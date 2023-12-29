Two more defensive starters to transfer from Georgia Tech

In 2022, Douse made 26 tackles (5.5 for a loss) and 3.5 sacks.

Wallace (5-11, 186) graduated from the Lovett School and started his career at Notre Dame in 2019. He transferred to Tech in 2022 and made 85 tackles over the past two seasons. Wallace had seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception in 2023.

Tech now has lost eight starters off its starting defense, three to graduation and five to the transfer portal.

Tech’s overall outgoing transfer total is now 18. Douse and Wallace join quarterback Zach Gibson, defensive backs Kenan Johnson and Kenyatta Watson, defensive end Kyle Kennard, wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis, linebackers Ashton Heflin and Trenilyas Tatum, offensive linemen Paul Tchio, Tyler Gibson, Elias Cloy and defensive linemen Noah Collins, Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore, Malcolm Pugh, Etinosa Reuben and Bryston Dixon as players who have decided to depart Tech.