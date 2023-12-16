Three more players to transfer from Georgia Tech

Three more Georgia Tech football players recently announced their intentions to transfer out of the program.

Ashton Heflin, Bryston Dixon and Elias Cloy no longer will be with coach Brent Key’s program moving forward. Eleven Yellow Jackets have opted to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal since Tech’s regular season ended Nov. 25.

Heflin, Dixon and Cloy were freshmen on the 2023 team, and none saw the field this season. Cloy (6-3, 278) is an offensive lineman from Alpharetta High, Heflin (6-0, 230) is a linebacker from Newnan High and Dixon (6-3, 329) is a defensive lineman from Leroy, Alabama.