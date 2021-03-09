Tech among favorites to win ACC Tournament

The ACC men’s basketball tournament starts Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C., with the Yellow Jackets — riding a six-game win streak against conference foes — among the favorites to sweep through to the championship.
Georgia Tech (15-8, 11-6 in ACC) earned the fourth seed and a double bye. The team won’t play until Thursday afternoon when it faces the winner of Wednesday’s game between Clemson, the fifth seed, and the winner of the No. 12-No. 13 game between Pittsburgh and Miami, respectively.
The last time Tech was as high as the No. 4 seed was in 2004, when the Jackets finished the season in the national championship game.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, March 9
2 p.m. (ACC Network) – No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Miami
4:30 p.m. (ACC Network) – No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College
7 p.m. (ACC Network) – No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest
SECOND ROUND
Wednesday, March 10
Noon (ACC Network) – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 N.C. State
2:30 p.m. (ACC Network) – No. 5 Clemson vs. Pitt/Miami winner
6:30 p.m. (ACC Network) – No. 7 Louisville vs. Duke/Boston College winner
9 p.m. (ACC Network) – No. 6 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame/Wake Forest winner
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, March 11
Noon (ESPN/ESPN2) – No. 1 Virginia vs. Syracuse/N.C. State winner
2:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) – No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Clemson/Pitt-Miami winner
6:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) – No. 2 Florida State vs. Louisville/Duke-Boston College winner
9 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) – No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina/Notre Dame-Wake Forest winner
SEMIFINALS
Friday, March 12
6:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) – Virginia/Syracuse/N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech/Clemson/Pitt-Miami
9 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) – Florida State/Louisville/Duke-Boston College vs. Virginia Tech/North Carolina/Notre Dame/Wake Forest
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, March 13
8:30 p.m. (ESPN) – TBD vs. TBD
TEAM LEADERS
TOURNAMENT ODDS
- Florida State: +250
- Virginia: +260
- Georgia Tech: +600
- North Carolina: +600
- Virginia Tech: +750
- Clemson: +1200
- Louisville: +1200
- Duke: +1600
- N.C. State: +2000
- Syracuse: +2000
- Notre Dame: +5000
- Pittsburgh:+5000
- Miami: +10000
- Boston College:+20000
- Wake Forest: +20000