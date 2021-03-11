X

Duke pulls out of ACC due to positive COVID test

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half against Louisville in the second round of the ACC Tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C., (Gerry Broome/AP)
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half against Louisville in the second round of the ACC Tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Greensboro, N.C., (Gerry Broome/AP)

Credit: Gerry Broome

Credit: Gerry Broome

Georgia Tech | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament because of a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.

The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night has been canceled. Duke had won its first two tournament games, but is just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.

The Blue Devils’ streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournaments is in jeopardy.

The Seminoles advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals to play the winner of the North Carolina-Virginia Tech game.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.