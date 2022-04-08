Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Masters

AUGUSTA - Louis Oosthuizen became the second player to withdrawn from the Masters due to injury. Oosthuizen withdrew prior to his second round on Friday.
Oosthuizen shot a 4-over par 76 in the opening round on Thusday. The injury was not disclosed, but he has dealt with back problems this year.
Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann will play as a twosome on Friday.
Oosthuizen has been a consistent finisher at Augusta National. He was making his 14th appearance and has made the cut in the eight straight tournaments. He has six top-25 finishes. His best finish was a second in 2012 when he lost a playoff to Bubba Watson.
-Chris Vivlamore contributed to this report.
