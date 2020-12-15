Old Dominion DE Keion White transferring to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has scooped up another potential playmaker from the transfer market. Old Dominion defensive end Keion White, who tied for 10th in FBS in 2019 in tackles for loss, announced his decision to transfer to Tech on Tuesday.
Old Dominion did not play this season because of the pandemic, one of a handful of FBS teams to make that choice. White announced his decision to enter the portal in October. In 2019, his sophomore season, he earned second-team all-Conference USA honors at defensive end, with 19 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks. Among the damage he caused was six tackles, 3.5 for loss and a sack at Virginia and eight tackles, two for loss, against Virginia Tech.
On highlight videos, White – listed at 6-foot-4 and 267 pounds – plays with impressive power, able to bull rush offensive tackles or maneuver them out of his way to the ball. He figures to raise the level of Tech’s young defensive ends group.
White is from Garner, N.C. As long as the NCAA grants all athletes the freedom to transfer once without having to sit out a year, as it’s expected to do in January, White can play two seasons at Tech starting in 2021.