Central (Carrollton), So.; WR Jayelen White, Central (Carrollton), Jr.; TE Jonah Wilson, Central (Carrollton), Fr.; HB/FB Caiden Kitchings, Central (Carrollton), So.; HB/FB Jase Talley, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.; OL Caid Combs, Northwest Whitfield, Jr.; OL Everett Fitts, Central (Carrollton), Sr.; OL Jaxson Greeson, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.; OL Lane Hall, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.; OL Ben Lokey, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.; OL Malaki Massey, Central (Carrollton), Jr.; OL Andreas Rios, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.; OL Landon Silvers, Sonoraville, Jr.; OL Zak Tillery, Cedartown, Sr.; DL Jared Barnes, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.; DL Skyler Bradley, Sonoraville, Jr.; DL Roberto Rios, Southeast Whitfield, So.; DL Caden Walling, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.; ILB Kaleb Padilla, Southeast Whitfield, Jr.; ILB Caden Ramsey, Northwest Whitfield, So.; OLB Tanner Hall, Heritage (Ringgold), Jr.; OLB Samuel Harper, Southeast Whitfield, Sr.; OLB Carlos Jones, Cedartown, Sr.; DB Landon Cansler, Heritage (Ringgold), Sr.; DB Rayvon Foster, Northwest Whitfield, So.; DB Jacob Layman, Southeast Whitfield, Jr.; DB Decarlos Williams, Central (Carrollton), Jr.; PK Grant Holder, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

