Mississippi State lineman Nick Pendley transferring to Georgia Tech

October 9, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, October 9, 2020. Georgia Tech's won 46-27 over the Louisville. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech | 21 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has added to his string of transfers originally from the state of Georgia. Friday, Mississippi State offensive lineman Nick Pendley, who had entered the transfer portal in late October, announced his commitment to Tech.

Pendley, from Creekview High in Cherokee County, is the latest in-state product to decide to return home and play for Tech. Others include defensive end Antonneous Clayton (Florida), cornerback Myles Sims (Michigan), wide receiver Marquez Ezzard (Miami) and safety Derrik Allen (Notre Dame). In October, cornerback Kenyatta Watson (Texas) also announced his plans to transfer to Tech.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Pendley was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2019 class. He played in two games in 2019, preserving his redshirt, and then played in four games this season before entering the portal. If, as expected, the NCAA approves legislation to grant all athletes one transfer without having to sit out a year, Pendley will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2021 season.

