Louisville, fatigue subdue Georgia Tech

A team that has relied on its quickness and speed, the Jackets did not play with their usual fervor and sharpness against Louisville. Playing less than 48 hours after its upset of then-No. 16 Florida State, Tech (8-6 overall, 4-4 ACC) faltered at Louisville’s KFC Yum Center. The Cardinals (11-4, 6-3) have now won eight of their nine games against Tech since joining the ACC prior to the 2014-15 season.

Tech and Louisville were playing in a makeup game that was originally to be played Jan. 9 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Jackets team.