4 Questions with Northside-Warner Robins head coach Chad Alligood

3. Do you feel the current team is better than the 2021 team that made the quarterfinals? What do you feel you do well, and what are the question marks? “I never compare teams from year to the next because there are so many variables. The belief that this group has in themselves is what you want as a coach. The leadership from some of our key players has been outstanding, and this group wants to win. We are playing some of the best defense that’s been played here in a long time. That allows you to overcome some things in the other parts of the game. We have a lot of experience on the offensive side of the ball, and this has helped us to get more creative with some things. Out team motto is ‘It Matters!’ Our players understand that everything they do from the time they get up in the morning matters and affects the success of themselves and this team. We still are trying to find a little more depth in some spots and hoping some players keep developing to help us in the second half of the season.”

4. What are the main challenges that Houston County presents that might make them a little different from other good teams you’ve played this season? “Their big-play ability is the best we have seen so far. They throw the deep ball as good as any team. Also, they are another county game. That always carries a little more weight than some of the other games we have played this year. It being game two in the region raises the stakes, also.”

