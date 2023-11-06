Kickoff time, broadcast announced for Georgia Tech-Syracuse

Tech will host Syracuse at 8 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. That contest will be televised live by the ACC Network.

Syracuse is 4-5 and plays Pittsburgh at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Saturday. The Orange have lost five in a row, all conference games, after a 4-0 start.

The Yellow Jackets (5-4, 4-2 ACC) play at Clemson at noon Saturday.

Tech and Syracuse will be playing for just the fifth time having first met in 2001. The Jackets are 3-1 in the previous four meetings and have won the lone game played at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2013 (56-0).

Syracuse won the most recent contest in 2020, a 37-20 victory in Syracuse, N.Y.