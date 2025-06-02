Few sports tickets are as coveted as those for the Masters golf tournament.

The highly regulated tickets are distributed via lottery, and applicants often submit for years before being selected — if ever.

The window to apply for 2026 Masters tickets is open for three weeks, with a June 20 deadline.

Here is everything you need to know about the ticket application process.

How to apply

Those interested in applying for Masters tickets can create an account on the Masters website and complete the application.

Applicants may submit for practice rounds and tournament days. You must use a permanent residential address to apply, and there is a limit of one application per address, according to the Masters ticketing FAQ page.

Applicants will need to supply their Social Security number.

According to the ticket application page, you can change your selections and information after submission up until the June 20 deadline.

When will I know if I am selected?

Selected applicants will receive an email confirmation from the Masters once the lottery process is closed.

Applicants will be informed by late July if they are selected.

Tickets will be mailed to the applicant’s address on file in March 2026.

How much do Masters tickets cost?

According to the ticketing site, practice round tickets cost $125 for Monday and Tuesday, $150 for Wednesday, and tournament rounds cost $160, an increase from the 2025 tournament, which cost $100 for practice rounds and $140 for tournament rounds.

The payment window for those selected for tickets opens in late July.

Can you resell tickets?

The Masters lottery is the only official ticket distribution. However people often wonder if they can resell or purchase tickets on third-party platforms such as StubHub or Ticketmaster.

Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters prohibit the resale of tickets and warn that entry may not be granted to nonoriginal purchasers.

“The resale of any Masters ticket is strictly prohibited,” according to the website. “Holders of tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the Tournament.”

When is the 2026 Masters?

The 2026 Masters week is April 6-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta.