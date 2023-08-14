A closer look at the top 10 teams in classes 7A-4A

Here is a closer look at our top 10 teams in classes 7A to 4A. Classes 3A to A will be covered Tuesday.

Class 7A

1. Buford

Buford is the first team in state history to have three five-star recruits (Eddrick Houston, K.J. Bolden, Dylan Raiola). The Wolves started No. 1 last season and went 11-1, losing to Walton in the second round.

2. Carrollton (14-1)

QB Ju Ju Lewis (4,118 passing yards, 48 touchdowns) and RB Bryce Hicks (more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage) return from the 2022 runner-up team.

3. Colquitt County (13-1)

The Packers have two AJC Super 11 players – WR Ny Carr and TE Landen Thomas - and outstanding QB Neko Fann. Colquitt made the quarterfinals last season, losing to Carrollton 35-27.

4. Mill Creek (14-1)

The defending champions have four top-100 Georgia senior prospects, all on defense, led by preseason all-state LB Cole Mullins. They must replace all-classification player of the year Caleb Downs, now at Alabama.

5. Walton (10-3)

The team that beat Buford but lost to Carrollton 52-27 in the 2022 quarterfinals has three Georgia Power 100 players – QB Jeremy Hecklinski (Wake Forest), OL Daniel Calhoun (Georgia) and LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina).

6. Milton (9-4)

QB Luke Nickel committed last week to Miami. WR/DB Debron Gatling, a Texas A&M commit, also is a Georgia Power 100 pick. Milton lost to Mill Creek 48-14 in the 2022 semifinals.

7. Parkview (8-4)

New coach Joe Sturdivant inherits a talented team led by three Georgia Power 100 players. They are Super 11 WR Mike Matthews (Tennessee), all-state RB Khyair Spain and DB Jay Crawford (Auburn). Parkview lost to Westlake 30-28 in the 2022 second round.

8. Westlake (9-4)

DB Christian Peterson is preseason all-state. The Lions have never been better on the lines of scrimmage. Junior OL Juan Gaston (6-8, 335) is a top-100 national prospect. Westlake lost to Mill Creek 38-14 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

9. Grayson (10-3)

New coach Santavious Bryant has some rebuilding to do, but the Rams have reached the quarterfinals or better for five consecutive seasons. Grayson lost to Milton 35-12 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

10. Norcross (8-4)

QB A.J. Watkins (Air Force) was the Blue Devils’ leading passer (2,132 yards) and rusher (606) last season. DB Antonio Molder is a Georgia Power 100 player. DB Cam Robinson was all-state in Class A. Norcross lost to Milton 30-23 in the 2022 second round.

Class 6A

1. Hughes (15-0)

Air Noland (Ohio State) passed for 4,095 yards and 55 touchdowns last season. He’ll have OL Dontrell Glover (Alabama) and transfer WR Joseph Stone (LSU) by his side. Hughes is the defending champion.

2. Gainesville (14-1)

Underrated QB Baxter Wright (3,343 yards passing, 40 TDs) returns to a 2022 runner-up team that added preseason all-state players RB Gavin Hall, CB Zion Ferguson and DL Champ Thompson as transfers.

3. Woodward Academy (11-2)

The War Eagles’ roster includes OL Bradley Smith (Duke), WR Ben Grice (Wake Forest), DB C.J. Heard (Florida State), LB Andrew Hines (Wake Forest) and two others – DL London Merritt and WR Josiah Abdullah – who both have 50-plus offers. The War Eagles lost to Hughes 56-28 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

4. Houston County (10-3)

Georgia Power 100 QB A.J. Hill passed for 3,663 yards and 40 touchdowns last season, and his top five receivers, including Kale Woodburn (Cincinnati), return. The Bears lost to Gainesville 49-35 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

5. Lee County (8-4)

RB Ousmane Kromah, a top-50 national junior recruit, has rushed for more than 3,500 yards in his two seasons. Lee County lost to Woodward 23-7 in the 2022 second round, ending a streak of five quarterfinals.

6. Roswell (12-2)

QB K.J. Smith passed for 2,758 yards and 35 touchdowns and Nykahi Davenport rushed for 1,904 for a team that lost to Gainesville 35-28 in the semifinals.

7. Rome (12-2)

Georgia Power 100 QB Reece Fountain (6,425 career passing yards) and D.K. Daniel (978 yards receiving, 12 TDs) should have big years. Rome lost to Hughes 42-3 in the 2022 semifinals.

8. Thomas County Central (12-1)

Thomas Central reached the quarterfinals for the first time in 13 years last season. The Yellow Jackets graduated QB Sam Brown but return leading rusher Trey Benton (955 yards) and their top three tacklers, including Georgia Power 100 DB Kendarius Reddick, a top-50 national junior prospect. Thomas Central lost to Roswell 42-34 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

9. Marist (10-3)

Marist has made the quarterfinals or better 10 of the past 11 seasons, with 2022 being the first in Class 6A. DL/TE Luke Harpring and QB Jack Euart are key returning pieces. Marist lost to Rome 17-7 in the 2022 quarters.

10. Northside (Warner Robins) (7-5)

New coach Ben Bailey hopes to get a full season from Ricardo Jones (Clemson), who was injured half of last season. Dual-threat QB Damien Dee returns. Northside lost to Marist 32-13 in the 2022 second round.

Class 5A

1. Ware County (14-0)

The defending champions lost QB Niko Smith, who transferred out of state, but return Daejeaun Dennis (1,247 yards rushing) and R.J. Boyd (967 rushing) along with DL Demetrius Baldwin and LB/DL Jamar Birden, both preseason all-state picks.

2. Creekside (10-3)

The Seminoles bring back preseason all-state picks RB/DB Roderick McCrary and OL Caleb Homes along with DL Michai Boireau (Florida), reigning region offensive player of the year Travis Terrell and QB Vinson Berry. Creekside lost to Warner Robins 30-28 in overtime in the 2022 quarterfinals.

3. Warner Robins (10-5)

The 2022 runner-up hired Rome offensive coordinator Shane Sams, a former Demons quarterback and offensive coordinator, to replace Marquis Westbrook, who won state titles in 2020 and 2021. Sams has returning starting QB Chase Reese.

4. Calhoun (9-4)

Returning are preseason all-state QB Trey Townsend (2,147 yards passing) and Caden Williams (1,311 yards from scrimmage, Liberty commit). The Yellow Jackets have made the quarterfinals 14 of the past 15 seasons. They lost to Ware County 35-0 in the 2022 quarters.

5. Coffee (10-3)

CB Anthony Paul and OL Jerzabeon Grant are the top returners on a team that improved by two wins last season under new coach Mike Coe despite heavy graduation losses. Coffee lost to Cartersville 56-28 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

6. Cartersville (12-2)

The Purple Hurricanes have averaged 11.5 wins in coach Conor Foster’s four seasons. This year’s players to watch are preseason all-state OL Malachi Toliver (Georgia) and WR Jamauri Brice (850 yards receiving, mid-major offers). Cartersville lost to Warner Robins 25-10 in the 2022 semifinals.

7. Jones County (6-5)

The Greyhounds were a disappointment last season, but look for QB Judd Anderson (Miami) and WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma) to atone in 2023. Jones County lost to eventual champion Ware County 55-13 in the 2022 first round.

8. Kell (10-2)

Bryce Clavon might be the classification’s best quarterback. Justin Logan (Arkansas) and Marquavious Saboor (Cincinnati) also made preseason all-state. Kell lost to Calhoun 34-7 in the 2022 second round.

9. Cass (5-7)

DB Devin Henderson, LB Kevin Henderson and WR Sacovie White are three of the best players in school history, all seniors and preseason all-state picks. Cass lost to Mays 34-27 in the 2022 second round after upsetting No. 4 Jefferson.

10. Hiram (5-5)

The Hornets have one playoff victory since 2010 but five preseason all-state players. They are TE Walter Matthews (Southern Cal), OL Jameson Riggs (Georgia Tech), OL Clinton Richard (Wake Forest), CB Chase Tyler (Duke) and PK Oliver Castenada (Memphis offer).

Class 4A

1. Benedictine (13-2)

Super 11 QB Luke Kromenhoek (Florida State) tries to lead the Cadets to a third consecutive state title. He passed for 2,575 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first year starting at his position.

2. North Oconee (13-1)

The Titans have made the semifinals the past two seasons. QB Max Wilson and DB Brooks Thompson made GACA all-state last year. North Oconee lost to Cedartown 28-20 in the 2022 semifinals.

3. Troup (12-2)

QB Taeo Todd, LB Qua Birdson and DB Noah Dixon are preseason all-state. Todd rushed and passed for more than 2,000 yards last season. Troup lost to Benedictine 42-21 in the 2022 semifinals.

4. Bainbridge (8-5)

The Bearcats return big offensive weapons Antavious Murphy (1,090 yards receiving, 15 TDs) and Keenan Phillips (1,164 yards rushing, 21 TDs), plus experienced QB Cam Sanders. Bainbridge lost to Cedartown 26-21 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

5. Perry (10-2)

Transfer QB Colter Ginn, Peach County’s starter the past two seasons, is sure to target preseason all-state WR Dakarai Anderson (Cincinnati), who had 1,096 yards receiving last season. Perry lost to Wayne County 14-7 in the 2022 second round.

6. Wayne County (10-3)

Matt Fuller, who rushed for 1,757 yards last season and had a team-leading 90 tackles, was dubbed this classification’s best all-around player by GHSF Daily. He’s committed to South Carolina. Wayne County lost to North Oconee 31-12 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

7. Cedartown (14-1)

The 2022 runner-up graduated its leading passer, rusher, receiver and tackler. The best returning players are defensive backs Tae Harris and Demarcus Gardner.

8. Stockbridge (10-3)

Nine of the Tigers’ 11 leading tacklers last season were underclassmen. They allowed 10.1 points per game against Class 4A competition, and only champion Benedictine scored more than 20, that coming in a 34-14 loss in the quarterfinals.

9. Holy Innocents’ (9-4)

DL Jacobi Murray is a two-time region player of the year committed to Stanford. DB/WR Zach Jackson is another preseason all-state player. Holy Innocents’ lost to Troup 38-28 in the 2022 quarterfinals.

10. LaGrange (8-3)

The Grangers are on the rise with two-time all-state OL Jycel Mosely, OL/DL Jadon Ligon (UAB), DE/TE Parker Shattuck (South Alabama) and sophomore WR Jardon Stringer (four SEC offers). LaGrange lost to Burke County 23-20 in the 2022 first round.

