LIVE 2021 Early Signing Day: Georgia Tech signees

Geoff Collins’ second recruiting class at Georgia Tech – ranked 37th nationally and ninth in the ACC (247Sports Composite), along with five college transfers – is a mix of prospects.
About five of the expected signees will send in their letters of intent having had little or no face-to-face interaction with the coaching staff because of the recruiting restrictions.
Another celebrated in-state prospect expected to sign with Tech during the early signing period that begins Wednesday, Dacula High safety Kaleb Edwards. Here is a list of the expected signees. (Check back throughout the day to see the development of the 2021 Class):
- James BlackStrain/WR/Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy/Melbourne, Fla.
- Trenilyas Tatum/Linebacker/Mount Zion/Jonesboro
- Weston Franklin/Guard/Wayne County/Jesup
- Leo Blackburn/TE/Westlake/Atlanta
- Kaleb Edwards/Safety/Dacula/Dacula
- River Helms/TE/West Limestone/Lester, Ala.
- Sirad Bryant/Safety/Crisp County/Cordele
- Joshua Robinson/Defensive end/Douglas County/Douglasville
- Malik Rutherford/WR/Champagnat Catholic/Hialeah, Fla.
- Chayden Peery/Quarterback/Sierra Canyon/Chatsworth, Calif.
- Noah Collins/Defensive end/Grayson/Loganville
- Jakiah Leftwich/Tackle/Westlake/Atlanta
- Grey Carroll/Defensive end/Alcoa/Alcoa, Tenn.
- Jamal Haynes/Athlete/Grayson/Loganville
- Ben Postma/TE/Cy Ranch/Cypress, Texas
- Sebastian Sagar/Linebacker/Grayson/Loganville
- David Shanahan/Punter/ProKick Australia/Australia
- Zeek Biggers/Defensive tackle/West Rowan/Mount Ulla, N.C.