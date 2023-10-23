4 Questions with Spencer head coach Joe Kegler

1. It must’ve been a good halftime speech. What did you communicate to your team when you were down three touchdowns? “The biggest message for the team was be who you are. We made so many mistakes the first half and put the defense in bad positions. I told the team just be who you are and let chips fall where they may.”

2. What was the single most important play of the game? “Gary Gaither to Demarcus Horne on third-and-24 from the 44-yard line was definitely the biggest play in the game. We were down 28-14 with about seven minutes to go. We called a choice concept to try and get at least half of the yards to make it fourth-and-manageable. We were able to 26 yards and keep the drive alive and score on the possession to make it a one-score ball game.” [Gaither passed for 275 yards ant two touchdowns. Horne had 10 receptions for 142 yards. C.J. Star and Dray Duncan each had two tackles for losses.]

3. Gaither was a preseason all-state pick. What is his skill set? “Gary is a very cerebral player. He’s a three-year starter who understands the offense and exactly what we are trying to do. He’s able to communicate what he sees as well as what he likes, which helps keep everyone on the same page.”

4. What has kept you in Columbus for your coaching career, and what is the most important thing you’ve learned since your first head coaching job at Carver in 2013? “Columbus is home, and family is extremely important to me. Family being able to support the team and seeing them at the game is really important for me. The biggest thing I’ve learned is something I try to put back into our kids every day: Be who you are and love the ones who love you.”

