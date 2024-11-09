Georgia Tech’s leading rusher Jamal Haynes left Saturday’s game against No. 4 Miami with an injury.

Haynes had three carries for 83 yards when he exited the first quarter. ESPN reported he would not return to the contest. Haynes had 81 yards, including a 65-yarder and 16-yard touchdown run on the game’s first offensive series.

But on his third carry of the game, a 2-yard run, Haynes went to the sideline and did not return.