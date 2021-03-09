X

Tech among favorites to win ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) celebrates the 84-77 win over Syracuse Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Tech | 14 minutes ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The ACC men’s basketball tournament starts Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C., with the Yellow Jackets — riding a six-game win streak against conference foes — among the favorites to sweep through to the championship.

Georgia Tech (15-8, 11-6 in ACC) earned the fourth seed and a double bye. The team won’t play until Thursday afternoon when it faces the winner of Wednesday’s game between Clemson, the fifth seed, and the winner of the No. 12-No. 13 game between Pittsburgh and Miami, respectively.

The last time Tech was as high as the No. 4 seed was in 2004, when the Jackets finished the season in the national championship game.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, March 9

2 p.m. (ACC Network) – No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Miami

4:30 p.m. (ACC Network) – No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College

7 p.m. (ACC Network) – No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday, March 10

Noon (ACC Network) – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 N.C. State

2:30 p.m. (ACC Network) – No. 5 Clemson vs. Pitt/Miami winner

6:30 p.m. (ACC Network) – No. 7 Louisville vs. Duke/Boston College winner

9 p.m. (ACC Network) – No. 6 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame/Wake Forest winner

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, March 11

Noon (ESPN/ESPN2) – No. 1 Virginia vs. Syracuse/N.C. State winner

2:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) – No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Clemson/Pitt-Miami winner

6:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) – No. 2 Florida State vs. Louisville/Duke-Boston College winner

9 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) – No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina/Notre Dame-Wake Forest winner

SEMIFINALS

Friday, March 12

6:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) – Virginia/Syracuse/N.C. State vs. Georgia Tech/Clemson/Pitt-Miami

9 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) – Florida State/Louisville/Duke-Boston College vs. Virginia Tech/North Carolina/Notre Dame/Wake Forest

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 13

8:30 p.m. (ESPN) – TBD vs. TBD

TEAM LEADERS

TOURNAMENT ODDS

  • Florida State: +250
  • Virginia: +260
  • Georgia Tech: +600
  • North Carolina: +600
  • Virginia Tech: +750
  • Clemson: +1200
  • Louisville: +1200
  • Duke: +1600
  • N.C. State: +2000
  • Syracuse: +2000
  • Notre Dame: +5000
  • Pittsburgh:+5000
  • Miami: +10000
  • Boston College:+20000
  • Wake Forest: +20000

