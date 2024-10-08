Georgia Tech running back put on scholarship during Tuesday’s practice

One of Georgia Tech’s key offensive contributors has ben awarded with a scholarship.

Running back Chad Alexander, previously a walk-on, was put on scholarship during the middle of Tuesday’s practice at Rose Bowl Field. Tech coach Brent Key tricked Alexander by having campus police arrive midway through practice and question Alexander. Key then called the entire team into a huddle and informed the sophomore he now was on scholarship.

Yellow Jackets players lifted Alexander up on their shoulders in celebration.