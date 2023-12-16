Three more players to transfer from Georgia Tech

Three more Georgia Tech football players recently announced their intentions to transfer out of the program.
Ashton Heflin, Bryston Dixon and Elias Cloy no longer will be with coach Brent Key’s program moving forward. Eleven Yellow Jackets have opted to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal since Tech’s regular season ended Nov. 25.
Heflin, Dixon and Cloy were freshmen on the 2023 team, and none saw the field this season. Cloy (6-3, 278) is an offensive lineman from Alpharetta High, Heflin (6-0, 230) is a linebacker from Newnan High and Dixon (6-3, 329) is a defensive lineman from Leroy, Alabama.
That trio joins running back Jamie Felix, offensive lineman Tyler Gibson, defensive back Kenan Johnson, defensive end Kyle Kennard, wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis and defensive lineman Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore and Malcolm Pugh as players who departed Tech.
Five players in the portal have announced their intent to become Jackets in 2024: tight end Ryland Goede (Mississippi State), offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (Middle Tennessee), tight end Jackson Hawes (Yale), linebacker Jackson Hamilton (Louisville) and cornerback Warren Burrell (Tennessee).
