Georgia Tech’s George, Ndongo earn ACC honors

Georgia Tech’s sophomore duo of Baye Ndongo and Naithan George earned ACC honors Monday. Ndongo was named third-team all-ACC while George was an honorable mention.
Ndongo, from Mboro, Senegal, finished the regular season averaging a double-double (14.4 points per game, 10.2 rebounds per game) against ACC competition, the first Yellow Jacket to do that since 2000-01 and only the third Tech player ever to accomplish that. He ranks second in the ACC in rebound average and third in field goal percentage (54.4%) in conference games.
The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the ACC in rebound average and third in field goal percentage (54%).
Ndongo has 12 double-doubles this season, 10 against ACC teams, and has had four games of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.
George, from Toronto, Ontario, is bidding to become the first Tech player to lead the conference in assist average in nearly 30 years (6.5 per game). The 6-foot-3 point guard is one of only three players in the nation to average 12.4 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds this season. He has raised his level of play against conference opposition, averaging 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 rebounds.
George has scored in double figures in 15 of Tech’s last 18 games and he has posted four double-doubles in points and assists.
The all-ACC teams and awards were selected by a panel of ACC coaches and media.
