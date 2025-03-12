Report: Georgia Tech freshman intends to transfer

Georgia Tech won an ACC tournament game Wednesday, but will be losing one of its freshmen ahead of the 2025-26 season.
On3 Sports reported Wednesday that center Doryan Onwuchekwa intends to transfer. Onwuchekwa did not respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment. The NCAA’s transfer portal opens March 24.
Onwuchekwa, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound graduate of Faith Family Academy in DeSoto, Texas, committed to Tech in March 2024. He was considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and reportedly had 15 scholarship offers. He originally signed with Colorado in November 2023.
“I just felt a really good connection with coach (Damon Stoudamire) and the rest of the coaching staff,” Onwuchekwa told The AJC in March 2024. “It felt real genuine, and it felt like they can help me to where I wanna be in life, not just as a basketball player but as a man. I just feel like they align with everything I got going in life.”
In eight games with Tech, Onwuchekwa averaged 3.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. He started six straight games between Nov. 12 and Dec. 15, but never played again because of what second-year Tech coach Damon Stoudamire termed as, “personal reasons.
Onwuchekwa had nine points and seven rebounds against Texas Southern on Nov. 12 and 11 points and seven rebounds against Georgia on Nov. 15. He last played for Tech on Dec. 15 when he logged a little less than eight minutes in a loss to Northwestern in Milwaukee.
“Honestly, he’s one of my favorite players,” Stoudamire said after the Georgia game. “I like him because he allows me to coach him, but I like him because he has an edge. I think that he’s a really good player. I think offensively once he figures that out I think that he’s a guy, not routinely, but a guy that as a freshman will have his moments and he could be the best player on the floor. Getting him here was a blessing and I enjoy coaching him and he’s only gonna get better.”
