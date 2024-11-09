Georgia Tech’s leading rusher Jamal Haynes left Saturday’s game against No. 4 Miami with an injury.
Haynes had three carries for 83 yards when he exited the first quarter. ESPN reported he would not return to the contest. Haynes had 81 yards, including a 65-yarder and 16-yard touchdown run on the game’s first offensive series.
But on his third carry of the game, a 2-yard run, Haynes went to the sideline and did not return.
A Tech spokesperson would not confirm if Haynes was injured or provide any further details.
Sophomore Chad Alexander took over at running back for Haynes, but Alexander then left with an injury late in the second quarter. Alexander went to the injury tent, where he remained for the duration of the first half.
Haynes had 598 yards on 122 carries entering Saturday’s game. Haynes briefly exited Tech’s previous game, at Virginia Tech on Oct. 26, with a shoulder injury.
