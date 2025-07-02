Maxwell Hairston, the Bills' 1st-round pick, is accused of sexual assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Maxwell Hairston was accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a woman in 2021 at the University of Kentucky.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Kentucky by a woman who claims Hairston entered her dorm room without being invited, ignored her when she said didn't want to have sexual intercourse, forcibly removed her bottoms and sexually assaulted her. The Associated Press does not typically name alleged victims of sexual assault.

Texts seeking comment Wednesday were sent to agents for Hairston.