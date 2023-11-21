4 Questions with Camden County head coach Jeff Herron

Today’s interviewee is Camden County coach Jeff Herron, whose team defeated Region 3-7A champion McEachern 26-0 last week to put the Wildcats in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, which was Herron’s last season at Camden County before returning in 2021. Herron’s coaching record is 333-68 with 19 region titles and five state championships. Camden will play at No. 1 Mill Creek on Friday.

1. If we remember the story correctly, when you took the Oconee County job in 1997, you told your players before the season that you planned to be practicing on Thanksgiving week, so don’t make travel plans. In your third year there, you were in the quarterfinals [first time for Oconee County in 15 seasons]. In your third season at Camden County in 2002, you made the quarterfinals [first time for Camden in 15 seasons]. Now in your third year back, you’re in the quarterfinals [first time in 11 seasons]. Did you have to remind this Camden group in 2021 to keep Thanksgiving free? And what’s the significance of the quarterfinals? “Jimmy Dorsey, who hired me originally, always used to say that it wasn’t a good season if you weren’t playing on Thanksgiving. It always stuck with me, and it’s always been a goal for every team I have coached. Yes, I did tell Oconee that my first year, which was probably an outlandish statement, but we made it, and it was a lot of fun. This year it’s especially gratifying to be practicing on Thanksgiving because it shows that we are making progress. We fell in the second round last year, so it was important to all of us to go further.”

2. Where do you feel your team is at this point in the season and in the rebuild in your third season back? “We are making improvement, not as fast as I would like, but we are getting closer as a program. I read this recently and I think it applies to us. The first year, we hoped we would win. The second year, we believed we could win, and this year, our third, we know we can win. There is a huge difference in those, and my goal when I came back was to get them back to knowing they could beat anyone, anytime. We are not completely there yet but are making progress.”