Georgia Tech’s George, Ndongo earn ACC honors

Georgia Tech’s sophomore duo of Baye Ndongo and Naithan George earned ACC honors Monday. Ndongo was named third-team all-ACC while George was an honorable mention.

Ndongo, from Mboro, Senegal, finished the regular season averaging a double-double (14.4 points per game, 10.2 rebounds per game) against ACC competition, the first Yellow Jacket to do that since 2000-01 and only the third Tech player ever to accomplish that. He ranks second in the ACC in rebound average and third in field goal percentage (54.4%) in conference games.

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the ACC in rebound average and third in field goal percentage (54%).