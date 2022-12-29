63rd annual Lanierland Tournament begins at Chestatee; holiday basketball updates from Wednesday

Casen Payne and Luke Sanders each scored 15 points to lead North Hall. Sam Gailes added 14 points and Cole Hulsey finished with 10 points for North Hall. Jack Collins (15 points) and Justice Sadler (13) led Lakeview in scoring.

Cherokee Bluff 72, Chestatee 68 (B)

Boston Kersch scored 23 points to lead Cherokee Bluff with Carlos Marlow and Logan Holmes each scoring 18 points. Tyler Underwood added nine points for the Bears. Colton Wilbanks (23), Jared Weaver (22) and Hugh Pruitt (10) led Chestatee in scoring.

Gainesville 65, East Hall 39 (G)

Keidra Young scored 22 points to lead Gainesville. Mattie White (8), Julia Payne (8), Shydrea Maddox (8) and Keke Jones (4) contributed for the Red Elephants.

Chestatee 52, Lakeview Academy 42 (G)

Caroline Bull scored 19 points to lead Chestatee with Riley Black adding 14 points and Addison Boyd scoring seven points. Taliah Gaither scored 14 points, Dynasty Putman added 11 points and Kivana Bogne scored eight points for Lakeview.

West Hall 52, East Hall 46 (B)

Andrew Malin scored 16 points, Owen Jenkins added 11 points and Quintavious Reed finished with 10 points to lead West Hall past defending-champion East Hall.

North Hall 74, West Hall 8 (G)

Kristina Peach scored the game’s first 13 points and finished with a game-high 17 points to lead North Hall in a romp of West Hall.

Cherokee Bluff 56, Flowery Branch 48 (G)

Claire Carlson scored 17 points to lead Cherokee Bluff.

Buford Classic at Buford – Buford – December 28-30

Carrollton 58, South Gwinnett 52 (B)

Carrollton led 20-11 after the first quarter but South Gwinnett responded with a 13-4 run in the second quarter to tie the game at 24 at the half. Carrollton extended the lead with a 16-14 advantage in the third quarter and expanded the lead with an 18-14 effort in the fourth quarter.

Buford 59, Walnut Grove 44 (B)

Host Buford will face Carrollton in the second round after moving past Walnut Grove.

Sequoyah 81, Shiloh 80 3OT (B)

Archer 66, West Forsyth 28 (B)

Chuck Miller Classic at McDonough – McDonough – December 27-29

Cross Creek 79, North Clayton 47 (G)

Morgan County 37, Newton 34 (G)

Community Christian 45, McDonough 44 (G)

Arabia Mountain 70, Dutchtown 49 (G)

Forest Park 62, Morgan County 59 (B)

McDonough 80, Upson-Lee 63 (B)

Marietta vs. Pine Forest (B)

Stone Mountain vs. Whitefield Academy (B)

See the other scores below

Boys

Abbeville High School, SC. 59, Washington-Wilkes 26

Athens Academy 69, Chattanooga Christ. 57

Bishop McNamara 80, Tri-Cities 53

Brunswick 79, Campus Magnet 50

Butler 68, Lakeside-Evans 52

Calhoun 89, Long County 64

Calvary Day 52, Tattnall County 49

Camden County 68, FPCA 67

Carrollton 58, South Gwinnett 52

Central-Carroll 60, New Faith 52

Charlton County 66, Lithia Springs 37

Cherokee 60, Effingham County 47

Cherokee Bluff 72, Chestatee 68

Choctawhatchee 59, Dacula 42

Christ School 59, Pace Academy 42

Clarke Central 60, Elbert County 54

Coffee 73, Metter 27

Collins Hill 57, North Gwinnett 51

Coral Gables 55, East Coweta 52

Coral Springs 89, Meadowcreek 64

Crisp County 74, Cook 66

Decatur 47, Thompson 37

Deerfield Beach, FL 62, Miller Grove 53

Dorman 58, Jonesboro 50

Douglas County 52, M. L. King 51

Eagle’s Landing 73, Miami 59

Early County 40, Deerfield-Windsor 33

Eastside 52, Lebanon 46

Forest Park 62, Morgan County 59

Gainesville 62, Flowery Branch 60

Griffin 54, Bradwell Institute 48

Habersham Central 55, Walhalla 50

Heritage-Conyers 60, Brookland-Cayce 49

Hillgrove 81, Escambia County 40

Hughes 49, Cambridge 47

Indian Hill 51, Fannin County 22

Irwin County 57, Turner County 56

Jasper County 58, Commerce 39

Jefferson County 54, Mt. Healthy 41

Jefferson County 61, Washington County 60

Jefferson Davis, AL 97, Shaw 62

Lambert 75, Pleasant Grove 68

Lassiter 76, Gilmer 63

Lowndes 65, Madison Memorial 47

Mainland 69, Windsor Forest 62

McCallie, TN 81, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 47

McDonough 80, Upson-Lee 63

Mitchell County 61, Central-Macon 45

Monroe Area 65, Seckinger 63

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 60, Clarksville 58

North Hall 75, Lakeview Academy 49

North Oconee 63, North Paulding 50

Northside-Warner Robins 76, Ola 74

Northwest Whitfield 58, Westbrook Christ. 47

Ocoee 52, Wayne County 29

Olentangy Liberty 81, East Forsyth 37

Peach County 57, Fox Creek 49

Pendleton 60, Loganville 50

Perry 71, Veterans 64

Pickens 74, Cartersville 68

Ponte Vedra 55, King’s Ridge 54

Pope 55, Kennesaw Mountain 48

Pope John Paul II 69, Creekview 51

PSFAS 53, Toombs County 44

Rabun County 47, Hayesville, NC 46

Riverside 68, Valdosta 45

Rome 92, Coahulla Creek 37

Sagemont 72, Pebblebrook 69

Sequoyah 81, Shiloh 80

Sneads High School, FL 38, Seminole County 36

Sonoraville 79, Savannah Christian 35

South Aiken, SC 60, Josey 45

South Paulding 84, Excel Christian 66

Southridge 67, Berkmar 52

Southwest DeKalb 64, South Cobb 39

Spalding 57, Locust Grove 55

Sprayberry 70, Carver-Atlanta 20

St. Pius X 88, Cardinal Newman FL 59

St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Druid Hills 37

Stranahan 75, Paideia 59

Strom Thurmond 65, Hephzibah 55

Strong Rock Christian 55, Pinecrest Academy 51

Thomas County Central 58, Brooks County 38

Thomson 58, Brookwood 47

Tift County 64, Fitzgerald 30

Towns County 65, Coosa 47

Troup County 61, KIPP Atlanta Charter 50

Union County 69, Polk County 59

Whitewater 51, White Plains 49

Girls

Alexander 55, Troup County 49

Arabia Mountain 70, Dutchtown 49

Athens Christian 72, Stephens County 37

Bryan County 67, Glynn Academy 34

Butler 50, Strom Thurmond 26

Campbell 64, Carver-Atlanta 32

Carrollton 48, Cedar Shoals 19

Cherokee 76, Chattahoochee 30

Chestatee 56, Flowery Branch 48

Clarke Central 37, Pendleton SC 29

Collins Hill 56, Valdosta 47

Community Christian School, GA 45, McDonough 44

Creekview 50, Chattanooga Christ. 45

Cross Creek 79, North Clayton 47

Dacula 58, Heritage-Conyers 37

Dalton 56, Marietta 30

Darlington 48, Cass 37

Dawson County 44, Walker Valley 33

Deerfield-Windsor 65, Early County 34

Elbert County 65, Jackson-Atlanta 63

Emerald 42, Hephzibah 39

Fannin County 52, Unicoi 48

Fideles Christian 31, Strong Rock Christian 28

Gainesville 65, East Hall 39

Grayson 53, Wheeler 17

Griffin 49, Bradwell Institute 44

Grovetown 31, Lakeside-Evans 27

Habersham Central 68, Powdersville, SC 18

Hillgrove 65, Etowah 36

Hiram 67, Ohatchee 45

Horizon 48, Pinecrest Academy 35

KIPP Atlanta Charter 58, Pike County 20

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 54, Meigs 43

Lamar County 48, Locust Grove 36

Laney 70, South Aiken, SC 38

Lincoln County 53, Starr’s Mill 50

Loganville 45, Daniel, SC. 34

Lovejoy 64, Somerset Academy, FL. 30

Lumpkin County 56, Webb 36

Mill Creek 57, Central-Carroll 40

Montgomery County 55, Vidalia 49

Morgan County 37, Newton 34

North Forsyth 52, Christian Academy, TN. 41

North Gwinnett 63, Walton 46

North Paulding 60, Coahulla Creek 33

Ola 45, Northside-Warner Robins 30

Peach County 43, Washington County 37

Peachtree Ridge 49, Norland 33

Perry 89, Banneker 21

Pope 80, Kennesaw Mountain 10

Rabun County 61, Hayesville, NC 25

Rockdale County 80, South Gwinnett 37

Rome 55, Colquitt County 50

Shaw 65, Lee 37

South Forsyth 70, Creekside 30

South Paulding 49, Charlton County 36

Sprayberry 48, Stephenson 39

St. Pius X 56, New Faith Christian 34

Statesboro 68, Tattnall County 42

Swainsboro 61, Claxton 24

Temple 56, Rockmart 46

Towns County 53, Coosa 26

Wesleyan 60, Tift County 49

Woodstock 69, Westlake 60