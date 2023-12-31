A look at the 3A basketball region standings entering the New Year

The New Year is on the horizon and in the waning hours of 2023, let’s take a look at the latest region standings. Now is the time when teams begin focusing within their respective regions and while mot all leagues have played inter-region games, some have been well on the way toward organizing the pecking order before league tournaments.

On the boys and girls side of the class, Regions 3, 6 and 7 have been active with the other five regions beginning league play in the next week.

Below are the standings as of December 29.

Team Region Rec/PCT Overall Rec/PCT

1-AAA Boys Standings

Carver-Col. 0-0-0 0.000 10-0-0 1.000

Monroe 0-0-0 0.000 7-2-0 0.778

Dougherty 0-0-0 0.000 9-3-0 0.750

Columbus 0-0-0 0.000 11-4-0 0.733

Crisp Co. 0-0-0 0.000 5-2-0 0.714

Thomasville 0-0-0 0.000 2-3-0 0.400

2-AAA Boys Standings

Pike Co. 0-0-0 0.000 3-4-0 0.429

Upson-Lee 0-0-0 0.000 5-8-0 0.385

Mary Persons 0-0-0 0.000 3-8-0 0.273

Peach Co. 0-0-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143

Jackson 0-0-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000

3-AAA Boys Standings

Liberty Co. 4-0-0 1.000 5-1-0 0.833

Johnson-Sav. 3-0-0 1.000 5-5-0 0.500

Groves 3-1-0 0.750 5-8-0 0.385

Long Co. 2-1-0 0.667 9-1-0 0.900

Beach 1-1-0 0.500 3-7-0 0.300

Sav. Christian 0-3-0 0.000 7-4-0 0.636

Savannah C.D. 0-4-0 0.000 2-7-0 0.222

Calvary Day 0-3-0 0.000 1-7-0 0.125

4-AAA Boys Standings

Richmond Aca. 0-0-0 0.000 11-1-0 0.917

Hephzibah 0-0-0 0.000 7-1-0 0.875

Harlem 0-0-0 0.000 7-4-0 0.636

Morgan Co. 0-0-0 0.000 6-5-0 0.545

Cross Creek 0-0-0 0.000 7-6-0 0.538

Salem 0-0-0 0.000 6-7-0 0.462

5-AAA Boys Standings

Sandy Creek 0-0-0 0.000 9-1-0 0.900

Cedar Grove 0-0-0 0.000 8-4-0 0.667

Douglass-Atl. 0-0-0 0.000 9-6-0 0.600

Carver-Atl. 0-0-0 0.000 1-7-0 0.125

6-AAA Boys Standings

Coahulla Creek 4-0-0 1.000 9-4-0 0.692

LaFayette 4-1-0 0.800 8-2-0 0.800

Ringgold 3-1-0 0.750 7-5-0 0.583

Ridgeland 2-2-0 0.500 8-5-0 0.615

Adairsville 2-2-0 0.500 4-6-0 0.400

LV-F. O. 2-2-0 0.500 3-9-0 0.250

Gordon Lee 0-4-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200

Bremen 0-4-0 0.000 0-6-0 0.000

7-AAA Boys Standings

Gilmer 4-0-0 1.000 9-4-0 0.692

Wesleyan 2-0-0 1.000 7-7-0 0.500

Pickens 2-1-0 0.667 8-5-0 0.615

West Hall 2-1-0 0.667 4-6-0 0.400

Dawson Co. 1-2-0 0.333 7-4-0 0.636

Lumpkin Co. 0-4-0 0.000 5-10-0 0.333

White Co. 0-3-0 0.000 3-10-0 0.231

8-AAA Boys Standings

Monroe Area 0-0-0 0.000 7-1-0 0.875

Franklin Co. 0-0-0 0.000 6-6-0 0.500

Stephens Co. 0-0-0 0.000 4-4-0 0.500

Hart Co. 0-0-0 0.000 5-6-0 0.455

Oconee Co. 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200

Team Region Rec/PCT Overall Rec/PCT

1-AAA Girls Standings

Carver-Col. 0-0-0 0.000 6-2-0 0.750

Dougherty 0-0-0 0.000 7-5-0 0.583

Monroe 0-0-0 0.000 6-6-0 0.500

Columbus 0-0-0 0.000 6-9-0 0.400

Thomasville 0-0-0 0.000 2-5-0 0.286

Crisp Co. 0-0-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143

2-AAA Girls Standings

Mary Persons 0-0-0 0.000 11-2-0 0.846

Pike Co. 0-0-0 0.000 6-2-0 0.750

Upson-Lee 0-0-0 0.000 4-6-0 0.400

Jackson 0-0-0 0.000 3-7-0 0.300

Peach Co. 0-0-0 0.000 2-5-0 0.286

3-AAA Girls Standings

Savannah C.D. 4-0-0 1.000 4-3-0 0.571

Calvary Day 3-0-0 1.000 7-0-0 1.000

Liberty Co. 3-2-0 0.600 3-4-0 0.429

Johnson-Sav. 2-2-0 0.500 5-5-0 0.500

Long Co. 1-1-0 0.500 2-7-0 0.222

Beach 1-2-0 0.333 6-3-0 0.667

St. Vincent’s 1-3-0 0.250 2-6-0 0.250

Sav. Christian 0-2-0 0.000 1-5-0 0.167

Groves 0-3-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111

4-AAA Girls Standings

Cross Creek 0-0-0 0.000 8-4-0 0.667

Richmond Aca. 0-0-0 0.000 4-5-0 0.444

Morgan Co. 0-0-0 0.000 5-7-0 0.417

Harlem 0-0-0 0.000 3-8-0 0.273

Hephzibah 0-0-0 0.000 2-6-0 0.250

Salem 0-0-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111

5-AAA Girls Standings

Carver-Atl. 0-0-0 0.000 7-5-0 0.583

Douglass-Atl. 0-0-0 0.000 7-6-0 0.538

Cedar Grove 0-0-0 0.000 4-4-0 0.500

Sandy Creek 0-0-0 0.000 4-6-0 0.400

6-AAA Girls Standings

LV-F. O. 4-0-0 1.000 5-3-0 0.625

Adairsville 3-1-0 0.750 6-4-0 0.600

Coahulla Creek 3-1-0 0.750 7-5-0 0.583

Ringgold 2-2-0 0.500 6-6-0 0.500

LaFayette 2-2-0 0.500 5-5-0 0.500

Bremen 1-3-0 0.250 4-3-0 0.571

Gordon Lee 1-3-0 0.250 3-9-0 0.250

Ridgeland 0-4-0 0.000 5-8-0 0.385

7-AAA Girls Standings

Pickens 3-0-0 1.000 12-0-0 1.000

Wesleyan 2-0-0 1.000 9-1-0 0.900

White Co. 2-1-0 0.667 13-1-0 0.929

Dawson Co. 2-1-0 0.667 8-4-0 0.667

Gilmer 1-3-0 0.250 6-7-0 0.462

Lumpkin Co. 1-3-0 0.250 3-9-0 0.250

West Hall 0-3-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000

8-AAA Girls Standings

Hart Co. 0-0-0 0.000 8-3-0 0.727

Franklin Co. 0-0-0 0.000 8-5-0 0.615

Oconee Co. 0-0-0 0.000 6-6-0 0.500

Monroe Area 0-0-0 0.000 2-5-0 0.286

Stephens Co. 0-0-0 0.000 2-7-0 0.222

