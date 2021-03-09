Tech among favorites to win ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech (15-8, 11-6 in ACC) earned the fourth seed and a double bye. The team won’t play until Thursday afternoon when it faces the winner of Wednesday’s game between Clemson, the fifth seed, and the winner of the No. 12-No. 13 game between Pittsburgh and Miami, respectively.

The last time Tech was as high as the No. 4 seed was in 2004, when the Jackets finished the season in the national championship game.