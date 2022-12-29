63rd annual Lanierland Tournament begins at Chestatee; holiday basketball updates from Wednesday

Here’s a look at the holiday basketball tournament updates from around the state with a full score list at the bottom of the file.
63rd Annual Lanierland at Chestatee – Gainesville – December 28-30
Gainesville 62, Flowery Branch 60 (B)
Charlie Reisman’s 3-point shot with seconds left in the game pulled Gainesville past Flowery Branch. Reisman finished with 11 points behind a 12-point performance from Ellis Pitts and a 10-point effort from Octavian Demory. Jeremiah Ware scored 16 points, Jayden Gudz added 15 points and Feuan Honors and Tyleek Worth each scored 10 points for Flowery Branch.
North Hall 75, Lakeview Academy 49 (B)
Casen Payne and Luke Sanders each scored 15 points to lead North Hall. Sam Gailes added 14 points and Cole Hulsey finished with 10 points for North Hall. Jack Collins (15 points) and Justice Sadler (13) led Lakeview in scoring.
Cherokee Bluff 72, Chestatee 68 (B)
Boston Kersch scored 23 points to lead Cherokee Bluff with Carlos Marlow and Logan Holmes each scoring 18 points. Tyler Underwood added nine points for the Bears. Colton Wilbanks (23), Jared Weaver (22) and Hugh Pruitt (10) led Chestatee in scoring.
Gainesville 65, East Hall 39 (G)
Keidra Young scored 22 points to lead Gainesville. Mattie White (8), Julia Payne (8), Shydrea Maddox (8) and Keke Jones (4) contributed for the Red Elephants.
Chestatee 52, Lakeview Academy 42 (G)
Caroline Bull scored 19 points to lead Chestatee with Riley Black adding 14 points and Addison Boyd scoring seven points. Taliah Gaither scored 14 points, Dynasty Putman added 11 points and Kivana Bogne scored eight points for Lakeview.
West Hall 52, East Hall 46 (B)
Andrew Malin scored 16 points, Owen Jenkins added 11 points and Quintavious Reed finished with 10 points to lead West Hall past defending-champion East Hall.
North Hall 74, West Hall 8 (G)
Kristina Peach scored the game’s first 13 points and finished with a game-high 17 points to lead North Hall in a romp of West Hall.
Cherokee Bluff 56, Flowery Branch 48 (G)
Claire Carlson scored 17 points to lead Cherokee Bluff.
Buford Classic at Buford – Buford – December 28-30
Carrollton 58, South Gwinnett 52 (B)
Carrollton led 20-11 after the first quarter but South Gwinnett responded with a 13-4 run in the second quarter to tie the game at 24 at the half. Carrollton extended the lead with a 16-14 advantage in the third quarter and expanded the lead with an 18-14 effort in the fourth quarter.
Buford 59, Walnut Grove 44 (B)
Host Buford will face Carrollton in the second round after moving past Walnut Grove.
Sequoyah 81, Shiloh 80 3OT (B)
Archer 66, West Forsyth 28 (B)
Chuck Miller Classic at McDonough – McDonough – December 27-29
Cross Creek 79, North Clayton 47 (G)
Morgan County 37, Newton 34 (G)
Community Christian 45, McDonough 44 (G)
Arabia Mountain 70, Dutchtown 49 (G)
Forest Park 62, Morgan County 59 (B)
McDonough 80, Upson-Lee 63 (B)
Marietta vs. Pine Forest (B)
Stone Mountain vs. Whitefield Academy (B)
Boys
Abbeville High School, SC. 59, Washington-Wilkes 26
Athens Academy 69, Chattanooga Christ. 57
Bishop McNamara 80, Tri-Cities 53
Brunswick 79, Campus Magnet 50
Butler 68, Lakeside-Evans 52
Calhoun 89, Long County 64
Calvary Day 52, Tattnall County 49
Camden County 68, FPCA 67
Carrollton 58, South Gwinnett 52
Central-Carroll 60, New Faith 52
Charlton County 66, Lithia Springs 37
Cherokee 60, Effingham County 47
Cherokee Bluff 72, Chestatee 68
Choctawhatchee 59, Dacula 42
Christ School 59, Pace Academy 42
Clarke Central 60, Elbert County 54
Coffee 73, Metter 27
Collins Hill 57, North Gwinnett 51
Coral Gables 55, East Coweta 52
Coral Springs 89, Meadowcreek 64
Crisp County 74, Cook 66
Decatur 47, Thompson 37
Deerfield Beach, FL 62, Miller Grove 53
Dorman 58, Jonesboro 50
Douglas County 52, M. L. King 51
Eagle’s Landing 73, Miami 59
Early County 40, Deerfield-Windsor 33
Eastside 52, Lebanon 46
Forest Park 62, Morgan County 59
Gainesville 62, Flowery Branch 60
Griffin 54, Bradwell Institute 48
Habersham Central 55, Walhalla 50
Heritage-Conyers 60, Brookland-Cayce 49
Hillgrove 81, Escambia County 40
Hughes 49, Cambridge 47
Indian Hill 51, Fannin County 22
Irwin County 57, Turner County 56
Jasper County 58, Commerce 39
Jefferson County 54, Mt. Healthy 41
Jefferson County 61, Washington County 60
Jefferson Davis, AL 97, Shaw 62
Lambert 75, Pleasant Grove 68
Lassiter 76, Gilmer 63
Lowndes 65, Madison Memorial 47
Mainland 69, Windsor Forest 62
McCallie, TN 81, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 47
McDonough 80, Upson-Lee 63
Mitchell County 61, Central-Macon 45
Monroe Area 65, Seckinger 63
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 60, Clarksville 58
North Hall 75, Lakeview Academy 49
North Oconee 63, North Paulding 50
Northside-Warner Robins 76, Ola 74
Northwest Whitfield 58, Westbrook Christ. 47
Ocoee 52, Wayne County 29
Olentangy Liberty 81, East Forsyth 37
Peach County 57, Fox Creek 49
Pendleton 60, Loganville 50
Perry 71, Veterans 64
Pickens 74, Cartersville 68
Ponte Vedra 55, King’s Ridge 54
Pope 55, Kennesaw Mountain 48
Pope John Paul II 69, Creekview 51
PSFAS 53, Toombs County 44
Rabun County 47, Hayesville, NC 46
Riverside 68, Valdosta 45
Rome 92, Coahulla Creek 37
Sagemont 72, Pebblebrook 69
Sequoyah 81, Shiloh 80
Sneads High School, FL 38, Seminole County 36
Sonoraville 79, Savannah Christian 35
South Aiken, SC 60, Josey 45
South Paulding 84, Excel Christian 66
Southridge 67, Berkmar 52
Southwest DeKalb 64, South Cobb 39
Spalding 57, Locust Grove 55
Sprayberry 70, Carver-Atlanta 20
St. Pius X 88, Cardinal Newman FL 59
St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Druid Hills 37
Stranahan 75, Paideia 59
Strom Thurmond 65, Hephzibah 55
Strong Rock Christian 55, Pinecrest Academy 51
Thomas County Central 58, Brooks County 38
Thomson 58, Brookwood 47
Tift County 64, Fitzgerald 30
Towns County 65, Coosa 47
Troup County 61, KIPP Atlanta Charter 50
Union County 69, Polk County 59
Whitewater 51, White Plains 49
Girls
Alexander 55, Troup County 49
Arabia Mountain 70, Dutchtown 49
Athens Christian 72, Stephens County 37
Bryan County 67, Glynn Academy 34
Butler 50, Strom Thurmond 26
Campbell 64, Carver-Atlanta 32
Carrollton 48, Cedar Shoals 19
Cherokee 76, Chattahoochee 30
Chestatee 56, Flowery Branch 48
Clarke Central 37, Pendleton SC 29
Collins Hill 56, Valdosta 47
Community Christian School, GA 45, McDonough 44
Creekview 50, Chattanooga Christ. 45
Cross Creek 79, North Clayton 47
Dacula 58, Heritage-Conyers 37
Dalton 56, Marietta 30
Darlington 48, Cass 37
Dawson County 44, Walker Valley 33
Deerfield-Windsor 65, Early County 34
Elbert County 65, Jackson-Atlanta 63
Emerald 42, Hephzibah 39
Fannin County 52, Unicoi 48
Fideles Christian 31, Strong Rock Christian 28
Gainesville 65, East Hall 39
Grayson 53, Wheeler 17
Griffin 49, Bradwell Institute 44
Grovetown 31, Lakeside-Evans 27
Habersham Central 68, Powdersville, SC 18
Hillgrove 65, Etowah 36
Hiram 67, Ohatchee 45
Horizon 48, Pinecrest Academy 35
KIPP Atlanta Charter 58, Pike County 20
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 54, Meigs 43
Lamar County 48, Locust Grove 36
Laney 70, South Aiken, SC 38
Lincoln County 53, Starr’s Mill 50
Loganville 45, Daniel, SC. 34
Lovejoy 64, Somerset Academy, FL. 30
Lumpkin County 56, Webb 36
Mill Creek 57, Central-Carroll 40
Montgomery County 55, Vidalia 49
Morgan County 37, Newton 34
North Forsyth 52, Christian Academy, TN. 41
North Gwinnett 63, Walton 46
North Paulding 60, Coahulla Creek 33
Ola 45, Northside-Warner Robins 30
Peach County 43, Washington County 37
Peachtree Ridge 49, Norland 33
Perry 89, Banneker 21
Pope 80, Kennesaw Mountain 10
Rabun County 61, Hayesville, NC 25
Rockdale County 80, South Gwinnett 37
Rome 55, Colquitt County 50
Shaw 65, Lee 37
South Forsyth 70, Creekside 30
South Paulding 49, Charlton County 36
Sprayberry 48, Stephenson 39
St. Pius X 56, New Faith Christian 34
Statesboro 68, Tattnall County 42
Swainsboro 61, Claxton 24
Temple 56, Rockmart 46
Towns County 53, Coosa 26
Wesleyan 60, Tift County 49
Woodstock 69, Westlake 60
