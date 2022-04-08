Friday at the Masters: Watson goes from double to tap-in birdie

AUGUSTA — A quick look at Friday at the Masters:
Shots of the day
Bubba Watson found the par-4 18th green from deep in the woods right of the fairway. He hit a wedge high through a gap in the trees and the ball came to rest less than two feet from the cup. Watson made the tap-in birdie after the initial big trouble.
Harold Varner III hit his tee shot to two feet on the par-3 16th. The shot hit the green and rolled left for several feet before settling close to the pin. The easy birdie moved Varner to 3-under par and in contention.
Quote of the day
Former champion Charl Schwartzel said he spent two weeks in preparation for the Masters looking at old footage of his win in 2011. He used the time to look at the course and his swing.
Q. What struck you the most about that?
A. Putting on the green jacket at the end.
Tiger, 25 years later
This is the 25th anniversary of Tiger Woods’ dramatic victory in the 1997 Masters, his first of five green jackets. Woods set 20 Masters records and tied sixth others, many of which still stand today.
Here is a look at some:
Lowest 72-hole score: 270 (18-under par). Record held for 23 years until Dustin Johnson shot 268 (20-under) in 2020.
Youngest champion: 21 years, 3 months, 14 days
Widest margin of victory: 12 strokes
Highest start by a champion, first nine holes: 40 (4-over par)
Most strokes under par for the tournament, second nine: 16-under par
Most strokes under par around Amen Corner: 7-under par
Most 3s by a champion: 26
Largest lead, first 54 holes, nine strokes
Youngest player to score 65: 21 years
Did you know?
It’s well know that Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most Masters victories at six. Nicklaus also shares the record for most runner-up finishes with four. He is joined by Ben Hogan and Tom Weiskopf. Johnny Miller, Greg Norman, Tom Watson and Raymond Floyd all finished as runner-up three times.
Weather
That’s more like it. The sun shone from the very start of Friday’s Round 2. That’s the good news. After a high in the upper 60s, it will be getting colder over the weekend.
Here is a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:
Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly, becoming mostly cloudy and blustery in the afternoon. Slight chance for a brief shower. Low: 40, 59.
Sunday: A cold start with frost possible. Sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 36, 72.
TV schedule
Saturday: Round 3: 3-7:30 p.m., CBS
Sunday: Round 4: 2-7 p.m., CBS
