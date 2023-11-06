Kickoff time, broadcast announced for Georgia Tech-Syracuse

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By
32 minutes ago

The ACC announced Monday a kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s penultimate home game of the season.

Tech will host Syracuse at 8 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. That contest will be televised live by the ACC Network.

Syracuse is 4-5 and plays Pittsburgh at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Saturday. The Orange have lost five in a row, all conference games, after a 4-0 start.

The Yellow Jackets (5-4, 4-2 ACC) play at Clemson at noon Saturday.

Tech and Syracuse will be playing for just the fifth time having first met in 2001. The Jackets are 3-1 in the previous four meetings and have won the lone game played at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2013 (56-0).

Syracuse won the most recent contest in 2020, a 37-20 victory in Syracuse, N.Y.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Hotel employee shot in Cobb; suspect arrested at neighboring hotel32m ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

DOJ defends Voting Rights Act in Georgia redistricting case
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: Is it possible the Falcons aren’t any good?
1h ago

Credit: Zach Wolfe

THINGS TO DO
T.I. adds second show at Symphony Hall
34m ago

Credit: Zach Wolfe

THINGS TO DO
T.I. adds second show at Symphony Hall
34m ago

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
3h ago
Damon Stoudamire debuts Monday when Georgia Tech hosts Georgia Southern
5 things learned from Georgia Tech’s rout of Virginia
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
3h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top