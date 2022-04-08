Friday at the Masters: Watson goes from double to tap-in birdie

Former champion Charl Schwartzel said he spent two weeks in preparation for the Masters looking at old footage of his win in 2011. He used the time to look at the course and his swing.

Q. What struck you the most about that?

A. Putting on the green jacket at the end.

Tiger, 25 years later

This is the 25th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ dramatic victory in the 1997 Masters, his first of five green jackets. Woods set 20 Masters records and tied sixth others, many of which still stand today.

Here is a look at some:

Lowest 72-hole score: 270 (18-under par). Record held for 23 years until Dustin Johnson shot 268 (20-under) in 2020.

Youngest champion: 21 years, 3 months, 14 days

Widest margin of victory: 12 strokes

Highest start by a champion, first nine holes: 40 (4-over par)

Most strokes under par for the tournament, second nine: 16-under par

Most strokes under par around Amen Corner: 7-under par

Most 3s by a champion: 26

Largest lead, first 54 holes, nine strokes

Youngest player to score 65: 21 years

Did you know?

It’s well know that Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters victories at six. Nicklaus also shares the record for most runner-up finishes with four. He is joined by Ben Hogan and Tom Weiskopf. Johnny Miller, Greg Norman, Tom Watson and Raymond Floyd all finished as runner-up three times.

Weather

That’s more like it. The sun shone from the very start of Friday’s Round 2. That’s the good news. After a high in the upper 60s, it will be getting colder over the weekend.

Here is a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:

Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly, becoming mostly cloudy and blustery in the afternoon. Slight chance for a brief shower. Low: 40, 59.

Sunday: A cold start with frost possible. Sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 36, 72.

TV schedule

Saturday: Round 3: 3-7:30 p.m., CBS

Sunday: Round 4: 2-7 p.m., CBS