Old Dominion DE Keion White transferring to Georgia Tech

Old Dominion did not play this season because of the pandemic, one of a handful of FBS teams to make that choice. White announced his decision to enter the portal in October. In 2019, his sophomore season, he earned second-team all-Conference USA honors at defensive end, with 19 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. Among the damage he caused was six tackles, 3.5 for loss and a sack at Virginia and eight tackles, two for loss, against Virginia Tech.

On highlight videos, White – listed at 6-foot-4 and 267 pounds – plays with impressive power, able to bull rush offensive tackles or maneuver them out of his way to the ball. He figures to raise the level of Tech’s young defensive ends group.