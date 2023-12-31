A look at the 3A basketball region standings entering the New Year

The New Year is on the horizon and in the waning hours of 2023, let’s take a look at the latest region standings. Now is the time when teams begin focusing within their respective regions and while mot all leagues have played inter-region games, some have been well on the way toward organizing the pecking order before league tournaments.
On the boys and girls side of the class, Regions 3, 6 and 7 have been active with the other five regions beginning league play in the next week.
Below are the standings as of December 29.
Team Region Rec/PCT Overall Rec/PCT
1-AAA Boys Standings
Carver-Col. 0-0-0 0.000 10-0-0 1.000
Monroe 0-0-0 0.000 7-2-0 0.778
Dougherty 0-0-0 0.000 9-3-0 0.750
Columbus 0-0-0 0.000 11-4-0 0.733
Crisp Co. 0-0-0 0.000 5-2-0 0.714
Thomasville 0-0-0 0.000 2-3-0 0.400
2-AAA Boys Standings
Pike Co. 0-0-0 0.000 3-4-0 0.429
Upson-Lee 0-0-0 0.000 5-8-0 0.385
Mary Persons 0-0-0 0.000 3-8-0 0.273
Peach Co. 0-0-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143
Jackson 0-0-0 0.000 0-10-0 0.000
3-AAA Boys Standings
Liberty Co. 4-0-0 1.000 5-1-0 0.833
Johnson-Sav. 3-0-0 1.000 5-5-0 0.500
Groves 3-1-0 0.750 5-8-0 0.385
Long Co. 2-1-0 0.667 9-1-0 0.900
Beach 1-1-0 0.500 3-7-0 0.300
Sav. Christian 0-3-0 0.000 7-4-0 0.636
Savannah C.D. 0-4-0 0.000 2-7-0 0.222
Calvary Day 0-3-0 0.000 1-7-0 0.125
4-AAA Boys Standings
Richmond Aca. 0-0-0 0.000 11-1-0 0.917
Hephzibah 0-0-0 0.000 7-1-0 0.875
Harlem 0-0-0 0.000 7-4-0 0.636
Morgan Co. 0-0-0 0.000 6-5-0 0.545
Cross Creek 0-0-0 0.000 7-6-0 0.538
Salem 0-0-0 0.000 6-7-0 0.462
5-AAA Boys Standings
Sandy Creek 0-0-0 0.000 9-1-0 0.900
Cedar Grove 0-0-0 0.000 8-4-0 0.667
Douglass-Atl. 0-0-0 0.000 9-6-0 0.600
Carver-Atl. 0-0-0 0.000 1-7-0 0.125
6-AAA Boys Standings
Coahulla Creek 4-0-0 1.000 9-4-0 0.692
LaFayette 4-1-0 0.800 8-2-0 0.800
Ringgold 3-1-0 0.750 7-5-0 0.583
Ridgeland 2-2-0 0.500 8-5-0 0.615
Adairsville 2-2-0 0.500 4-6-0 0.400
LV-F. O. 2-2-0 0.500 3-9-0 0.250
Gordon Lee 0-4-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200
Bremen 0-4-0 0.000 0-6-0 0.000
7-AAA Boys Standings
Gilmer 4-0-0 1.000 9-4-0 0.692
Wesleyan 2-0-0 1.000 7-7-0 0.500
Pickens 2-1-0 0.667 8-5-0 0.615
West Hall 2-1-0 0.667 4-6-0 0.400
Dawson Co. 1-2-0 0.333 7-4-0 0.636
Lumpkin Co. 0-4-0 0.000 5-10-0 0.333
White Co. 0-3-0 0.000 3-10-0 0.231
8-AAA Boys Standings
Monroe Area 0-0-0 0.000 7-1-0 0.875
Franklin Co. 0-0-0 0.000 6-6-0 0.500
Stephens Co. 0-0-0 0.000 4-4-0 0.500
Hart Co. 0-0-0 0.000 5-6-0 0.455
Oconee Co. 0-0-0 0.000 2-8-0 0.200
1-AAA Girls Standings
Carver-Col. 0-0-0 0.000 6-2-0 0.750
Dougherty 0-0-0 0.000 7-5-0 0.583
Monroe 0-0-0 0.000 6-6-0 0.500
Columbus 0-0-0 0.000 6-9-0 0.400
Thomasville 0-0-0 0.000 2-5-0 0.286
Crisp Co. 0-0-0 0.000 1-6-0 0.143
2-AAA Girls Standings
Mary Persons 0-0-0 0.000 11-2-0 0.846
Pike Co. 0-0-0 0.000 6-2-0 0.750
Upson-Lee 0-0-0 0.000 4-6-0 0.400
Jackson 0-0-0 0.000 3-7-0 0.300
Peach Co. 0-0-0 0.000 2-5-0 0.286
3-AAA Girls Standings
Savannah C.D. 4-0-0 1.000 4-3-0 0.571
Calvary Day 3-0-0 1.000 7-0-0 1.000
Liberty Co. 3-2-0 0.600 3-4-0 0.429
Johnson-Sav. 2-2-0 0.500 5-5-0 0.500
Long Co. 1-1-0 0.500 2-7-0 0.222
Beach 1-2-0 0.333 6-3-0 0.667
St. Vincent’s 1-3-0 0.250 2-6-0 0.250
Sav. Christian 0-2-0 0.000 1-5-0 0.167
Groves 0-3-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111
4-AAA Girls Standings
Cross Creek 0-0-0 0.000 8-4-0 0.667
Richmond Aca. 0-0-0 0.000 4-5-0 0.444
Morgan Co. 0-0-0 0.000 5-7-0 0.417
Harlem 0-0-0 0.000 3-8-0 0.273
Hephzibah 0-0-0 0.000 2-6-0 0.250
Salem 0-0-0 0.000 1-8-0 0.111
5-AAA Girls Standings
Carver-Atl. 0-0-0 0.000 7-5-0 0.583
Douglass-Atl. 0-0-0 0.000 7-6-0 0.538
Cedar Grove 0-0-0 0.000 4-4-0 0.500
Sandy Creek 0-0-0 0.000 4-6-0 0.400
6-AAA Girls Standings
LV-F. O. 4-0-0 1.000 5-3-0 0.625
Adairsville 3-1-0 0.750 6-4-0 0.600
Coahulla Creek 3-1-0 0.750 7-5-0 0.583
Ringgold 2-2-0 0.500 6-6-0 0.500
LaFayette 2-2-0 0.500 5-5-0 0.500
Bremen 1-3-0 0.250 4-3-0 0.571
Gordon Lee 1-3-0 0.250 3-9-0 0.250
Ridgeland 0-4-0 0.000 5-8-0 0.385
7-AAA Girls Standings
Pickens 3-0-0 1.000 12-0-0 1.000
Wesleyan 2-0-0 1.000 9-1-0 0.900
White Co. 2-1-0 0.667 13-1-0 0.929
Dawson Co. 2-1-0 0.667 8-4-0 0.667
Gilmer 1-3-0 0.250 6-7-0 0.462
Lumpkin Co. 1-3-0 0.250 3-9-0 0.250
West Hall 0-3-0 0.000 0-11-0 0.000
8-AAA Girls Standings
Hart Co. 0-0-0 0.000 8-3-0 0.727
Franklin Co. 0-0-0 0.000 8-5-0 0.615
Oconee Co. 0-0-0 0.000 6-6-0 0.500
Monroe Area 0-0-0 0.000 2-5-0 0.286
Stephens Co. 0-0-0 0.000 2-7-0 0.222
