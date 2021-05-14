UCLA awaits Georgia Tech in women’s tennis Sweet 16

At the NCAA championships in Lake Nona, Fla., the No. 13 seed Yellow Jackets will face No. 4 seed UCLA in the round of 16. Tech advanced out of regional play last weekend with wins over Georgia Southern and North Florida. The winner faces the winner of Pepperdine-Michigan on Wednesday.

“UCLA has great players in their lineup,” Tech coach Rodney Harmon wrote in an e-mail. “We will need to play well in every spot in singles and try to win the doubles point.”