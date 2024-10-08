Breaking: Supreme Court seems open to upholding Biden administration regulations on ghost guns
Georgia Tech running back put on scholarship during Tuesday’s practice

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Chad Alexander (27) during the first have of a NCAA football game between the Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Chad Alexander (27) during the first have of a NCAA football game between the Georgia State Panthers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

One of Georgia Tech’s key offensive contributors has ben awarded with a scholarship.

Running back Chad Alexander, previously a walk-on, was put on scholarship during the middle of Tuesday’s practice at Rose Bowl Field. Tech coach Brent Key tricked Alexander by having campus police arrive midway through practice and question Alexander. Key then called the entire team into a huddle and informed the sophomore he now was on scholarship.

Yellow Jackets players lifted Alexander up on their shoulders in celebration.

A 5-foot-9, 185-pound graduate of Archer High School, Alexander had 10 carries for 59 yards in Saturday’s 24-14 win over Duke. He now has 26 runs for 141 yards this season and is averaging 5.42 yards per carry in four games played.

Alexander was a key player on special teams in 2023, playing 160 snaps (117 of those on kickoff return and kickoff coverage). In the 2024 season opener in August against Florida State, Alexander made his debut at running back with seven carries for 41 yards.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

