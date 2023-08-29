Georgia Tech’s Hall of Fame salute to Paul Johnson set for Oct. 28

Georgia Tech’s National Football Foundation Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute to Paul Johnson is scheduled for Oct. 28 in conjunction with the Yellow Jackets’ homecoming game against North Carolina, the NFF announced Tuesday.

As part of the festivities, Johnson, who was selected for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame in December, will be honored during an in-game, on-field ceremony. As part of the ceremony, he will be presented with his Hall of Fame plaque.

In his first year of eligibility for enshrinement, Johnson will become Tech’s 20th College Football Hall of Fame inductee and its third in the past 10 years, joining quarterback Joe Hamilton (2014) and wide receiver Calvin Johnson (2018). He is the fourth Tech coach to be enshrined, after John Heisman, William Alexander and Bobby Dodd.

Johnson compiled a career record of 189-99 (.656) in 22 seasons as a coach, including an 82-60 record in 11 seasons at Tech (2008-18). His 82 wins rank fourth in Tech history, behind Dodd (165), Alexander (134) and Heisman (102).

Johnson’s .577 winning percentage at Tech ranks fifth in program history, behind only Heisman (.764), Dodd (.713), George O’Leary (.612) and Alexander (.580). Johnson led Tech to nine bowl appearances and three ACC Championship games and was voted ACC coach of the year three times (2008, 2009 and 2014).