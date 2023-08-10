BreakingNews
Nait George to play for Georgia Tech this season

When Nait George first spoke with Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire, the two instantly bonded over their affinity for Toronto. George is a Toronto native, Stoudamire played for the city’s NBA Raptors from 1995-98.

“We kind of built a connection there because he’s familiar with the city and all the food spots and everything that goes on over here,” George said. “That kind of helped us build a bond and connection. It’s cool that he knows about my hometown and city.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

George, who announced a commitment to Stoudamire and Tech on Wednesday, told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution on Thursday that he plans to reclassify to the 2023 signing class, move to Atlanta on Sunday and play for the Yellow Jackets this season. George is a 6-foot-3 point guard who recently played at the Dream City Christian International School in Glendale, Arizona.

Stoudamire told the AJC earlier this month he had two available scholarships for the ‘23-24 roster.

“The love I felt from there, the support from all the coaching staff and all the staff being on board, really,” George said on why he chose to play for Tech. “And Damon Stoudamire, his experience and his contributions to the game and his point guard skills definitely contributed to the decision.”

George is a 6-foot-3 point guard who grew up in Scarborough, Ontario, and attended the Bishop Reding Catholic Secondary School before moving to Arizona. George posted to his personal page on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he averaged 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds per game last season for Dream City.

The 18-year-old George will be the ninth newcomer on the Tech roster and one of three freshmen.

“My expectation is just to do winning plays,” George said of the coming season. “Regardless of how many minutes I play, of course I’m going to fight for my minutes and get what I need to get, but for sure I’m just trying to win and do whatever is best for the team.”

