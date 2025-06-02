Few sports tickets are as coveted as those for the Masters golf tournament.
The highly regulated tickets are distributed via lottery, and applicants often submit for years before being selected — if ever.
The window to apply for 2026 Masters tickets is open for three weeks, with a June 20 deadline.
Here is everything you need to know about the ticket application process.
How to apply
Those interested in applying for Masters tickets can create an account on the Masters website and complete the application.
Applicants may submit for practice rounds and tournament days. You must use a permanent residential address to apply, and there is a limit of one application per address, according to the Masters ticketing FAQ page.
Applicants will need to supply their Social Security number.
According to the ticket application page, you can change your selections and information after submission up until the June 20 deadline.
When will I know if I am selected?
Selected applicants will receive an email confirmation from the Masters once the lottery process is closed.
Applicants will be informed by late July if they are selected.
Tickets will be mailed to the applicant’s address on file in March 2026.
How much do Masters tickets cost?
According to the ticketing site, practice round tickets cost $125 for Monday and Tuesday, $150 for Wednesday, and tournament rounds cost $160, an increase from the 2025 tournament, which cost $100 for practice rounds and $140 for tournament rounds.
The payment window for those selected for tickets opens in late July.
Can you resell tickets?
The Masters lottery is the only official ticket distribution. However people often wonder if they can resell or purchase tickets on third-party platforms such as StubHub or Ticketmaster.
Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters prohibit the resale of tickets and warn that entry may not be granted to nonoriginal purchasers.
“The resale of any Masters ticket is strictly prohibited,” according to the website. “Holders of tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the Tournament.”
When is the 2026 Masters?
The 2026 Masters week is April 6-12 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Report: East Lake could lose status as exclusive Tour Championship host
Atlanta course became permanent site in 2004 and is only club to host the FedEx Cup championship.
Braves icons McGriff, Jones, Grissom among guests at All-Star Weekend
All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria Centre will welcome dozens of former baseball and softball stars in July.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots person who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments