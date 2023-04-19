Georgia Tech’s Khatavian Franks goes into transfer portal

Georgia Tech linebacker Khatavian Franks became the fourth Yellow Jackets player to announce his entry into the transfer portal since spring practice ended Saturday, making his declaration Wednesday via social media.
Franks’ playing career did not pan out at Tech, appearing in one game in three seasons. The Creekside High graduate had come to Tech as a high-priority recruit in the team’s 2020 signing class.
Franks has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Since Saturday, defensive end Grey Carroll, running back Antonio Martin and tight end Ben Postma also entered the portal. On Monday, Tech running back Kaleb Edwards announced that he would “medically retire” from football.
