4 Questions with Therrell head coach B.J. Jamison

1. What was the story behind taking the job two years ago? What did you like about the job? “When I got into coaching, I always told myself I want to coach at Therrell. I recall I used to reach out to past head coaches at Therrell about joining their staff in whatever capacity I could all the time. When I got word Therrell was open, I didn’t hesitate to apply. I’ve always wanted to come back to my alma mater since I graduated from high school. This school and community is special to me. My granddad taught at Therrell, and my uncle coached at Therrell. I remember in elementary school catching the bus to Therrell and waiting with my granddad in his class while he finished almost every day. In middle school, I would ride with my uncle to Therrell and stay while he coached, so I’ve been at Therrell all my life. The only thing I liked about the job was that it is home. I didn’t worry about the culture, records or anything. I wanted to get home to help my school and community get to a point where we can celebrate achievements.”

2. What has been the single most important thing that you have done that has turned the program around, where you are having winning seasons? “Made the guys into believers and put a fence around my neighborhood. I pushed these guys hard, and everyone bought into the program. My first-year freshman class, I made them grow up early. I told them they are the future, and they are going to change the program. They believed and have been committed ever since. That group is juniors now and has been the reason for much success. The next important thing was keeping my players in the community. It’s hard when you have larger schools around the area coming into your backyard. I always tell people, since I was in high school, that if every kid who was supposed to go to Therrell went to Therrell, then the athletic program would be unstoppable.”

3. What does your team do on the field that gives you a chance to win every Friday night? What’s the team’s identity? “Again, it goes back to believing and playing for one another. This group really loves one another, and they play for each other. Every week our guys go into the game confident and believe they can win. We had a little success last season, and they understand what it takes to get back to that point, and their hard work in offseason is showing. Their preparation and work ethic is unbelievable. This a great group of young men.”

4. How has the team’s success been embraced by the school and community? “The school and community is starting to believe, and that is a good thing. You start to get people asking when our next game is, and our stands are starting to have a few more people as well. I’m also starting to see more staff coming to support at games. The community has always been supportive of me along with the alumni since I took the job. Our rec program in the neighborhood honored us at their homecoming, which was good for the community and program. I’m glad for the school and community. This is just the start. We want this to become the norm. #COMMIT TO THE T.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.