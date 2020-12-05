Alabama’s Kevin Harris transferring to Georgia Tech

Harris was a member of the 2019 signing class and was rated the No. 15 player in the state (247Sports Composite) and No. 123 player nationwide. Harris, who switched to linebacker at Alabama and was listed at 6-foot-4 and 228 pounds, did not play in either of the 2019 or 2020 seasons for the Crimson Tide. His decision to put his name in the transfer database first was first reported Nov. 13.

Upon his arrival at Tech, Harris would join a number of other Yellow Jackets players from the state of Georgia who were highly rated high-school prospects, signed elsewhere and then came back to play at Tech. The Tech roster includes wide receiver Marquez Ezzard (Miami), safety Derrik Allen (Notre Dame), cornerback Myles Sims (Michigan) and defensive end Antonneous Clayton (Florida).