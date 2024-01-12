Georgia Tech’s defensive staff taking shape

Then, ahead of Tech’s bowl game Dec. 23 against Central Florida, Thacker and cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman were moved into off-field positions (termed special assistant to the head coach on the school’s online directory). It’s unclear whether Sherrer will remain the team’s defensive coordinator moving forward.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed in December that Jess Simpson, a former Buford High School head coach and Falcons, Miami and Duke assistant, was joining Key’s staff. Simpson most recently coached the defensive line at Duke.

Earlier this week it was reported that Memphis assistant Kyle Pope would be joining Key’s staff. Pope, who is listed in Tech’s online directory as a temporary employee, was the defensive run game coordinator and defensive line coach in 2023 at Memphis.

A peak at 2024

Tech, like most any program in the modern age of college football, has gone through much transition this offseason. But even with nearly two dozen players having transferred or announced that they will transfer from the Yellow Jackets, a strong nucleus of playmakers are returning for 2024 – especially on offense.

“We have a chance to really build on what we did this year offensively,” Key said. “Made a lot of adjustments on the other side of the ball which will allow us to make improvements there and, really, improve this entire football team.

“I think these guys have a chance to really put together a unique bond, a chemistry. Every year is a new year regardless of who you have coming back, but it’s that chemistry that’s built with the team that will really start once they get into their workouts next week.”

Because of Tech’s strong finish to 2023, in which it won three of its final five games and capped the year by beating Central Florida 30-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, the outside expectation levels have risen. Sporting News even ranked the Jackets 25th in its “way-too-early” 2024 Top 25.

The commitment from quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, wide receivers Eric Singleton and Malik Rutherford and the majority of the offensive line to remain at Tech is a big reason for the raised expectations.

“Those actions speak loud. To have those guys stay, they’re excited about what’s gonna take place here,” Key said. “At the end of the day, when you get that close to be able to have a degree from Georgia Tech – and they’re smart kids that understand football is just a means to an end. They all wanna play in the NFL, but that Georgia Tech degree when they’re done? That’s really special. They understand the bigger picture more than just the small piece.”

Leonard plays in all-star game

Former Tech tight end Dylan Leonard will participate Saturday in the 78th Hula Bowl college all-star game in Orlando, Florida (noon, CBS Sports Network).

Leonard had 14 receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown as a senior in 2023. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder, who came to Tech as a walk-on in 2019 and earned a scholarship after playing in all 12 games as a freshman, finished his collegiate career with 41 receptions for 387 yards in 51 games.

Leonard was voted a team captain in 2023 and was a semifinalist for the 2023 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, which recognizes college football’s top leaders.

Leonard earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Tech in 2022 and is pursuing a master’s degree in analytics. He earned an ACC postgraduate scholarship, was a semifinalist for the 2022 Campbell Trophy (given to college football’s top scholar-athlete), earned a spot on the National Football’s Hampshire Honor Society for academic excellence, received all-ACC academic team recognition and is a four-time member of the ACC’s academic honor roll.

Jackets in the NFL playoffs

Tech was well-represented this weekend as the NFL playoffs got underway.

The former Jackets part of this year’s postseason include: cornerback Tre Swilling (Baltimore), linebacker Charlie Thomas (Cleveland), guard Shaq Mason (Houston), kicker Harrison Butker (Kansas City), punter Pressley Harvin (Pittsburgh), safety Juanyeh Thomas (Dallas), tight end Tyler Davis (Green Bay) and running back Jordan Mason (San Francisco).