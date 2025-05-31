Peachtree Corners’ David Ford earns PGA Tour card, wins Fred Haskins Award

Ford won the Fred Haskins Award over Florida State’s Luke Clanton by the narrowest vote in 20 years. Ford won five times and broke five school records. He was named to the All-East Region Team for the fourth consecutive year. Ford was a first-team All-American and also a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award and Jack Nicklaus Award.

“The Haskins Award is one of the highest honors in college golf, so to be the winner this year is an honor,” Ford said.

Previous winners of the award include Ben Crenshaw, Tiger Woods, Stewart Cink, Luke Donald and Phil Mickelson.

Ford follows Ludvig Aberg (2023) and Michael Thorbjornsen (2024) as players to earn their PGA Tour cards as the No. 1 player in PGA Tour University. He will make his first start as a Tour member at the RBC Canadian Open, June 5-8.

Ford was a member of the U.S. Walker Cup team in 2023, the Palmer Cup team in 2023-24, and the World Amateur Team in 2023. The left-hander finished his college career alongside his twin brother Maxwell, who transferred to UNC this year after spending two seasons at Georgia.