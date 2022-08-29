4 Questions with Adairsville head coach Jon Cudd

1. Is this what we can expect every game from your teams? “I hope not. I think I lost seven years of my life. If you were a spectator and didn’t have a dog in the fight, I’m sure it was a great game to watch. We’ve always been a team that has taken chances, and if we think a play is there, we’re going to try to make teams pay for it. But we’ve got to get better on defense, no doubt. I hope there aren’t many 51-50 games. I don’t know if I can survive the season.”

2. What happened on the big plays – five long touchdowns? “Chris Roper broke the first one. Our quarterback had come out of the game for a moment, and Chris, he’s played some quarterback for us, and it was a wildcat deal. He ran a little quarterback counter, and it opened up for him [74 yards]. On the next one, we just ran power. I want to say power weak, and the offensive line did a good job and we got the back side sealed off, and it just opened up again [for Ethan Blome, 80 yards]. The next play [a 67-yard pass to Blome from Jonathan Gough] was a game plan deal. We thought we could get them lined up a certain way. It was a trick play, so I can’t give it away. Caden Copeland scored the last two [73-yard run, 73-yard reception]. One was a jet sweep, the other a little seam route off the jet. Both times the defenders’ eyes got caught in the backfield.”