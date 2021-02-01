Louisville, fatigue subdue Georgia Tech

Hoping to build on its biggest win of the season, Georgia Tech was not up to the challenge. Playing on tired legs against a rested opponent, the Yellow Jackets were handed their most decisive loss in ACC play this season in a 74-58 loss at Louisville Monday afternoon.
A team that has relied on its quickness and speed, the Jackets did not play with their usual fervor and sharpness against Louisville. Playing less than 48 hours after its upset of then-No. 16 Florida State, Tech (8-6 overall, 4-4 ACC) faltered at Louisville’s KFC Yum Center. The Cardinals (11-4, 6-3) have now won eight of their nine games against Tech since joining the ACC prior to the 2014-15 season.
Tech and Louisville were playing in a makeup game that was originally to be played Jan. 9 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Jackets team.
Tech’s apparent fatigue revealed itself after halftime, when the Jackets were outrebounded 36-18. Forward Moses Wright, who played 40 minutes Saturday and then again Monday, put together another standout game — 15 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks. However, the production was heavily tilted to the first half — seven points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
After scoring 20-plus points in six of the past seven games, guard Jose Alvarado could supply only seven points.
The Cardinals led 35-27 at the half and then escalated their lead to 47-29 at the 14:52 mark as Tech made only one of its first eight shots of the half. The lead was never smaller than 13 for the rest of the game, peaking at 20.
Tech’s next game will be at home Saturday against Notre Dame.