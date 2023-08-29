Georgia Tech’s Hall of Fame salute to Paul Johnson set for Oct. 28

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia Tech
By
44 minutes ago
X

Georgia Tech’s National Football Foundation Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute to Paul Johnson is scheduled for Oct. 28 in conjunction with the Yellow Jackets’ homecoming game against North Carolina, the NFF announced Tuesday.

As part of the festivities, Johnson, who was selected for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame in December, will be honored during an in-game, on-field ceremony. As part of the ceremony, he will be presented with his Hall of Fame plaque.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

In his first year of eligibility for enshrinement, Johnson will become Tech’s 20th College Football Hall of Fame inductee and its third in the past 10 years, joining quarterback Joe Hamilton (2014) and wide receiver Calvin Johnson (2018). He is the fourth Tech coach to be enshrined, after John Heisman, William Alexander and Bobby Dodd.

Johnson compiled a career record of 189-99 (.656) in 22 seasons as a coach, including an 82-60 record in 11 seasons at Tech (2008-18). His 82 wins rank fourth in Tech history, behind Dodd (165), Alexander (134) and Heisman (102).

Johnson’s .577 winning percentage at Tech ranks fifth in program history, behind only Heisman (.764), Dodd (.713), George O’Leary (.612) and Alexander (.580). Johnson led Tech to nine bowl appearances and three ACC Championship games and was voted ACC coach of the year three times (2008, 2009 and 2014).

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

TOP LOCAL STORY
Georgia in state of emergency as Hurricane Idalia nears3h ago

HURRICANE UPDATE
Idalia upgraded to Category 2 ahead of making landfall
1h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Last of Trump defendants in Fulton election probe gets bond
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Key moments from Mark Meadows’ Atlanta hearing
4h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Key moments from Mark Meadows’ Atlanta hearing
4h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Officials revoke credentials for Atlanta coach accused of punching student
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech looking to showcase efficient, physical offense
6h ago
Ron Rogers named honorary Georgia Tech captain for Friday’s opener
Jeff Brohm to make Louisville debut Friday against Georgia Tech
Featured

FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
14h ago
Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
12h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top