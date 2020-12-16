X

LIVE 2021 Early Signing Day: Georgia Tech signees

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins watches his team warm up before facing N.C. State Saturday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer)
Credit: AP

Georgia Tech | 23 minutes ago
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Geoff Collins’ second recruiting class at Georgia Tech – ranked 37th nationally and ninth in the ACC (247Sports Composite), along with five college transfers – is a mix of prospects.

About five of the expected signees will send in their letters of intent having had little or no face-to-face interaction with the coaching staff because of the recruiting restrictions.

Another celebrated in-state prospect expected to sign with Tech during the early signing period that begins Wednesday, Dacula High safety Kaleb Edwards. Here is a list of the expected signees. (Check back throughout the day to see the development of the 2021 Class):

  • James BlackStrain/WR/Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy/Melbourne, Fla.
  • Trenilyas Tatum/Linebacker/Mount Zion/Jonesboro
  • Weston Franklin/Guard/Wayne County/Jesup
  • Leo Blackburn/TE/Westlake/Atlanta
  • Kaleb Edwards/Safety/Dacula/Dacula
  • River Helms/TE/West Limestone/Lester, Ala.
  • Sirad Bryant/Safety/Crisp County/Cordele
  • Joshua Robinson/Defensive end/Douglas County/Douglasville
  • Malik Rutherford/WR/Champagnat Catholic/Hialeah, Fla.
  • Chayden Peery/Quarterback/Sierra Canyon/Chatsworth, Calif.
  • Noah Collins/Defensive end/Grayson/Loganville
  • Jakiah Leftwich/Tackle/Westlake/Atlanta
  • Grey Carroll/Defensive end/Alcoa/Alcoa, Tenn.
  • Jamal Haynes/Athlete/Grayson/Loganville
  • Ben Postma/TE/Cy Ranch/Cypress, Texas
  • Sebastian Sagar/Linebacker/Grayson/Loganville
  • David Shanahan/Punter/ProKick Australia/Australia
  • Zeek Biggers/Defensive tackle/West Rowan/Mount Ulla, N.C.

