Georgia Tech’s game with Boston College postponed

It is the sixth game this season that Tech has had either postponed or canceled, half of which were necessitated because of COVID-19 issues within the Yellow Jackets team. Two of those games — against Pitt and Louisville — have been made up. The Jackets still have games with Notre Dame and N.C. State to make up.

It is conceivable that Tech could make up the game at Notre Dame this week. The Fighting Irish had their Wednesday game with Clemson postponed because of a positive test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Tigers team, leaving both Tech and Notre Dame without a midweek game. Both also play road games on Saturday. The Jackets and Irish played Feb. 6, with Tech winning 82-80 at McCamish Pavilion.