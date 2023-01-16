Georgia Tech’s slide continues against No. 16 Duke

After two consecutive NCAA Tournament berths, coach Nell Fortner’s team expected to challenge for a third NCAA trip prior to the season. The Jackets were picked eighth in the ACC. But, while Fortner anticipated a team that could play a fast-paced and high-scoring style, the Jackets are last in the conference in scoring (60 points per game) and field-goal percentage (36.7%).

“We still work hard,” Fortner said after Sunday’s loss to the Blue Devils. “Our practices are really tough. They’re working hard. Their attitudes are great. We just have to keep powering through.”