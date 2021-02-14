Georgia Tech holds on against Pittsburgh

With a third consecutive defeat staring his team in the face, Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe answered a call to action.
Devoe scored nine of his 13 points in the final 4:20 to steer the Yellow Jackets to a 71-65 win over Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion. Devoe did work on the defensive end as well, nabbing three of his four rebounds in that same span, which helped ward off the Panthers’ rally. Down 31-22 at the half, Pitt had caught the Jackets at 55 with 4:36 to play before the Jackets were able to close it out after they had lost the previous two games, to No. 9 Virginia and Clemson, after losing halftime leads.
Tech (10-8 overall, 6-6 ACC) stopped a two-game losing streak in its third game in five days. Pitt (9-7, 5-6) lost for the fifth time in the past six games.
The Jackets’ defense – or Pitt’s sloppiness with the ball, depending on whom you ask – factored heavily in the outcome. The Panthers turned the ball over 18 times, which the Jackets converted into 18 points.
Tech forward Khalid Moore did standout work defending Pitt forward Justin Champagnie, the ACC’s leading scorer. Champagnie, who came into the game averaging 19.2 points per game, was limited to 13 points as Moore stayed close to him to limit his touches. Also the conference’s leading rebounder at 12 rebounds per game, Champagnie could only get to the glass six times.