Georgia Tech holds on against Pittsburgh

Devoe scored nine of his 13 points in the final 4:20 to steer the Yellow Jackets to a 71-65 win over Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion. Devoe did work on the defensive end as well, nabbing three of his four rebounds in that same span, which helped ward off the Panthers’ rally. Down 31-22 at the half, Pitt had caught the Jackets at 55 with 4:36 to play before the Jackets were able to close it out after they had lost the previous two games, to No. 9 Virginia and Clemson, after losing halftime leads.

Tech (10-8 overall, 6-6 ACC) stopped a two-game losing streak in its third game in five days. Pitt (9-7, 5-6) lost for the fifth time in the past six games.