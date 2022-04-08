BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden, Harris celebrate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court
ajc logo
X

Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters

Scoreboard workers post scores on the main scoreboard near the first hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Scoreboard workers post scores on the main scoreboard near the first hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Golf
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

AUGUSTA - Louis Oosthuizen became the second player to withdrawn from the Masters due to injury. Oosthuizen withdrew prior to his second round on Friday.

Oosthuizen shot a 4-over par 76 in the opening round on Thusday. The injury was not disclosed, but he has dealt with back problems this year.

Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann will play as a twosome on Friday.

Oosthuizen has been a consistent finisher at Augusta National. He was making his 14th appearance and has made the cut in the eight straight tournaments. He has six top-25 finishes. His best finish was a second in 2012 when he lost a playoff to Bubba Watson.

-Chris Vivlamore contributed to this report.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Masters Round 1: Toughest, easiest holes and other stats
6h ago
Sungjae Im has been here before and it showed in opening round of Masters
15h ago
Bad start, bad finish ... but the middle was something for Cameron Smith
18h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top