Pat Swilling holds high hopes for Georgia Tech, sons

“He loves it,” Pat Swilling said. “You know why? It’s action, it’s nonstop action. I think he understands it’s one play at a time. I told him you’re going to play some (talented) guys in that slot, so you’ve got to play your butt off.”

He was hopeful that Bruce can play as a special-teamer as he is fighting for playing time within perhaps the deepest running-back group in the conference. He made one of the more significant plays of the 2020 season on special teams, forcing and recovering a fumble on a Louisville kickoff return to turn the game in the Jackets’ favor in their 46-27 win over the Cardinals.

“With the players we have on that football team, he’ll probably be a backup, but hopefully play all the special teams and do a great job doing that, because there’s an opportunity playing special teams at the next level,” Swilling said. “That’s one thing he can do. He’s fast and he can run.”

Former Jacket Nathan Cottrell, who made the Jaguars roster last year as a special-teams player, showed it’s possible. Jaytlin Askew is trying to do likewise with the Dolphins.

Bruce missed the first week of the preseason as he was handling academic obligations, Swilling said, but could return to practice in the next several days.

Both could use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19, but this is likely the last year for both.

“We’ve come a long way,” Swilling said. “These five years are about up. It’s been tough, but they love being a part of coach Collins’ team and what they’re doing, so it’s going to be fine.”