Mississippi State lineman Nick Pendley transferring to Georgia Tech

Pendley, from Creekview High in Cherokee County, is the latest in-state product to decide to return home and play for Tech. Others include defensive end Antonneous Clayton (Florida), cornerback Myles Sims (Michigan), wide receiver Marquez Ezzard (Miami) and safety Derrik Allen (Notre Dame). In October, cornerback Kenyatta Watson (Texas) also announced his plans to transfer to Tech.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Pendley was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2019 class. He played in two games in 2019, preserving his redshirt, and then played in four games this season before entering the portal. If, as expected, the NCAA approves legislation to grant all athletes one transfer without having to sit out a year, Pendley will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season.